The 11 New Memoirs Everyone Will Be Talking About This Spring

As a lifelong resident of New England, you think I would be used to the fickle and unpredictable weather patterns that are just as likely to bring sunny 70 degree days as they are to dump a foot of snow at my doorstep every March, but alas, I still find myself shocked and offended 2018's never-ending cold weather. The only thing that is getting me through the third Nor'easter of the month is the promise of so many exciting memoirs hitting shelves this spring. We may still have a while to wait until its warm enough to break out the sundresses and sandals, but no matter what the weather brings, better reading days are right around the corner.

So far, 2018 has been an incredible year in books, and this spring only promises to make it better. Readers can look forward to not only new fiction titles from favorite authors like Meg Wolitzer and Madeline Miller, and exciting follow-ups from YA's biggest names, including Angie Thomas and Victoria Aveyard, but the nonfiction shelves will be bursting with exciting stories you will have to read in order to believe.

From hilarious accounts of dating in the big city, to inspiring stories of activism all over the world, here are 11 must-read memoirs hitting shelves this spring.

'Ask Me About My Uterus: A Quest to Make Doctors Believe in Women's Pain' by Abby Norman In this eye-opening memoir about illness, pain, and gender disparity, science writer and editor Abby Norman reveals how frustrating — and how dangerous — it is to be a woman seeking help in a medical world that still doesn't take women's pain seriously.

'Just the Funny Parts:... And a Few Hard Truths About Sneaking into the Hollywood Boys' Club' by Nell Scovell (March 20; Dey Street Books) Get ready to laugh out loud as writer, producer, and director Nell Scovell takes you behind the scenes of your favorite comedic shows, including The Simpsons, Murphy Brown, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and more in her hilarious and heartfelt memoir about making it in the male-dominated world of entertainment. Sharp and insightful, Just the Funny Parts is an wild romp through the world of TV that is as entertaining as it is inspiring.

'The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row' by Anthony Ray Hinton (March 27; St. Martin's Press) Anthony Ray Hinton recounts in painfully vivid detail the three decades he spent behind bars on death row, wrongfully convicted of a crime he did not commit. A testament to the power of faith and the strength of hope, The Sun Does Shine is an unforgettable and timely read that illuminates the long overdue need for criminal justice reform in America.

'Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, and Finding the Courage to Lead — My Life Story' by Cecile Richards (April 3; Touchstone) Learn how to change the world from a woman who has dedicated her life and career to doing just that in Make Trouble, an impassioned memoir from renowned activist, Women's March speaker, and former president of Planned Parenthood, Cecile Richards. Part autobiography, part handbook for the resistance, this inspiring tale of advocacy is a must-read for every Nasty Woman out there.

'Can't Help Myself: Lessons & Confessions from a Modern Advice Columnist' by Meredith Goldstein (April 3; Grand Central Publishing) Giving advice may be her job, but as she reveals in her unflinchingly honest and often hilarious memoir, that doesn't mean Meredith Goldstein has all the answers. As sharp and entertaining as her Love Letters column in The Boston Globe, Can't Help Myself is a warm and thoughtful look at love, sex, relationship, and what it means to be a single woman in today's world.

'Unwifeable' by Mandy Stadtmiller (April 3; Gallery Books) A unabashedly honest account of being a single 30-something in New York City, Mandy Stadtmiller's hilarious new memoir reveals that finding Mr. Right isn't the answer. In Unwifeable, the celebrated dating columnist uses her own failed relationships and struggles with addiction to explore what it means to grow up and not only discover, but accept, who you are.

'No Way Home: A Memoir of Life on the Run' by Tyler Wetherall (April 3; St. Martin's Press) In this searing memoir about love, loss, lies, and growing up on the run, Tyler Wetherall recounts her childhood experience being the daughter of a fugitive who spent years hiding himself and his family from the authorities. Fascinating and altogether moving, No Way Home is an unforgettable page-turner that proves the truth really is stranger than fiction.

'A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership' by James Comey (April 17; Flatiron) There are dozens of exciting political books hitting shelves this year, but readers who can't get enough of the D.C. drama are going to want to be sure this is on their radar this spring. In one of 2018 most anticipated memoirs, former FBI director James Comey takes readers behind the scenes of his never-before-told experiences serving the American people for the last two decades, including his prosecution of Martha Stewart, his oversight of the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation, and yes, his now infamous meetings with Donald Trump.

'The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After' by Clemantine Wamariya (April 24) In this eloquent and engaging memoir, Clemantine Wamariya recalls a childhood spent as a refugee on the run from war, violence, and terror, and a womanhood shaped by those experiences. Affecting and utterly eye-opening, Girl Who Smiled Beads is a powerful reminder of just how strong and indomitable the human spirit can be.

'No Ashes in the Fire: Coming of Age Black and Free in America' by Darnell L. Moore (May 29; Nation) In this stirring and beautifully rendered memoir, journalist and activists Darnell L. Moore recounts his life from his childhood in New Jersey, where he was almost set on fire as a boy by neighborhood bullies; to his exploration of his sexuality and identity in Philadelphia's gay neighborhoods; to his ultimate arrival at the heart of the Movement for Black Lives Matter in Newark, Brooklyn, Ferguson, and beyond. Part autobiographical, part social commentary, and entirely eye-opening, No Ashes in the Fire is a timely book about race, sexuality, class, and equality that everyone in America should be reading.