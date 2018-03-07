Despite the fact the Northeast is being pummeled by yet another storm that threatens to trap the region in snow and ice for eternity, winter is finally almost over, and you know what that means. No, I'm not talking about April showers or May flowers — I'm talking about the most anticipated books of spring 2018. Finally, there is something to look forward to and help frozen-fingered readers make it through to warmer days.

If there are snow flurries outside your window, spring may still feel far away, but there are plenty of incredible books to get you excited for the upcoming season. Beloved authors like Meg Wolitzer and Angie Thomas have brand new books hitting the shelves, and several debuts look so good, they just might become new favorites.

If you're not sure where to start on your 2018 spring reading list, Goodreads has you covered. They've rounded up the buzziest books of the season — tiles coming out between March and June with average ratings of 4.0 or above — and Bustle is excited to share them with you below! From mysteries and thrillers to fantasy and science fiction and everything in between, here are 21 of the hottest books hitting shelves this spring. Which ones will you be putting on your reading list?

'White Rose, Black Forest' by Eoin Dempsey While hiding out deep in the snow covered woods of Germany's Black Forest, dissenter Franka Gerber finds and saves the life of an airman who is anything but what he seems to be. As the two unlikely allies become closer and learn more about each other, their bond grows stronger and more dangerous. Can they trust each other enough to carry out an important secret mission, or will they just end up victims of the war? Read more.

'Children of Blood and Bone' by Tomi Adeyemi Fans of Leigh Bardugo and Sabaa Tahir may find a new favorite author in Tomi Adeyemi, whose highly anticipated, four starred young adult debut has finally hit shelves. A fantasy inspired by West African folklore, Children of Blood and Bone is an epic story bursting with magic, adventure, revolution, and love. Read more.

'Girls Burn Brighter' by Shobha Rao A stirring portrait of female friendship, Girls Burn Brighter is the debut novel book clubs won't be able to stop talking about. Set in both India and America, it follows the lives of Poonima and Savitha, two poor yet ambitious women who dream of life outside of their small Indian village. When an act of violence drives them apart, the pair prove there are few things women won't do for one another. Read more.

'Marriage of Inconvenience' by Penny Reid In the seventh installment of the USA Today bestselling Knitting in the City series, one that can easily be read as a standalone, billionaire heiress Kat Tanner is on a mission to find the perfect husband — meaning a trustworthy one without any romantic attachments to her — and fast. Dan O'Malley seems to be the best choice, but soon enough, Kat finds out both she and the Security Man might have a harder time following the rules than either of them could have imagined. Read more.

'Every Note Played' by Lisa Genova (March 20; Gallery/Scout Press) From the bestselling author of Still Alice comes powerful story that uses the medical conditions of the body to explore issues of the heart. In Every Note Played, a renowned stricken with ALS fights against the paralyzation that is taking hold of his body, while his wife struggles against feeling stuck in their disappointing life. Read more.

'The Female Persuasion' by Meg Wolitzer (April 3; Riverhead Books) In what is poised to be a new feminist classic for the modern era, Meg Wolitzer's newest book explores the complicated relationship between mentor and mentee. It's a powerful coming-of-age story that looks at ambition, friendship, identity, desire, and power from the much-needed female lens. Read more.

'The Sun Does Shine' by Anthony Ray Hinton (March 27; St. Martin's Press) In this searing memoir, Anthony Ray Hinton shares his heartbreaking true story of being an innocent man trapped on death row for 30 years for a crime he did not commit. A tragic yet ultimately uplifting story The Sun Does Shine delivers a timely and urgent message about the need for criminal justice reform in America. Read more.

'I Was Anastasia' by Ariel Lawhon (March 26; Doubleday) In this captivating historical suspense novel that spans fifty years and three continents, one young orphan girl struggles against her detractors, political enemies, and threats of violence to prove who she really is: the Russian Grand Duchess, Anastasia Romanov. At turns thrilling, moving, and always captivating, I Was Anastasia is a gorgeous story that will sweep readers right off their feet. Read more.

'Circe' by Madeline Miller (April 10; Little, Brown and Company) In the highly anticipated follow-up to The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller is back with another powerful and moving retelling of Greek mythology. This one reimagines the story Circe, daughter of sun god and powerful Titan Helios, a gifted witch whose powers make her an enemy of both men and gods alike. Read more.

'And Now We Have Everything: On Motherhood Before I Was Ready' by Meaghan O’Connell (April 10; Little, Brown and Company) Part memoir, part guidebook, And Now We Have Everything captures all the fears and anxieties mothers-to-be have, but still aren't allowed to say out loud. Smart, insightful, and searingly honest, Meghan O'Connell's exploration of motherhood should be on every expectant parents baby registry. Read more.

