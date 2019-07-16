On Tuesday, July 16, the Academy of Television Arts & Science announced the nominees for the 71st Annual Emmy Awards, which are set to take place on Sept. 22. As usual, the announcement provided a mixed bag of exciting wins for fan favorites and major snubs. It's a TV awards potpourri, really, but these 2019 Emmy nomination snubs hurt a little more due to the fact that some of those who didn't get nominations are shows that are ending soon. For example, Schitt's Creek plans to end after Season 6, so the fact that Dan Levy didn't get an acting nomination is just pouring salt in the wound.

Still, Schitt's Creek itself was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and its stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy snagged nominations for their acting on the beloved series. See? Mixed bag. And, since Schitt's Creek's final season hasn't yet aired, there's still a chance for Dan to get nominated in next year's Emmy Awards. Other shows that aired their final seasons in the past year, like Game of Thrones and Veep, received a lot of Emmy recognition, which only makes the absence of Broad City, another series that came to an end this year, even more glaring. Check out the full list of the snubs that are sticking out of the potpourri like a rancid cinnamon stick.

1. 'Broad City' Comedy Central/YouTube The Comedy Central ode to female friendship aired its final season in 2019 and it didn't receive any nominations for the Emmy awards. That's right, neither stars Abbi Jacobson nor Ilana Glazer received a nomination for their work in front of the camera, and not even the show itself was nominated. That snub hurts in and of itself, but it's extra harsh considering that Broad City never received an Emmy nomination throughout its five-season run.

3. Dan Levy and Annie Murphy PopTV/YouTube As mentioned earlier, Schitts Creek stars Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy were nominated for their comedic acting on the show, but fans on Twitter believe the actors who play such a hilarious sibling-duo also deserve nominations.