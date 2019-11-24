You don’t have to spend $750 or more on the latest iRobot Roomba models or even the $300 or so a basic model costs if you want a robot vacuum. Some of the best cheap Roomba alternatives available are just as effective at cleaning up and navigating your rooms. These budget-friendly options offer many of the same features that make Roombas so popular like the ability to clean both hardwood floors and carpet.

To find a quality unit, you'll want strong suction powers (usually measured in maximum pascals) and built-in sensors for detecting walls and stairs to avoid collisions and falls. Many of them are low-profile like the Roomba’s design to fit under most furniture for a thorough clean. Also, look for vacuums with adequate battery life that can run for at least 100 minutes before needing to be recharged.

If you’re looking for additional features like smart navigation with app or voice controls, and units that can dock themselves when they're done cleaning or the battery is running low, there are available options for that, too. However, expect to pay a little more for a smarter robot vacuum.

To help you choose the best option for your home, here’s my list of the best cheap Roomba alternatives. These top-rated picks are all less than $275 — one’s even under $130 and feature-rich to help you clean on auto-pilot.

1. The Best Overall Cheap Roomba Alternative eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX $270 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon, the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is a great alternative to a Roomba. It’s equipped with BoostIQ technology to automatically adjust the 2,000 pascal suction power when needed for an optimal clean. This robotic vacuum can be used on both hardwood floors and up to medium pile carpets. With its infrared and drop sensors, it's able to avoid obstacles and falls. It has a low 2.85-inch profile, so it can sweep under most furniture. This robot has a 100-minute runtime between charges before heading back to the dock for self-charging. The set comes with a remote control with batteries included, a charging base, AC power adapter, an extra filter, four side brushes, and cable ties to get started. What fans say: “This vacuum is doing a great job. It’s much quieter than iRobot, which I bought from Costco a year ago. More importantly, this vacuum can clean heavy and long-haired rug. Also, Eufy includes more backup parts, which I don’t see in the iRobot package. Love it!”

2. The Best Roomba Alternative With App And Voice Control ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum $275 | Amazon See On Amazon The ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum can clean well and has the added convenience of coming with an app and the ability to hook it up with Alexa or Google Assistant for scheduling, adjusting cleaning modes, and status and accessories updates. There's also a remote control if you prefer. It can work for up to 110 minutes between charges, and then it automatically returns to the charging station. This robot has a low 3.1-inch height to easily clean under most sofas and beds. The max pascals of suction power isn't specified, but it features a max power mode that doubles the suction power in hard to clean areas. "The suction is powerful and picked up things way deep in the carpet that my other vacuum didn’t grab," wrote one Amazon reviewer. You can clean both hardwood and low-to-medium-pile carpet. There are also built-in sensors for anti-drop and anti-collision. What fans say: “I was surprised by this vacuum robot. It has both remote control and mobile app control. You can set up your clean schedule. With this price, I would say, I love it!!!”