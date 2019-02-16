The 3 Best Non-Stick Pans For Gas Stoves
In the search for the best non-stick pans for gas stoves, you're going to want to keep your eye out for skillets and pans made with copper core or aluminum alloy bottoms, but ceramic, non-stick interiors. Not only are these metals the best at conducting heat, but a non-stick interior will reduce the amount of residue stuck to your pan after you're done cooking.
Now, buyer beware. Many non-stick skillets are made with Teflon. What's the big deal? Teflon is a popular coating made with a fluoropolymer called PTFE that could be mildly toxic to humans when it overheats and fumes (although studies are inconclusive). Whether that's a deal breaker for you or not, be sure to read the product descriptions closely to verify what type of non-stick coating the pan has. And, if you're more interested in a non-stick pan without Teflon, look for ceramic or hard-anodized aluminum coatings that are PTFE free.
And the cardinal rule for all cooking purchases: Know thy kitchen. The tinier your stovetop, the smaller the pan you need. But, if you know you'll be cooking up large portions and your kitchen can accommodate it, opt for a bigger pan that can handle the amount of food you're prepping.
Whether you want a single tiny pan or a convenient set of two, let's get to shopping. Below, the best non-stick pans for gas stoves.
1The Best Overall, All Things Considered
Each of the pans in this high-quality twin set is made with a five-layer metal base that's core is copper, allowing it to flawlessly (and evenly!) heat food. You'll get one 8-inch and one 10-inch pan in this set, each made with a hard-anodized aluminum coating that keeps food from sticking to the sides when you're cooking. The stainless steel handles are durable and designed to be flush with the pan, so you can quickly and easily grab it from your gas stove or from the oven (it's safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). And reviewers rave: "We love these pans... The nonstick coating is great and the evenness and quick response to the heat of our gas stove is the best of any of the pans we've owned."
Editor's note: While the coating of this pan is made with aluminum, this pan is not completely PTFE free. If that's a deal breaker, keep scrolling, the next two options are.
2The Runner Up: A Single Copper Pan With Its Own Lid
This 8-inch copper pan is designed with a ceramic and titanium interior that is non-stick and resistant to scratches. Built with an ergonomic, 7-inch handle tapered to fit perfectly in your hand, this pan is easy to lift and move from burner to sink. It can even be used in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Best yet, this pan is PTFE free, non-toxic, and safe for gas, induction, and glass stovetops. While it's not quite as good a deal as the twin skillets above, this single kitchen essential comes with its own lid, making it that much more versatile. One drawback? Fans and the manufacturer recommend hand-washing to get the most use out of it.
3The Most Affordable
For the most affordable option, look no further than this single 10-inch pan. This popular skillet is designed with a unique "CeramiTech" coating that is non-stick, and PTFE and cadmium free. It's also oven safe up to 850 degrees Fahrenheit, and 100 percent safe to use in the dishwasher. And, because it's made with both copper and aluminum, it'll heat up quickly and evenly on your gas stove. While this pan is definitely a budget-friendly buy, some reviewers warn that it won't last you as long as top-tier models. If you know you'll be cooking a lot, or are looking to buy something you can have for a long time, opt for one of the other options on this list. Still fans rave, "I have fried just about everything in this skillet since receiving it without anything sticking... It has not scratched or lost its sheen. Definitely a great skillet!"
