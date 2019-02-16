In the search for the best non-stick pans for gas stoves, you're going to want to keep your eye out for skillets and pans made with copper core or aluminum alloy bottoms, but ceramic, non-stick interiors. Not only are these metals the best at conducting heat, but a non-stick interior will reduce the amount of residue stuck to your pan after you're done cooking.

Now, buyer beware. Many non-stick skillets are made with Teflon. What's the big deal? Teflon is a popular coating made with a fluoropolymer called PTFE that could be mildly toxic to humans when it overheats and fumes (although studies are inconclusive). Whether that's a deal breaker for you or not, be sure to read the product descriptions closely to verify what type of non-stick coating the pan has. And, if you're more interested in a non-stick pan without Teflon, look for ceramic or hard-anodized aluminum coatings that are PTFE free.

And the cardinal rule for all cooking purchases: Know thy kitchen. The tinier your stovetop, the smaller the pan you need. But, if you know you'll be cooking up large portions and your kitchen can accommodate it, opt for a bigger pan that can handle the amount of food you're prepping.

Whether you want a single tiny pan or a convenient set of two, let's get to shopping. Below, the best non-stick pans for gas stoves.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Anolon Non-Stick Copper 8- And 10-Inch Skillets $45 Amazon See On Amazon Each of the pans in this high-quality twin set is made with a five-layer metal base that's core is copper, allowing it to flawlessly (and evenly!) heat food. You'll get one 8-inch and one 10-inch pan in this set, each made with a hard-anodized aluminum coating that keeps food from sticking to the sides when you're cooking. The stainless steel handles are durable and designed to be flush with the pan, so you can quickly and easily grab it from your gas stove or from the oven (it's safe to use in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit). And reviewers rave: "We love these pans... The nonstick coating is great and the evenness and quick response to the heat of our gas stove is the best of any of the pans we've owned." Editor's note: While the coating of this pan is made with aluminum, this pan is not completely PTFE free. If that's a deal breaker, keep scrolling, the next two options are.

2 The Runner Up: A Single Copper Pan With Its Own Lid MICHELANGELO 8-Inch Copper Frying Pan With Lid $32 Amazon See On Amazon This 8-inch copper pan is designed with a ceramic and titanium interior that is non-stick and resistant to scratches. Built with an ergonomic, 7-inch handle tapered to fit perfectly in your hand, this pan is easy to lift and move from burner to sink. It can even be used in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Best yet, this pan is PTFE free, non-toxic, and safe for gas, induction, and glass stovetops. While it's not quite as good a deal as the twin skillets above, this single kitchen essential comes with its own lid, making it that much more versatile. One drawback? Fans and the manufacturer recommend hand-washing to get the most use out of it.