'How to Write an Autobiographical Novel' by Alexander Chee (April 17; Mariner Books) The title of this essay collection kind of says it all: in How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, novelist Alexander Chee explores nonfiction for the first time. Poetic and utterly moving, this stunning book attempts to get at the heart of how we not only create but defend out identities, to ourselves and to the world. Read more.

'Noir' by Christopher Moore (April 17; William Morrow) The master of satire is back this April with a brand new adventure, only this time, things are getting a little criminal. Set in San Francisco 1947, Noir is a fun parody of detective fiction that has everything Christopher Moore fans have come to love and expect from his work: humor, fantasy, absurdity, and a cast of outrageous characters you won't soon forget. Read more.

'Blackfish City' by Sam J. Miller (April 17; Ecco) In this imaginative dystopian novel, the world is ravaged after the climate wars, and survivors at the edge of a floating city in the Arctic Circle are hanging on by a thread. Plagued with poverty and disease, the population seems hopeless, until one day, a woman riding an orca whale with a polar bear by her side to offer them an alternative: an opportunity to resist the power structures that keep bringing them down. A penetrating and altogether spellbinding story, Blackfish City feels like the novel modern readers have been waiting for. Read more.

'The Feather Thief' by Kirk Wallace Johnson (April 24; Viking) True crime fans are going to fall in love with Kirk Wallace Johnson's mesmerizing tale of beauty, obsession, and.... dead birds? It follows the bizarre case of a 2009 heist at the British Museum of Natural History where hundreds of bird skins were stolen, and attempts to answer not only how, but why, such a heist every took place to begin with. Read more.

'Leah on the Offbeat' by Becky Albertalli (April 24; Balzer + Bray) If you loved Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda and you already have tickets to see the film adaptation, Love, Simon, then you need to make sure Leah on the Offbeat is on your reading radar. In this highly anticipated follow-up, readers get a chance to know Simon's best friend Leah during her senior year, as she struggles with changing friendships, new love, and an unknown future hurtling towards her at lightning speed. Read more.

'Seized by Seduction' by Brenda Jackson (April 25; HQN Books) In this suspense romance, an ex-con turned bodyguard and a renowned psychic investigator embark on a passionate relationship neither of them could have seen coming. When a new enemy makes Dr. Randi Fuller their new target, the pair have to race against to clock to save her, and their potential for true love. Read more.

'The Mars Room' by Rachel Kushner (May 1; Scribner) Set within the walls of a women's correctional facility, Rachel Kushner's stunning new novel explores the often overlooked experience of contemporary womanhood on the fringe of society. Heartbreaking and wholly original, The Mars Room will delight fans of Flamethrowers who have been waiting on bated breath to see what this twice National Book Award-nominated author would do next. Read more.

'Adjustment Day' by Chuck Palahniuk (May 1; W.W. Norton & Company) Fight Club fans, put your fists up, because Chuck Palahniuk is back with a new novel that will knock you off your feet. Adjustment Day is coming, according to a mysterious book that warns of the reckoning, and the politicians hurtling the world towards another war, the burgeoning population of ruthlessly ambitious young men, and the academics responsible for spreading false narratives are all on the chopping block. Read more.

'War Storm' by Victoria Aveyard (May 15; HarperTeen) Red Queen fans, grab some tissues, because this May, your favorite series comes to an end with War Storm. In this epic conclusion, readers will learn the ultimate fate of their favorite characters, and find out whether Mare can defeat the cruel kingdom of Norta once and for all. Read more.

'The Outsider' by Stephen King (May 22; Scribner) The title may sound familiar, but this new thriller from Stephen King is nothing like S.E. Hinton's beloved children's book of a nearly identical name. In The Outsider, Terry Maitland, one of Flint City's most beloved community members, becomes the unlikely prime suspect in the disturbing murder of a local 11-year-old boy. He has an alibi, but when all the evidence points to his guilt and the investigation turns up shocking new details about the resident "nice guy," it becomes alarmingly clear that no thing and no one in Flint City is quite as it seems. Read more.

'On the Come Up' by Angie Thomas (June 5; Balzer + Bray) That Hate U Give fans, pay attention, because YA's biggest star is back with the highly anticipated follow-up to her award-winning novel, and you're going to want to make sure you have this on pre-ordered. On the Come Up follows 16-year-old Bri as she struggles against poverty and the threat of homelessness, all the while trying to follow her dream of becoming a hip hop legend like her late father. If you thought you loved Starr, just wait until you meet Angie Thomas's newest heroine, because she will steal your heart. Read more.