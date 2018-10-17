The 12 Spookiest Halloween Costumes on Walmart.com
The end of October is fast-approaching, and that means it’s time to answer a big, annual question: what spooky Halloween costume should you wear this year to send shivers down trick-or-treaters’ spines? The options, it seems, are endless.
Thanks to Walmart.com’s massive selection of spooky goods, you don’t have to worry about finding your costume last minute, or spending your free time working out a DIY costume that seemed like it could be easy (after all, there are so many fun October activities you could be doing instead).
This year, consider giving the funny Halloween costumes a break and go for a truly frightening look instead. Think: witches, vampires, ghouls, and ghosts. After all, the haunted houses, creepy ghost stories, and horror movie marathons are part of what make this season so great — so you might as well lean all the way in and go full-on Cady Heron. Want to make your scary look even more bone-chilling? Go all out with your Halloween makeup idea and pair it with the right easy-to-wear, creepy garment.
Ready to get your costume ideas in order? These 12 picks from Walmart.com will help you to bring a spooky (or even seriously scary) vibe to your costume party, bar crawl, or even just your couch, as you await the terrified faces of trick-or-treaters to come.
Ease Into the Spookiness As A Sweet Witch
Leg Avenue Adult Darling Spellcaster 3-Piece Costume
$39
If "scary" isn't quite your thing, you can still revel in Halloween hauntings as a cute witch. This tea-length frock has a vintage charm that will definitely stand out in a sea of black dresses. Pair it with some black lipstick to amp up the gothic vibes.
Get Haunting In A Ghost Costume
$35
The best part about being a ghost for Halloween is that it gives your the opportunity to make up your own ghost story and repeat it all night long to anyone who will listen. That's what makes this costume a double-whammy.
Get Creative As A Gothic Lady
Dreamgirl Women's Plus-Size Frightfully Beautiful Costume
$47
This creepy maxi dress is insanely versatile: you can wear it to three different parties, and use it as a base for three totally different costumes. Throw on a hat to be a witch, some fangs to be a vampire, or assemble a good middle part to do your best Morticia Addams.
Up the Scare Factor An A Clown Costume
Leg Avenue Womens 3 PC Pierrot Clown Halloween Costume
$40
Here's a fact: clowns are scary. This costume alone may look like a cute dress, but pair it with some gothic-inspired clown makeup, and you'll be ready to strike fear into the hearts of everyone you pass.
Start Creeping As A Zombie Bride
Monster Bride Women's Adult Halloween Costume
$41
When you want to literally pull a Cady Heron, your ultimate costume choice is clear: a monster bride is a classic scary costume that always ends up looking perfectly spooky. Bring this costume to a 10 with the addition of fake zombie teeth.
Look Ultra-Elegant As A Gothic Vampire
Vampire Gothic Adult Halloween Costume
$81
Just because you decide to go scary doesn't mean you can't also look totally regal. This vampire costume is pretty, but it's also pretty frightening. Just don't forget the fake fangs!
Get Hungry for Brains As A Zombie
Zombie Adult Halloween Costume
$36
So many shows and movies have all presented different ideas of what a zombie should look like. So who's to say that a zombie can't have fun in a frilly skirt? With this costume you can still look cute, even as you seek out blood and brains galore.
Stay Comfy An A Scary Skeleton Hoodie
Skeletal Hoodie Dress Women's Adult Halloween Costume
$22
When your main Halloween plans involve a large bowl of popcorn and a long watchlist of scary Netflix movies, it's best to stay comfy. This hoodie dress will help you to feel like you're wearing a costume, even when you're nestled up on the couch. Just add skeleton makeup if you want to bring it to the next level.
Start Your Rule As An Evil Queen
Leg Avenue 2-Piece Deluxe Evil Queen Adult Halloween Costume
$40
There are a lot of scary historical leaders to take inspiration from if you want to add an extra scare-factor to this already-spooky costume pick. Add some costume blood to your hands to be Bloody Mary, or draw a choker in fake blood to be Scary Antoinette — or just go your own way and invent your own haunting royal backstory.
Cast Spells As A Haunting Witch
Black Mist Witch Women's Adult Halloween Costume
$25
Not all witches live in Salem. If your vibe is scarier than it is spooky, forgo the cute witch frock for a long, witchy gown. It will make you feel like you have a fog machine with you as you glide into every room.
Get The Perfect Costume Base With A Spooky Hooded Gown
Hooded Gown Adult Halloween Costume
$22
Want to be a ghost? A spirit of some kind? A vampire or witch? This versatile hooded dress will solve all your costume indecisiveness — and it can be re-worn next year in a totally different look!
Throw Some Hexes As An Evil Sorceress
Dreamgirl Women's Plus-Size The Sorceress Dramatic Velvet Costume Gown
$47
If you're a big fantasy fan, this sorceress costume is the ultimate pick for showing off your scarier side. Really: who can resist a good cape? Go all out with vampy makeup if you want to lean into a villainess vibe.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.