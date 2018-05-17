It's a loaded question akin to whether pineapple belongs on pizza: Do you hear Yanny or Laurel? In case you somehow missed it, a clip of a computer-generated voice saying either Yanny or Laurel went viral earlier this week, and the Internet has been freaking out since. Thanks to The New York Times, we now know that the robotic voice in the viral clip is actually saying Laurel — but does it even matter anymore? Yanny vs. Laurel has consumed our lives and our timelines, so we might as well laugh about it. Twitter has delivered some very good tweets about whether the robot is saying Yanny or Laurel, and we're all grateful.

Even though the Times tracked down the clip's creator and confirmed that it's a recording of "laurel" from a vocabulary website, the debate rages on. People are still insisting it's Yanny, which is proof that we're probably just arguing about this because we're bored. The original tweet from YouTuber Cloe Feldman has more than 20 million views and 80,000 retweets, and you've probably argued with at least one person in your life about this. Whether you stan for Laurel or Yanny, you'll get a laugh out of these tweets about the situation.

1 There Are Not Two Sides To This Story You may feel personally attacked if you're a Yanny enthusiast, but ask yourself whether you identify with any of the traits listed here.

2 It Even Happens On Paper If you're tired of hearing the clip, you can also confuse your brain with a calligraphy optical illusion. Does this say Yanny or Laurel? I honestly don't know.

3 And Cities Are Getting Involved This Twitter user saw an opportunity and seized it, and we can't blame them for that.

4 #Dark This person kind of has a point — we've collectively wasted a lot of time on this. Alternatively, it's Laurel, so the rest of the tweet is negated after Yanny is mentioned.

5 Also #Dark, But Make It Literary Same.

6 Sorry To All The Yanny's Out There If you're named Yanny or Laurel, you're contractually obligated to capitalize on this viral moment and make a joke about it.

7 Even If You Lose The Spelling Bee, You'll Win In Your Heart You have to admire the Yanny supporters who aren't backing down, even in the face of proof. And this spelling bee meme is pretty hilarious.

8 What Does Viral Even Mean, Anyway Most of our parents probably haven't heard the clip yet and will ask us about it once it's on the local news in a few days. It's fine.

9 There's A Specific Kind Of Person For Both Yanny & Laurel You shouldn't be judged for your favorite bands, but if you're a Yanny enthusiast who loves Canadian alt-rock, it may be time for some self-reflection.

10 And Even Babies Are In On It If you're announcing a baby to the world, why not capitalize on a meme and make a joke? The only thing that could make this better is if it were sponsored content.

11 Because We're Constantly Confused We've all tried to forget about covfefe, the spelling error from President Donald Trump that birthed too many memes to count in 2017, but this is an acceptable time to bring it back.

12 That's A Dealbreaker, Ladies Honestly, this may be the most accurate compatibility test out there. If your partner hears the opposite of what you're hearing, it may be time to consider whether your relationship is even worth it.

13 Which Dress Is The Yanny & Which Is The Laurel? The blue/black dress still haunts me in my dreams, and it's made a reappearance during the Yanny vs. Laurel debate.

14 Because You CAN Switch Teams The wildest thing about this clip is that it can switch on you — some people have heard Yanny and Laurel. The New York Times even has an interactive page to help you hear both.