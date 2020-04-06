If you're feeling stressed after a long day, one of the best CBD bath bombs can help you chill. In the roundup below, you'll find a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about CBD bath products, from deciphering terminology to understanding dosages.

Understanding Labels

One of the most important things to look for is whether a CBD product is full spectrum, broad spectrum, or CBD isolate. Full spectrum CBD is believed to offer maximum therapeutic benefits, because the whole plant’s various compounds (aka CBD, terpenes, and flavonoids) are used and work in tandem for a synergistic effect. Conversely, CBD isolates contain only CBD, which means less therapeutic benefits, but for those with a THC intolerance, it's a good option since full spectrum will contain very trace amounts of THC (though not enough to make it federally illegal). If you want the best of both worlds, the therapeutic benefits minus the THC, you can go for something called broad spectrum CBD, which uses the whole plant but doesn't contain THC.

Dosage

Make sure your bath bomb lists how many milligrams of CBD it contains, since this is one way to avoid shady sellers. Dosage is tricky because everyone's body is different. That said, some people base their dose on their weight, specifically: one to six milligrams of CBD per 10 pounds, depending on how much pain, stress, or inflammation they’re dealing with. If you’re new to CBD, consider starting with a smaller dose — because while CBD won’t get you high, overdoing it on CBD might make you more drowsy than you’d like.

A Closer Look At Other Ingredients

When shopping for any type of CBD product, it’s also wise to look for companies with proof of third-party lab testing, since this should ensure you’re getting safe, high-quality CBD.

Many CBD bath bombs will also contain relaxing essential oils for extra stress relief, and naturally moisturizing plant oils that are great for dry skin, like coconut oil. Others contain de-stressing, magnesium-rich, and ache-relieving epsom salt.

While reviewing the ingredient list, you'll also want to make sure your bath bomb doesn't include any of the following: benzene derivatives, aldehydes, phthalates, talc, and parabens since all of these ingredients have been linked to health problems, including increased risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Check out the best CBD bath bombs. All of them are highly rated and chock-full of other natural ingredients to help you find your zen.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best CBD Bath Bomb: Sunday Scaries CBD Tub Cubs CBD Bath Bombs with Vitamins (3-Pack) $59 | Sunday Scaries Monthly Subscription: $49 See On Sunday Scaries While the price tag might seem a little steep, you're getting three high-quality, broad spectrum, 50-milligram CBD bath bombs with each order. As one reviewer put it, "these tub cubs make your bath look like a tie-dye sanctuary as they dissolve, which is so fun." Molded in an adorable teddy bear shape, this pick features an aromatic blend of essential oils — including peppermint, lavender, orange, and lemon — for a relaxing, yet invigorating, bath. The coconut oil used is also deeply hydrating. Also notable: there are no added fillers or THC to worry about. What's more, all of the raw materials used in the bath bombs undergo full panel testing to ensure that they are free of residual metals and pesticides, and they're processed in a lab that is GMP- and kosher-certified.

2. The Most Potent: Koi Hemp Extract CBD Bath Bombs Koi Hemp Extract CBD Bath Bombs $14 | Koi Monthly Subscription: $12.60 See On Koi If you're looking for a bath bomb that offers a high dose of CBD, this 100-milligram, broad spectrum option from Koi CBD is the way to go. The colorful bath bomb, molded in a fun koi fish shape, has been third-party lab tested for purity and potency, and is available in three different scents, like the relaxing peppermint, eucalyptus, lavender featured here. It comes loaded with essential oils, epsom salt, coconut oil, and even healing kaolin clay. It's notably free of THC, as well as contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals.