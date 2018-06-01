Another month is behind us, and that means June is here with must-read new nonfiction books. You might not fully appreciate that quite yet, but as you’ll see by the end of this list, it is a development to celebrate. This is way bigger than simply being able to wear white again post-Memorial Day. (By the way, does anyone actually follow that rule?)

June has come out swinging; the first week alone should noticeably lengthen your to-read list. The most anticipated nonfiction new releases that are on deck delve into everything from the benefits of alone time to the hunt for the infamous cult leader Charles Manson.

Later on in the month, there is still plenty to keep you turning pages. In June, there are books about panic, poison, and politics. There is even one on the Trump family, which should surprise no one since a four-week stretch can’t go by anymore without new tomes centering on the Trump White House.

Basically, the long and short of it is this: Authors and publishers are bringing us good stuff this month, and you should take full advantage. Read on for 17 nonfiction books coming out in June that you won’t want to miss.

'Sex and the City and Us' by Jennifer Keishin Armstrong (June 5; Simon & Schuster) Jennifer Keishin Armstrong examines the cultural impact of an iconic TV series in Sex and the City and Us: How Four Single Women Changed the Way We Think, Live, and Love. Ahead of the show's 20th anniversary, she takes a look back at its genesis, from the New York Observer column to the book to the TV writer's room. There are even interviews with author Candace Bushnell and the show's cast, producers, and writers.

'Alone Time' by Stephanie Rosenbloom (June 5; Viking) Solitude doesn't always get the credit it deserves, but Stephanie Rosenbloom is paying it its due. In Alone Time: Four Seasons, Four Cities, and the Pleasures of Solitude, she brings readers to different places over the course of a year, all while highlighting the benefits of riding solo.

'Sick' by Porochista Khakpour (June 5; Harper Perennial) Illness is at the center of Sick: A Memoir by Porochista Khakpour. As the author recounts her long struggle with Lyme disease, she shares her interactions with medical professionals and the difficulty of getting a diagnosis. In the process, she reflects on the impact of being ill and opens up about her concurrent battles with addiction and mental health.

'Goodbye, Sweet Girl' by Kelly Sundberg (June 5; Harper) Kelly Sundberg shares a painful personal history in Goodbye, Sweet Girl: A Story of Domestic Violence and Survival. Her memoir brings readers into her marriage of nearly 10 years and shows what it took for her to get out of the abusive relationship.

'The Terrible' by Yrsa Daley-Ward (June 5; Penguin Books) Poet Yrsa Daley-Ward shares her past in a unique way with her new lyrical memoir, The Terrible: A Storyteller's Memoir. Combining poetry and prose, the book reveals the highs and lows that have shaped her.

'Homelands' by Alfredo Corchado (June 5; Bloomsbury Publishing) With the country at odds over immigration, now is the perfect time to learn more about the issue. Journalist Alfredo Corchado provides an opportunity in his latest book, Homelands: Four Friends, Two Countries, and the Fate of the Great Mexican-American Migration. In it, he shares the experience of coming to America using his own story and those of three friends; Corchado follows them over the course of three decades.

'Hunting Charles Manson' by Lis Wiehl, Caitlin Rother (June 5; Thomas Nelson) Lis Wiehl, with Caitlin Rother, writes about the infamous, dangerous cult leader Charles Manson in Hunting Charles Manson: The Quest for Justice in the Days of Helter Skelter. She highlights the horrifying murders, the public's agonizing wait for answers, and the sensational trials that followed. Perhaps even more terrifying, though, is the picture she paints of the conditions that led to Manson's rise — and how familiar it is.

'The Royal Art of Poison' by Eleanor Herman (June 12; St. Martin's Press) Eleanor Herman pens an intriguing history of poison in The Royal Art of Poison: Filthy Palaces, Fatal Cosmetics, Deadly Medicine, and Murder. Her account crosses into fascinating territory, from beauty to prison to government. You'll be as appalled at times as you are entertained.

'Gigged' by Sarah Kessler (June 12; St. Martin's Press) The workforce is changing, and Sarah Kessler is here to explain its evolution. In Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, she looks at the rise of the "gig economy" and what that means for not only employers and employees but the future of society.

'Yes We (Still) Can' by Dan Pfeiffer (June 19; Twelve) In the midst of a chaotic presidency, Dan Pfeiffer offers optimism. The former White House communications director has written Yes We (Still) Can: Politics in the Age of Obama, Twitter, and Trump, a book that looks at the evolution of politics as its informed by the internet and media. Along the way, he also serves up suggestions for how Democrats can overcome these circumstances and fight back.

'Born Trump' by Emily Jane Fox (June 19; Harper) The news has been oversaturated with stories about the Trump family for years now, but Emily Jane Fox aims to provide a deeper understanding of the president by looking at his children. In Born Trump: Inside America's First Family, she delves into the lives of the first children. You'll learn about their complicated family dynamics, plus get plenty of what is described as "revelatory gossip."

'What the Eyes Don't See' by Mona Hanna-Attisha (June 19; One World) Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician, recounts in her new book how she and a group of researchers and community members realized there was lead in the water of Flint, Michigan. Called What the Eyes Don't See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City, this book is captivating look at a public health crisis and the resultant backlash.

'Choose Your Own Disaster' by Dana Schwartz (June 19; Grand Central Publishing) Remember all those Choose Your Own Adventure books you read as a kid? Those were kind of a great preparation for real life... except IRL, you can't go back and choose a different option if you don't like the results. In her memoir, Entertainment Weekly correspondent Dana Schwartz takes you through her own adventure figuring out which path is the one she actually wants to take.

'Little Panic' by Amanda Stern (June 19; Grand Central Publishing) Little Panic: Dispatches from an Anxious Life by Amanda Stern is a look at the author's lifelong battle with a panic disorder. Stern candidly shows readers life through her eyes and even goes so far as to include excerpts from her therapists' reports on her.

'Conceivability' by Elizabeth L. Katkin (June 19; Simon & Schuster) Lawyer Elizabeth L. Katkin's path to motherhood was heart-wrenching, to say the least, and she shares her journey in Conceivability: What I Learned Exploring the Frontiers of Fertility. The book isn't just her own story, though; it sheds light on the many complicated issues that intersect when it comes to fertility, from the medical to the legal and beyond.

'Formerly Known As Food' by Kristin Lawless (June 19; St. Martin's Press) Journalist Kristin Lawless tackles the food industry in Formerly Known As Food: How the Industrial Food System Is Changing Our Minds, Bodies, and Culture. She reassesses what classifies as "healthy food" and lays out changes we can make to better nourish ourselves and even society.