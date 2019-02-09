KitchenAid stand mixers are one of the most popular wedding registry gifts for a reason: They're high-quality and long-lasting machines. And, when you consider both price and features, the KitchenAid 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer offers the greatest value. Bakers, both new and experienced, will appreciate this machine's moderate price point as well as its large capacity. (It can make roughly two to three loaves of bread at a time.) It boasts 10 speeds and a 275-watt motor that, along with nylon-coated dough hooks, can tackle even the driest and thickest of bread doughs. This product is also made with all-metal gears and parts, so it should last you years to come.

What fans say: “This mixer is excellent! The dough hook allows me to make really soft bread dough with less than half the effort I used to use making it by hand. I am very pleased with this product!”