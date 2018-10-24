'Tis the season for Christmas carols, Christmas weather, and thanks to Hallmark, a slew of Christmas movies. The network released its schedule of films to take you all the way through Christmas recently, and it looks like Hallmark had a lot more in mind than just gifting its fans with some old-fashioned holiday spirit. Out of its list of films, 26 of the Hallmark Christmas movies starring your favorite CW stars, so you can check "something filled with nostalgia" off of your holiday shopping list.

From UPN, to the WB, and today, the CW, the Hallmark Christmas movies contain a ton of familiar faces from the transitioning television network's body of work over the past few decades. Everyone from stars of UPN's Sister, Sister, to actors who has small, but mighty, roles in the WB's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, are going to be coming to a television near you starting in October — and there's seriously no better gift than that.

Even if you don't consider yourself to be a huge UPN, WB, or CW fan, you'll still get a kick out of the star-studded Hallmark lineup this holiday season. But those who have been following the CW's group of talented actors closely, will certainly feel at home when catching glances of their fave CW stars in action.

1 ‘Christmas At Pemberley Manor’ Hallmark Trading in the West Beverly roots for a picturesque snowside, 90210's Jessica Lowndes takes on the role of a New York event planner who's tasked with organizing a small-town holiday festival — ultimately falling madly in love with an unlikely match (as playted by Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Micheal Lady). Premiering Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., Christmas At Pemberley Manor sounds like Pride and Prejudice, but with a holiday twist, and is certainly not one to overlook this season.

2 ‘Christmas Joy’ Hallmark Coming to Hallmark Saturday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., Danielle Panabaker from The Flash and Matt Long from Jack & Bobby play former crushes reunited in the snowy and small town of Crystal Falls, NC, in Christmas Joy.

3 ‘Road to Christmas’ Hallmark What do you get when One Tree Hill and Veronica Mars alums collide on the Hallmark Channel? A hit, that's what. One Tree Hill's Chad Michael Murray and Veronica Mars' Jessy Schram join eachother for a holiday classic uncovering the true magic of Christmas. Road to Christmas hits the scene Sunday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

4 ‘It’s Christmas, Eve’ Hallmark Starring opposite Tyler Hines in It's Christmas, Eve, legendary singer Leann Rimes plays a school superintendent taked with trimming the school budgt — ultimately making plans to cut the music program that Hines' character, and soon to be love interest, Liam leads. But because Hallmark Christmas movies are pretty synonymous with happiness and joy, you can bet that a happy ending is defintiely on the horizon. Now, which one of these talented leads showed up in a CW classic, you ask? That would be Rimes. The multi-hyphenate took on the role of a singer named Perry in an episode of Smallville back in 2003. But if even if you missed Rimes in action on the CW hit, fans can catch the talent on the Hallmark Channel Saturday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m.

5 ‘Christmas in Love’ Hallmark Also starring Brooke D’Orsay and Daniel Lissing, Dawson's Creek fans can catch alum Mary-Margaret Humes in Hallmark's Christmas in Love, premiering Sunday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m.

6 ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Hallmark The CW's Hart of Dixie and 90210 stars come together in, what sounds like, another holiday hit for the Hallmark Channel, Christmas at Graceland, premiering Saturday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m. Kellie Pickler, who played the role of Sally Butler in 90210's CW reboot, and Wes Brown who played Hart of Dixie's Dr. Judson Lyons play the ultimate love interests in the film surrounding Elvis Presley's iconic Graceland estate.

7 ‘Return to Christmas Creek’ Hallmark The Flash, iZombie, Smallville and Supernatural alum Stephen Huszar joins iZombie alum Steven Weber in Hallmark's Return to Christmas Creek, in which the holiday spirit heals a family rift and leads one suspecting Chicago app developer to finding her one true love. Return to Christmas Creek premieres Saturday, Nov. 17, at 9 p.m.

8 ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ Hallmark It was a bit of a reunion on the Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa set, as stars from, what was formerly The WB and UPN, make Christmas magic in this Hallmark Channel project. Mark Deklin, who played Helmut in UPN's One on One back in 2004 and The WB's Charmed as Bosk that same year; legendary actor Holly Robinson-Peete, who also appeared in One on One, but as a charcter named Stacy; Barbara Niven, who appeared on Charmed as Helen Jenkins in 2006; Andrew Francis, who had roles in Supernatural and Smallville; and Ashley Williams, who made name for herself in Dawson's Creek as Lory Glory in 2002; come together in the most serendipitous way in a film about love, chance, and wishes. Christmas in Evergreen premieres Sunday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m.

9 ‘A Godwink Christmas’ Hallmark Supernatural's Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell join Kathie Lee Gifford in this Hallmark film about the importance of following one's heart. A Godwink Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 18, at 9 p.m.

