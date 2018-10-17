Apple's AirPods aren't your only option for truly wireless earbuds. In fact, there are plenty of other alternatives on the market that are just as good, if not better, than the tech giant's version. Many of the best AirPod alternatives have the same functions, compatibility, and features of their competitor — and some of them even come with a few additional perks.

When you're shopping around for wireless earbuds that can rival the AirPod, you should consider four different factors. The first two are budget and overall fit. Depending on the brand, these wireless alternatives can vary from cheap in comparison to quite expensive. Keep a price range in mind to make narrowing down your options even easier. It's also important to take a close look at the earbuds' design. Try to select a pair with an entry point that will have the best size and form to fit snugly and feel comfortable in your ears. Finally, if you plan on using them to work out, you'll need a pair that's sweat-proof (aka with an IPX5 rating or higher).

To make the whole process easier for you, here are my top picks for the best AirPod-like earbuds you can buy. And if you want more options, check out the best travel earbuds.

1 The Overall Best AirPod Alternatives: Jabra Elite Earbuds That Come With Their Own Charging Case Jabra Elite 65t $170 Amazon See On Amazon The Jabra Elite 65t offers more than just superior sound. This alternative choice to the AirPod comes with a variety of rich features (including a charging case!) for a truly wireless experience. It also has four built-in microphones so you can make calls and listen to your favorite tunes with total clarity. And unlike with other noise-canceling headphones, you have complete control of how much of the outside world you hear at any given time, thanks to the brand's "hear-through" feature that lets you hear both your surroundings and your music. However, what makes these earbuds stand out is their sleek design and fit. The fully wireless buds come with a smooth titanium finish that you can get in cooper blue, gold, and black. They also include several sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. You're not limited in assistance, either. You can easily connect Siri, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa to use voice command. The options are a nice bonus, plus with the built-in Alexa feature, you can even shop while on the go. All the device settings can also be adjusted and changed using the Jabra Sound + App.

2 Also Great: Airpod-Like Sony Earbuds With Premium Sound Quality Sony WF-SP700N Headphones $158 Amazon See On Amazon If you want something with extra bass and a more powerful overall sound, Sony's WF-SP700N wireless earbuds definitely deliver. For music lovers, the sound quality in these buds is hard to beat. Sony's built-in smart technology automatically enhances low frequencies for bigger beats and a higher-quality sound. These completely wireless earbuds are great to use as travel headphones, too, as they boast a noise-canceling feature that reduces unwanted noise and chatter. Like others on this list, they also come with their own charging case and have cushioned fittings to provide a comfortable and secure fit. Plus, they're available in four fun color options including pink, yellow, white, and black. Compatible with both Apple and Android, they're an excellent alternative to AirPods if you're willing to pay a little bit more.