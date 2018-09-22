When it comes to vacuuming, you want one with minimal bulk that can reach all the nooks and crannies of your space without bumping into furniture. Rather than a traditional upright vacuum, which can be cumbersome and difficult to maneuver, what you need is one of the best canister vacuums.

The best ones are both lightweight and functional. With different canister sizes and cord lengths, they offer the ability to quickly and easily move around a space. Plus, they have extendable hoses that draw in dirt, dust, and debris. Finding the best vacuum depends on a few things: where you're cleaning, how much you're willing to spend, and whether you prefer a bagged canister cleaner or one that's bagless.

The good news is there are lots of quality options available on Amazon. To make your search even easier, I've already found the three best canister vacuums for you. Here, find a list curated list considering customer reviews and ratings. You'll get the overall best, a runner-up, and a budget option that still gets the job done. And if you want even more vacuum options, check out the best lightweight vacuums, the best vacuums for allergies, and the best vacuums under $50.

1 The Overall Best Canister Vacuum: A Consumer Favorite With Large Cleaning Radius & Advanced Features Miele Compact C1 Turbo Team Canister Vacuum $399 Amazon See On Amazon When searching for a quality canister vacuum, you'll find that Miele's Compact C1 Turbo Team frequently ranks. This bagged vacuum has a heavy plastic body and a stainless steel wand that clicks into place, making it the most durable and sturdy option on this list — with the highest price tag. It's fully adjustable with a foot switch and boasts six interchangeable suction options. In addition to a large canister and indicator light, this vacuum uses a vortex motor system with 1,200 watts of suction power — the highest on this list — and a large, nearly-30-foot cleaning radius. It even has a rewindable cord. As far as tools are concerned, it comes with a dusting brush, a nozzle for getting into those hard-to-reach crevices, and a tool for cleaning upholstery. If you have allergies, you may want to add the AirClean sealed system 3-D filter ($19 for two bags and two filters), which helps to trap particles and remove them from the air. What users say: "This vacuum has changed the way I look at that terrible chore. It's light, easy to manage, and the suction is amazing! The different attachments are perfect, the rug head is so Good! ... No more bending over to get baseboards and corners, the heads come off and you can suck up anything you like, it even reaches the cob webs on ceilings!"

2 Runner Up: Another Excellent Vacuum That's Bagless & Cheaper Kenmore 22614 Canister Vacuum $250 Amazon See On Amazon Marketed primarily as a 'pet-friendly' option with a handy pet attachment, this canister vacuum from Kenmore is super powerful and efficient — even for non-pet-owners. It's lightweight, with a 24-foot retractable cord and a telescopic wand that make it perfect for cleaning large spaces. Plus, since its hose rotates a full 360 degrees, it'll also seamlessly reach tight corners. And thanks to its built-in, HEPA-certified filter, it even removes allergens from the air. The biggest difference between this vacuum and the others on this list is that it's bagless. It has a dust cup (with indicator light that tells you when it's full) that's cost-efficient and easy to empty. However, this could be seen as either a benefit or a drawback depending on where you stand re: the bagless versus bagged vacuum debate. Some people don't like how messy emptying a dust cup can get. What users say: "Overall, the vacuum cleaner works very well. The power brush can swivel left-right, making it easy to get into tight spots. Performance seems good, and the dirt sensor light is helpful."