It’s always frustrating when your soft, fluffy pillow gets flat and lumpy overnight. But it’s not just an annoyance — it can be a (literal) pain to wake up with your head on a sagging pillow. That’s why it’s vital to find the best pillows that don’t go flat, so you can ensure your spine is always in proper alignment while you sleep.

The filling is the most important aspect to keep in mind when you’re searching for a pillow that will keep its shape. Many traditional fillings like down and feather tend to lose their shape, get lumpy, and flatten out over time, but newer foam materials and pillow constructions have changed the sleep game. Memory foam, a material commonly used for mattresses, conforms to your head and neck while still providing support — and now you can even find memory foam pillows with adjustable fillings to get the right amount of fluff, firmness, and shape for you. Latex foam, which is derived from the rubber tree, doesn’t feel as fluffy as real or alternative down, but its firm bounciness makes it a fantastic option that won’t sag with use. Finally, while not always the most durable, fluffy fiber-filled pillows can be a solid choice for anyone on a tight budget, because they are easy to refluff in the dryer when they start to show signs of flattening.

No matter how great a pillow is, you will still have to replace it about every one to two years to ensure that you get a good night’s sleep — and that your pillows stay as fresh as you want to feel when you wake up.

From an adjustable foam pillow to one that’s perfect for anyone on a budget, here are three of the best pillows that won’t go flat after a few nights of sleep.

1. The Best Adjustable Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow $60 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon and a five-year warranty, the Coop Home Goods adjustable loft pillow is as safe a bet as you're going to get with a pillow. It's filled with a medium-firm mix of memory foam and microfiber, and it's topped with a removable, washable hypoallergenic cover that's made of a blend of polyester and bamboo-derived rayon. The coolest thing about this pillow is that you can adjust the memory foam fill to your desired firmness — it actually comes with 1/2-pound bag of extra fill so that you can add some for extra support. The pillow is made in U.S. and in addition to the warranty, it comes with both a 100-night refund policy so that you can get your money back right away if it isn't a fit for you. The pillow is CertiPUR-US and GREENGUARD Gold-certified, so you know it's safe and free of toxic chemicals. In addition to this queen version, the pillow is also available in king size. Neither size of pillow comes in pairs, so if you want a matching set for your bed, you'll simply have to buy two. Positive Amazon review: “I've had memory foam, down, and every kind of synthetic and at all price ranges, and they were either too flat, too bulky, too soft, too hard, or didn't hold their shape for long. The Coop pillows are the exception! They are comfortable, adjustable by fluffing or flattening and renewed by a few minutes in the dryer on the air cycle. I've had them for months now and still love them!”

2. The Best Latex Foam Pillow That Keeps Its Shape Beautyrest Latex Foam Pillow $52 | Amazon See On Amazon The Beautyrest latex foam pillow is made of natural latex foam, which is known for its bounciness and being especially durable as far as bedding materials go. In addition to keeping its shape, this pillow also has antimicrobial properties that will reduce unwanted odors. While the 100% cotton removable cover is machine washable, the latex foam itself must be spot cleaned. (Good thing it has those antimicrobial properties!) This version comes with one queen-sized pillow, but you can also get the pillow in king and standard sizes or in a two-pack. Positive Amazon review: “I love this pillow because it solves everything I disliked about pillows. Normal pillows often get flattened after a few months. [...] I've been using this for 2 years and it has been just as fluffy as the day I bought it. Very great pillow, wish I had found it a long time ago. It maintains [its] shape.”