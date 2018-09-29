Regardless of the temperature outside, having the ability to cool your bedroom with the click of button is amazing. The best oscillating fans for bedrooms give the natural breeze and comfort you're looking for, without all the hassle and hefty prices you might encounter with air conditioners.

The best oscillating fans are portable and lightweight enough to place anywhere, regardless of your room size. Some come with airflow-maximizing features like a curved design or backward-forward tilting function, while others boast built-in ionizers that actively purify the air. As far as aesthetics are concerned, there are lots of different options from which to choose — including everything from pedestal and tower varieties to space-saving fans you can literally mount on your wall. Picking the best fan for your bedroom is all about choosing what makes the most sense for your space and personal style.

And if you're not sure what you're even looking for, I'm here to help take the guesswork out of your choice. I've already tackled the research for you. Here, shop the three best oscillating fans available on Amazon. Once you've got your bedroom breeze covered, check out the best desk fans and the fans that cool like air conditioners, too.

1 The Overall Best Oscillating Fan For Bedrooms Considering Price & Specs Lasko Wind Curve Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer $76 Amazon See On Amazon Lasko's reliable Wind Curve tower fan stands 42 inches tall and has three quiet speed settings. Its curved, bladed design allows the air to flow both horizontally and vertically, covering a wider area than most. And the best part? This one, which also features a handy automatic timer, has a built-in air ionizer to trap allergens and clean the air. It has a carrying handle for easy transport and comes with a remote. Available colors: black (pictured), silver, woodgrain Promising review: "I bought it for my bedroom, which is a bit dusty because of the tons of books I have stored in it, and I noticed that I sneezed and coughed less than before I bought this unit. Also, with this fan, I do not need to turn on the portable airco (when the sun hits my window in the afternoon) as early as I had to before, on hot days. I highly recommend this fan. I love it!"

2 An Adjustable Pedestal Fan That'll Maximize Airflow Best Choice Adjustable Pedestal Fan with Tilt $44 Amazon See On Amazon This pedestal fan by Best Choice is a solid runner up, taking second place solely because it doesn't have an ionizer like the one above. What sets it apart, though, is its tilt. Unlike most oscillating fans that only move from side to side, this one has a backward-forward tilt mechanism that — in addition to its dual-blade design and sturdy base — helps maximize airflow. It has three speed settings, a 7.5-hour timer, and an adjustable height (up to 10 inches). Plus, it comes with a remote. The downside? Users say its LED lights can be distracting at night, but that's something a little electrical tape can easily fix. Promising review: "This fan is super quiet! Great for our living room even with the TV on. Easy assembly and remote is very handy. Blue light could be an issue for a bedroom, but could easily cover with tape."