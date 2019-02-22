Beyond their functional purpose, shower curtains are an easy way to decorate a bathroom. However, when you are shopping for the best shower curtains for a walk-in shower, rather than a bathtub, then there are a few key considerations beyond aesthetics that you should keep in mind before hitting "add to cart."

To start with, you'll want to look for extra-long curtains as standard-size curtains are usually designed for tubs and, at around 72 inches in length, will be too short for most walk-in showers. You'll probably need to purchase curtains that are at least 78 inches in length, but don't just take my word for it. Make sure to measure your shower first, since some manufacturers make curtains longer than 78 inches that might be an even better fit.

Curtains that are made out of a heavier material and/or are weighted at the bottom are also ideal for walk-in showers. This is because a heavier curtain will better keep water inside the shower since it’ll be less likely to move around with air gusts and shower spray.

Once you've narrowed the field to appropriate options for length and weight, then you can have fun contemplating the many different style choices available for shower curtains.

For more on the best shower curtains for walk-in showers, scroll down for my three best picks below.

1 The Overall Best Barossa Design Shower Curtain, White Stripe Damask, 71 by 78 Inches $17 Amazon See On Amazon There is so much about this Barossa Design shower curtain that makes it an ideal choice for walk-in showers. For one, it comes in multiple lengths, ranging from 75 to 96 inches, to ensure a perfect fit. You also don't need to worry about buying an additional liner, either. It's made of a heavyweight polyester material that's free of harsh chemicals like PVC, BPA, and chlorine. It's also machine washable and resistant to water and mildew. This shower curtain comes in four different styles and three neutral colors to choose from (white, gray, and cream) so you can match it perfectly to your space. And all of them come complete with rust-proof metal grommets and a 90-day money-back guarantee. It's no wonder the product has racked up a near-perfect, 4.7-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: "I have a walk-in shower that is taller than average, so I needed a curtain that would reach the floor and not allow water to splash or spray outside. This high quality curtain is perfect! It is heavy enough to hang strong and yet allows some light to filter through into the shower area. I love the metal grommets too."

2 The Runner Up Welwo Shower Curtain, Blue-White Stripe, 72 by 78 Inches $21 Amazon See On Amazon If you want curtains that don't just blend in with your bathroom's decor but stand out as a focal point, it's worth spending a few more dollars on these Welwo shower curtains. Like the overall best pick, they're available in a range of different lengths and widths to fit a walk-in shower, and they're constructed from heavy-duty polyester. However, these curtains are available in 12 far bolder colors and pattens, like a nautical-inspired striped pattern (pictured) as well as floral and paisley prints. These curtains come complete with a set of plastic hooks for hanging and can be used with or without a liner, thanks to their water- and mildew-resistant, machine-washable material. What fans say: "It's hard to find a long shower curtain, so this one is perfect! The colors are great, it doesn't stick to you (it has a nice soft fabric feel), and it keeps the water in the shower."