10 ‘Last Vermont Christmas’ Giphy Starring Supernatural's Erin Cahill, Last Vermont Christmas gives a quirky family reunion the perfect snow-filled backdrop. The Hallmark production premieres Monday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m.

11 ‘Christmas at Grand Valley’ Hallmark Far before gearing up for her role of Kelly Riley in Hallmark's upcoming holiday film Christmas at Grand Valley, Danica McKellar played a character named Claudia on UPN's Eve back in 2004. Don't fret if you missed out of McKellar's early millineum role, however, because you'll be able to see the talent in action Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

12 ‘Christmas at the Palace’ Hallmark Based on the network's synopsis of this particular film, if you loved A Christmas Prince you're bound to like Hallmark's Christmas at the Palace as well. Not only that, but if you consider yourself to be a major fan of The CW's Supernatural, you'll be thrilled to know that the film's star, Merritt Patterson, appeared in the classic back in 2009. Christmas at the Palace premieres Thursday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m.

13 ‘Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe’ Hallmark Also a Supernatural alum, actor Brendan Penny stars opposite Lacey Chabert in Hallmark's Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe, premiering Friday, Nov. 23, at 8 PM.

14 ‘Christmas Everlasting’ Hallmark The legendary UPN network, as well as The CW, was defintiely represented on Hallmark's Christmas Everlasting set, as actors Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, and Patti LaBelle fit the bill for this holiday film. Ali, who played in One on One and In the House; Whitfield, who had roles on Hart of Dixie, Half & Half, and Girlfriends; and multi-hyphenate Patti LaBelle who appeared on All of Us; star along with Dennis Haybert in the Saturday, Nov. 24, premeiring film about loss, love, and the holiday season.

15 ‘Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane’ Giphy Supernatural's Alicia Witt stars in Hallmark's Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane about a group of sibling's quest to discover the meaning of a surprise family heirloom. Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane premieres Saturday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m.

16 ‘A Shoe Addict’s Christmas’ Hallmark Candace Cameron Bure and Jean Smart are joined with Supergirl alum Luke Macfarlane in this upcoming Hallmark film about the magic that Christmas Eve possesses. A Shoe Addict's Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m.

17 ‘A Majestic Christmas’ Hallmark Appearing in both Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl, Jerrika Hinton takes on the role of a newly promoted architect named Nell tasked with transforming her hometown's historic playhouse into a multiplex. That is, until her meets and, fingers crossed, falls in love with Conner, the playhouse's new owner, also described as one not too enthused with the holiday season — played by Smallville and Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Christian Vincent. Fans can watch these opposites attract when A Majestic Christmas premieres Sunday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m.

18 ‘Homegrown Christmas’ Hallmark The Wilson family matriarch on CW's 90210 reboot Lori Loughlin stars opposite Reba and Charmed alum, Victor Webster in Hallmark's holiday love story Homegrown Christmas, premiering Saturday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m.

19 ‘Memories of Christmas’ Giphy Singer, and Smallville, Charmed, The Steve Harvey Show, and Sister, Sister alum Christina Millian takes on the role of Noelle in this Hallmark holiday film about the importance of family tradition. Memories of Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m.

20 ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle’ Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CW's 90210 alum Aimee Teegarden takes on a tear-jerking role opposite Brett Dalton in a story about the ulitmate Christmas gift. Once Upon a Christmas Miracle premieres Sunday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m.

21 ‘A Gingerbread Romance’ Giphy The Game, Girlfriends, and Sister, Sister alum Tia Mowry-Hardrict plays the role of an architect named Taylor in this Hallmark film about Christmas in Philadelphia, gingerbread houses, and overcoming fears. A Gingerbread Romace premieres Saturday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m.

22 ‘Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas’ Giphy Premiering Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 p.m., One on One and 90210 alum Josh Henderson stars in Hallmark's Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, about a traveler with a mission who's untimely detour ends up sending him on a pathway to love.

23 ‘Jingle Around the Clock’ Hallmark Supernatural, Smallville, and Charmed alum Brooke Nevin and Smallville alum Michael Cassidy star in Hallmark's Jingle Around the Clock, as advertising colleagues who allow the holiday spirit to lead them to love. Jingle Around the Clock premieres Saturday, Dec. 22, at 8 p.m.

24 ‘Christmas Made to Order’ Giphy Along with Spy Kids' actor Alexa PenaVega, Veronica Mars and Smallville's Jonathan Bennett star in Hallmark's Christmas Made to Order, about an architect and holiday coordinator's quest to bring the spirit of Christmas home. Catch PenaVega and Bennett in action Sunday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m.

25 ‘Christmas Bells are Ringing’ Giphy Starring Supernatural and Smallville alum Emilie Ullerup, Christmas Bells are Ringing is the perfect holiday homecoming story, and right on time to get you in the Christmas spirit. Christmas Bells are Ringing premieres Sunday, Dec. 23, at 9 p.m.