OMG it's award season, and it's time to see which films have generated more buzz than an apiary in spring. And this year, it looks like UK talent is low key sweeping the boards. But who are the nominees for the BAFTAs 2019? The 2019 Golden Globes kicked off this year's season of big-hitter award ceremonies, and now the UK's edition of award show glitz and glamour will be upon us before we flipping know it. That's right, the BAFTA's are nearly upon us, as the great and good of Hollywood will descend on London for the evening of February 10th.

Although The British Academy of Film and Television Arts only announced the nominations for the awards today, speculation has been brewing for weeks about who this year's BAFTA winners will be. Like the Golden Globes, the winner gives some indication of momentum ahead of the all important Academy Awards. This year, it looks like it was some pretty damn warranted chitter chatter, as mega-hyped movies like The Favourite and BlacKkKlansman have been recognised for what they are (that is, bloody brilliant), and have dominated years' shortlists. But what are they nominated for, and how has everyone else faired? Buckle up: BAFTA time is upon us.

The Favourite

Guys it got 12 nominations. Wowee, not too shabby at all is it? It is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, and Editing. Director Yorgos Lanthimos is up for the Director award, Olivia Colman for Leading Actress, and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone both got nominations for Supporting Actress.

Roma

This little slice of gorgeous cinema brought to you by Netflix is nominated for Best Film, Film Not in the English Language, Director, Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Production Design, and Editing.

A Star Is Born

A complete tear jerker, A Star Is Born sees Bradley Cooper nominated for Leading Actor, and Lady Gaga as Leading Actress. It is also nominated for Director, Adapted Screenplay, Original Music, Sound, and Best Film.

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Freddie Mercury biopic is nominated for Outstanding British Film, Cinematography, Editing, Sound, Costume, Design, and Make Up & Hair. Rami Malek is nominated for Leading Actor for his portrayal of the legendary Queen vocalist.

First Man

First Man is nominated for Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Sound, and Special Visual Effects, as well as Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.

Vice

This film about former Vice President of the U.S. Dick Cheney is nominated for Original Screenplay, Editing, and Make Up & Hair. Christian Bale gets the nod for Leading Actor, Amy Adams for Supporting Actress, and Sam Rockwell for Supporting Actor.

BlacKkKlansman

BlacKkKlansman is nominated for Best Film, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Music, while Spike Lee is nominated for Director and Adam Driver for Supporting Actor.

Green Book

Green Book is nominated for Best Film and Original Screenplay. Viggo Mortensen is nominated for Leading Actor, and Mahershala Ali is nominated for Supporting Actor.

Cold War

This Pawel Pawlikowski-director film is nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language, Original Screenplay, and Cinematography, and Pawlikowski is up for Best Director.

Mary Poppins Returns

The new edition of our gal Mary receives nominations for Original Music, Production Design, and Costume Design.

Stan & Ollie

For this Laurel and Hardy biopic Steve Coogan snagged a Best Actor nomination for his portrayal of Stan Laurel, and the film has been nominated for Outstanding British Film and Make Up & Hair.

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

This film, which is based on a true story, is nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. Melissa McCarthy and Richard E Grant are nominated for Leading Actress and Supporting Actor, respectively.

Mary Queen Of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots is nominated for Costume Design and Make Up & Hair. Plus, Margot Robbie's performance as Queen Elizabeth I gained her a nomination for Supporting Actress.

McQueen

This documentary, which chronicles the life of legendary British designer Alexander McQueen, is nominated for Outstanding British Film and Best Documentary.

Beast

Beast is nominated for Outstanding British Film, as well as Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer for Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer).

You Were Never Really Here

This film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, is up for Outstanding British Film.

The Wife

Glenn Close is nominated for Leading Actress for her performance in The Wife, following her victory at the Golden Globes last week.

Widows

Viola Davis is nominated for Leading Actress for her role in Widows.

Beautiful Boy

Timothee Chalamet is nominated for Supporting Actor for Beautiful Boy.

Other notable films up for nomination are Apostasy, Isle Of Dogs, Shoplifters, and Black Panther.

Watch the BAFTA awards on February 10, 2019