There's something about eating a delicious meal in bed that feels... so right. And the best breakfast in bed trays ensure it's a seamless, relaxing dining experience with minimal messes. However, not all trays are created equal, so as you hunt for your ideal one, there are some things you'll want to keep in mind.

Design: If you're a messy eater, you'll want something with a protective lip on all sides.

If you're a messy eater, you'll want something with a protective lip on all sides. Surface area: Are you aiming for breakfast for one or breakfast for two?

Are you aiming for breakfast for one or breakfast for two? Purpose: For a tray that works beyond breakfast, look out for extra compartments and drawers.

Thankfully, Amazon has a wealth of great tray options, and I've already found the best ones for you. Whether you want a special occasion tray or you just love looking for the bougiest things you can buy on Amazon, keep reading to shop my top three picks. They've got a variety of different features and setups, and trust me, one is sure to suit your needs. And for a truly on point — and easy to whip up — breakfast, be sure to snag one of the best mini toaster ovens and, of course, the best egg cookers. Is it morning yet?

1 The Overall Best Breakfast In Bed Tray Considering Price & Specs Greenco Bamboo Foldable Breakfast Table $21 Amazon Buy Now This foldable breakfast table from Greenco is my pick for the best "tray" you can get on Amazon. Made from natural bamboo, it's simple, durable, and guaranteed to work for all future meals in bed. It has foldable legs as well as two sturdy handles that make it easy to store and carry. Plus, with lips around all sides, it's great at preventing any potential spills. No wonder it has more than 500 reviews and a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. Promising review: "I enjoy this tray! We use it as a bed tray & find it to be very convenient as well as comfortable to use. The bamboo feels cool & smooth. The tray space is on the smaller side so if you need a large area to set things on this won't be the right one for you. It suits my needs well!"

2 A Breakfast Tray That Also Works As A Lap Desk Sofia + Sam Multi Tasking Laptop Bed Tray $40 Amazon Buy Now If you'd also like to work on your breakfast tray, this two-in-one walnut option by Sofia + Sam is an ideal pick. Boasting 800 reviews on Amazon, it can hold everything from laptops to tablets and phones — in addition to your beautiful breakfast, obviously. It has an adjustable top that can be angled upwards, and its foldable legs provide easy transport. It even has a built-in mouse pad and a storage drawer that's perfect for storing your work stuff while you eat. Promising review: "This tray is so comfortable ... I am very impressed with this lap desk. It's very comfortable for breakfast in bed. I've used it about three months now, and the more I use it, the more I like it. I strongly recommend it."