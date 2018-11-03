This may go without saying, but insulation is the key thing to look for when shopping for the best dog houses for cold weather. While it’s usually best to keep your dogs inside during winter months, if you are not able to, providing your pup with an insulated outdoor dog house where he or she can get away from the rainy and cold weather is the next best thing. And, as you've probably encountered thus far, not every outdoor dog shelter is designed for cold climates.

Ideally, every part of the house from the floor to the walls and ceilings should have insulation. You also want to make sure any dog house you consider purchasing for cold weather is elevated above the ground, weatherproof to withstand the moisture from rain and snow, and fitted with a closing door or door flap to keep out the wind.

When deciding on what size to buy for your dog, the general rule of thumb is that a dog house should be at least 25 percent longer and wider than your dog's own measurements. They should also have enough space to be able to turn around easily. Lastly, providing your dog with a self-regulating heating pad inside his dog house will help make them as comfortable as possible during the winter months.

With that in mind, here are some of the best dog houses for cold weather you can buy.

1 Best For Small To Medium Dogs DP Hunter Dog House With Floor Heater $185 Amazon See On Amazon Interior size: 19 x 25 x 17 inches This DP Hunter dog house is designed with petite-to-medium dogs in mind and is smaller than many other dog houses on the market. It's raised 4 inches off the ground and boasts foam insulation in the walls and ceiling. It's also built with a water-resistant polystyrene plastic exterior and a removable, slightly sloped floor with a drain hole and an internal-thermostat-cld heating mat to safely keep your pup warm. However, please note: If your dog is a chewer, you will likely need to cover up the heating mat since it's external and not built into floor. Otherwise, your dog may be inclined to nibble on it. (One Amazon reviewer recommended covering the mat with tile, although this will likely reduce some of the effectiveness of the heater.) As a bonus, this dog house comes with a lifetime warranty against cracking and breaking and can be used year-round. In warmer months, simply remove the heating pad and open up the windows for ventilation.

2 Best For Large Dogs Pets Imperial Extra Large Insulated Wooden Dog Kennel $150 Amazon See On Amazon Interior size: 39 x 25 x 27 inches This large dog house has a cozy, wood cabin appearance, and it's great for dogs under 154 pounds. While it's not specifically mentioned by the manufacturers, many reviewers have mentioned that the lumber exterior is water-resistant. The inside walls are composed of timber, Styrofoam, and plywood insulation for maximum insulation and protection against the elements. In fact, the manufacturer claims that the walls are 150 percent thicker than those of other outdoor dog kennels. Additionally, the house is raised 2 inches above ground and has plastic caps on its feet to keep the wood from rotting. Its floor is removable, and its roof can also be opened up for easy access to the inside, making it easy to clean. The entrance is simple to use and covered in plastic flaps to block the wind. For the affordable price point, all these features make this shelter a great deal. Plus, you can always purchase a dog-safe heating pad for extra warmth. For example, two of these popular heating pads for dogs should lay nicely on the floor of this house.