It's hard to sleep when you're too hot. But whether you live in a warm climate or are experiencing natural hormonal shifts (like those associated with menopause), the best cooling blankets can make finding that perfect temperature a little easier. A lightweight or cooling blanket can offer you the secure feeling of snuggling under a blanket — but without making you feel too stuffy or hot.

The materials used in a blanket are one of the main factors in determining how it affects your temperature. So when you’re shopping for a blanket to keep you cool, look specifically for breathable fabrics that won’t retain sweat or excess heat. Bamboo fabrics are a go-to for temperature regulation because they are moisture-wicking. Another popular material for bedding is cotton, which is very breathable. Cotton isn’t as efficient at wicking away moisture as bamboo, but it can still be a good option, particularly if the blanket is lightweight.

If you’re looking for the cooling equivalent of a heated blanket, it falls on me to tell you that electric cooling blankets don’t really exist. Cooling blankets work because they don't trap heat or sweat against your body, rather than because they're loaded with tech. That said, if you want something a bit more heavy duty to cool you off at night, you can try the BedJet Climate Control system, which is designed to pump cool air into your blankets as you sleep.

