Dog urine can wreak havoc on your beautiful hardwood floors. If not quickly and properly cleaned up after an accident, it can leave a permanent stain. To prevent damage from occurring, you’ll need to have one of the best cleaners for dog urine on hardwood floors on hand. Unlike standard all-purpose floor cleaners, these special enzyme-based cleaners can tackle stains and remove urine without causing further damage. Most can also help eliminate the urine smells from your floors, which has the added benefit of discouraging your dog from returning to the scene of the crime and remarking.

When urine happens, the first step is to immediately blot up the mess with paper towels. The longer urine sits on your hardwood floors the more damage it’ll cause. So, it’s crucial to start cleaning as soon as it’s spotted to prevent those unwanted discoloration stains. Next, sprinkle baking soda and let it sit for a few hours to overnight and then vacuum or brush it up. Once you’ve eliminated the risk of moisture damaging your floors, then use an enzyme-based hardwood floor cleaner to further reduce smell and discoloration. While home remedies can help with odor and stains, it's the enzyme cleaner that will really get the whole job done.

When you’re looking for an enzyme-based cleaner for hardwood floors, it's smart to find products without harsh chemicals and to avoid over-applying. Too much moisture of any kind will warp your wood floors, and after you've cleaned the area, you want the floor to be safe for your pets and the rest of the family. For the safest results on hardwood floors, check the label and make sure your cleaner is free of bleach or ammonia.

To help make shopping easier, here’s my list of the best cleaners for dog urine on hardwood floors available on Amazon. These enzyme cleaners are all customer-approved to help remove urine stains and odor from your floors and are free of damaging chlorine and ammonia, too.

1. The Overall Best Cleaner For Dog Urine On Hardwood Floors Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator (32 Fl. Oz.) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator is a top pick for pet urine removal on hardwood floors and almost every other type of floor surface, including carpets and tile. You can even use it on laundry, furniture, and kennels. With more than 7,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a go-to for pet parents. It’s safe for use around your pets and children and also free of chlorine, bleach, and ammonia. Plus, it’s color-safe, too, so you don’t have to worry about it staining your carpet or upholstery. For large or frequent messes, this cleaner also comes in a gallon size. What fans say: "I sprayed hardwood floors that had a strong urine odor, and let it sit for 10 minutes. The product's smell itself is strong, but it works fantastically to get the urine smell out of the wood. It didn't stain the wood”

2. The Best Small Budget Cleaner For Dog Urine Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner (24 Fl. Oz.) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Nature’s Miracle Hard Floor Cleaner is a great cleaner for dog urine that is safe for hardwood floors and costs a little less than the top pick, Rocco & Roxie. Just like that one, it has a bio-enzymatic formula that’s capable of providing a deep clean without damaging your sealed wood floor’s natural finish. It has no bleach or ammonia in the formula. In addition to hardwood floors, it’s safe to use on linoleum, vinyl, ceramic tile, and concrete. And it's also safe for use around pets and home. However, it's not recommended to use this for laundry, cushioned furniture, and other soft surfaces, so if you wanted your cleaner to pull double-duty, you'll have to look elsewhere. What fans say: “When I read the reviews for Nature's Miracle I thought, uh oh, what if this stuff is too good to be true?! GOOD NEWS, it's as good as advertised. Not only has Natures Miracle removed the odor or discoloration of new accidents, it's completely left the old stains undetectable. If you're on the fence about ordering this, don't be, it's absolutely worth it!”