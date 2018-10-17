The 12 Spookiest Halloween Costumes on Walmart.com

The end of October is fast-approaching, and that means it’s time to answer a big, annual question: what spooky Halloween costume should you wear this year to send shivers down trick-or-treaters’ spines? The options, it seems, are endless.

Thanks to Walmart.com’s massive selection of spooky goods, you don’t have to worry about finding your costume last minute, or spending your free time working out a DIY costume that seemed like it could be easy (after all, there are so many fun October activities you could be doing instead).

This year, consider giving the funny Halloween costumes a break and go for a truly frightening look instead. Think: witches, vampires, ghouls, and ghosts. After all, the haunted houses, creepy ghost stories, and horror movie marathons are part of what make this season so great — so you might as well lean all the way in and go full-on Cady Heron. Want to make your scary look even more bone-chilling? Go all out with your Halloween makeup idea and pair it with the right easy-to-wear, creepy garment.

Ready to get your costume ideas in order? These 12 picks from Walmart.com will help you to bring a spooky (or even seriously scary) vibe to your costume party, bar crawl, or even just your couch, as you await the terrified faces of trick-or-treaters to come.

Ease Into the Spookiness As A Sweet Witch

Leg Avenue Adult Darling Spellcaster 3-Piece Costume $39 Walmart If "scary" isn't quite your thing, you can still revel in Halloween hauntings as a cute witch. This tea-length frock has a vintage charm that will definitely stand out in a sea of black dresses. Pair it with some black lipstick to amp up the gothic vibes. Shop Now

Get Haunting In A Ghost Costume

Haunting Beauty Adult Costume $35 Walmart The best part about being a ghost for Halloween is that it gives your the opportunity to make up your own ghost story and repeat it all night long to anyone who will listen. That's what makes this costume a double-whammy. Shop Now

Get Creative As A Gothic Lady

Dreamgirl Women's Plus-Size Frightfully Beautiful Costume $47 Walmart This creepy maxi dress is insanely versatile: you can wear it to three different parties, and use it as a base for three totally different costumes. Throw on a hat to be a witch, some fangs to be a vampire, or assemble a good middle part to do your best Morticia Addams. Shop Now

Up the Scare Factor An A Clown Costume

Start Creeping As A Zombie Bride

Monster Bride Women's Adult Halloween Costume $41 Walmart When you want to literally pull a Cady Heron, your ultimate costume choice is clear: a monster bride is a classic scary costume that always ends up looking perfectly spooky. Bring this costume to a 10 with the addition of fake zombie teeth. Shop Now

Look Ultra-Elegant As A Gothic Vampire

Vampire Gothic Adult Halloween Costume $81 Walmart Just because you decide to go scary doesn't mean you can't also look totally regal. This vampire costume is pretty, but it's also pretty frightening. Just don't forget the fake fangs! Shop Now

Get Hungry for Brains As A Zombie

Zombie Adult Halloween Costume $36 Walmart So many shows and movies have all presented different ideas of what a zombie should look like. So who's to say that a zombie can't have fun in a frilly skirt? With this costume you can still look cute, even as you seek out blood and brains galore. Shop Now

Stay Comfy An A Scary Skeleton Hoodie

Skeletal Hoodie Dress Women's Adult Halloween Costume $22 Walmart When your main Halloween plans involve a large bowl of popcorn and a long watchlist of scary Netflix movies, it's best to stay comfy. This hoodie dress will help you to feel like you're wearing a costume, even when you're nestled up on the couch. Just add skeleton makeup if you want to bring it to the next level. Shop Now

Start Your Rule As An Evil Queen

Leg Avenue 2-Piece Deluxe Evil Queen Adult Halloween Costume $40 Walmart There are a lot of scary historical leaders to take inspiration from if you want to add an extra scare-factor to this already-spooky costume pick. Add some costume blood to your hands to be Bloody Mary, or draw a choker in fake blood to be Scary Antoinette — or just go your own way and invent your own haunting royal backstory. Shop Now

Cast Spells As A Haunting Witch

Black Mist Witch Women's Adult Halloween Costume $25 Walmart Not all witches live in Salem. If your vibe is scarier than it is spooky, forgo the cute witch frock for a long, witchy gown. It will make you feel like you have a fog machine with you as you glide into every room. Shop Now

Get The Perfect Costume Base With A Spooky Hooded Gown

Hooded Gown Adult Halloween Costume $22 Walmart Want to be a ghost? A spirit of some kind? A vampire or witch? This versatile hooded dress will solve all your costume indecisiveness — and it can be re-worn next year in a totally different look! Shop Now

Throw Some Hexes As An Evil Sorceress

