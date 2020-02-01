When you want to prevent your dog from annoying your neighbors below you with its barking or dull your downstairs neighbor's music so it doesn't keep you awake at night, lining your floor with a rug pad is a great strategy for reducing ambient sounds in your home. But, how can you tell which are the best rug pads for soundproofing?

Many rug pads are thin and made to simply prevent rugs from skidding around on the floor, not to soundproof. In contrast, rug pads that are best-suited for soundproofing are ones that are made of a denser material. The density of the pad helps it to cut down on noise passing between floors, so it's best to buy the thickest pad possible. However, this comes at a cost: Often, the thicker the rug pad is, the more expensive it will be. And some thicker materials like memory foam are not anti-skid, so you'll have to consider whether that's important for your space.

Also, keep your flooring in mind as you shop. While many rug pads are designed for a long list of flooring materials, there are some that are not recommended for certain types of surfaces like vinyl, natural stone, or carpet. And when shopping for a rug pad, have your measurements on hand so the pad you buy is the right size for the rug you want to use it under.

But, enough talk. Keep scrolling for more details on the best rug pads for soundproofing, gathered up below.

1. The Best Rug Pad For Soundproofing: Rug Pad USA 0.5-Inch Memory Foam Rug Pad Rug Pad USA 0.5-Inch Cushioned Memory Foam Rug Pad $182 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from thick 0.5-inch memory foam, this Rug Pad USA rug pad is one of the densest you'll find on the market. It's available in a wide range of sizes and works on hardwood floors as well as a wide variety of other surfaces like concrete, stone, vinyl, and laminate flooring. However, while it boasts soundproof and water-resistant qualities, this rug pad is not anti-slip, so it's not ideal to use in hallways and other areas where this could be an issue. What fans say: “Love this pad. [It’s] perfect for what I needed and it also helps with the noise on the floor.”

2. The Runner-Up: Rug Pad USA 0.25-Inch Felt & Rubber Rug Pad Rug Pad USA 0.25-Inch Felt and Rubber Rug Pad $126 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it's not as thick as the previous pick, this 0.25-inch rug pad has the advantage of being less expensive and anti-slip. Designed for use on hard-surfaced floors, the rug pad's recycled felt and rubber material is very cushy and helps absorb sound. This pad is also manufactured with high-quality materials in the U.S. and comes with an impressive 20-year warranty. What fans say: “I've bought several pads and this one is the best. Super cushy and sound dampening. Yes, like all pads, the rug slides off a bit but nothing a little double-sided carpet tape won't fix. Top notch pad. Highly recommended.”