The 3 Best Stand Mixers For Bread Dough
Using a stand mixer, instead of kneading bread by hand, can save home bakers a significant amount of time and energy. They make the laborious process of kneading bread far quicker and more efficient — but not all stand mixers can handle heavy dough. So, let's cut to the chase. Here’s what you should look for when shopping for the best stand mixers for bread dough:
- Speed and Motor Power: The higher wattage the motor, the more powerful the mixer will be (i.e., it can handle thicker, heavier bread dough). You should also ideally look for a stand mixer with a few different slow speeds to keep the ingredients from flying out of the bowl at the start.
- Capacity: This likely goes without saying, but the larger the bowl in a stand mixer, the more batches of bread you will be able to make at a time.
- Material: If you want to invest in the longest-lasting stand mixer, opt for a mixer with metal gears, which are typically more durable than their plastic counterparts. Keep in mind, more durable mixers are typically more expensive.
- Budget: If you plan to use a stand mixer frequently and/or want one that will last for years before needing replacement, it may be worth investing in a pricier, but more durable, model. However, if a stand mixer will just be an occasional-use gadget in your kitchen, you might be better off with a low-cost version.
Ready to shop? Keep scrolling to see some of the best stand mixers for bread dough.
1The Overall Best, All Things Considered
KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular wedding registry gifts for a reason: They're high-quality and long-lasting machines. And, when you consider both price and features, the KitchenAid 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer offers the greatest value. Bakers, both new and experienced, will appreciate this machine's moderate price point as well as its large capacity. (It can make roughly two to three loaves of bread at a time.) It boasts 10 speeds and a 275-watt motor that, along with nylon-coated dough hooks, can tackle even the driest and thickest of bread doughs. This product is also made with all-metal gears and parts, so it should last you years to come.
What fans say: “This mixer is excellent! The dough hook allows me to make really soft bread dough with less than half the effort I used to use making it by hand. I am very pleased with this product!”
2The Best Under $100
With a wallet-friendly price tag of less than $100, this Hamilton Beach 63390 stand mixer has a lot of features that make it perfect for mixing bread dough. It has a 4-quart capacity, planetary mixing action, and a 300-watt motor that reviewers say is comparable to more expensive models. However, it does have a few trade-offs — namely plastic gears as opposed to metal, and just seven speeds. But for such an affordable price, you probably won't find a better stand mixer for kneading bread dough.
What fans say: “Love this mixer. It works as well as my $300 mixer...The bread paddle is perfect.”
3The Best Splurge
As far as high-end models go, you won't find a better stand mixer than the Cuisinart SM-70. It has a 7-quart capacity and, at 1000 watts, more than double the motor power of the previous KitchenAid stand mixer. Throw in 12 speed options, all-metal construction, and refined planetary mixing action, and you've got a well-crafted machine that's ready to bake whatever bread you throw at it.
What fans say: “I haven't bought a loaf of bread from the store since I bought this in January 2013. Mine works every week and frequently without a single hiccup. This mixer kneads a 7-cup honey wheat bread recipe like it's nothing…”
