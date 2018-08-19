If your pet loves to cause trouble in your home, and you need to quickly and easily clean it up, a steam mop is a great cleaning supply to have handy. While all steam mops are more efficient than traditional mops (hot water breaks up crusty messes much better than room-temp water), there are some that are better for pet messes. So what makes for the best steam mop for pets?

The mop should have a scrubber or an added attachment designed to scrub messes. These scrubbers are critical when you're attempting to lift dried, caked-on messes. Look for models with high heat to sanitize, or scented microfiber pads to eliminate smells. Because so many of your pet's messes result from them either getting sick, or not being to wait to do their business, germs and bacteria will definitely be an issue. If you're working in tight spaces, get a steam mop with an angled head. For hard-to-reach corners, get a mop with a triangular head, or one that can be detached from its arm and used as a handheld steam mop.

That said, one last thing you should note is your flooring. Flooring, particularly laminate and hardwood floors, can be damaged by steam mops if they are unsealed. So, double check to make sure your flooring is sealed.

With all those factors considered, here are the best steam mops for pets to help bring your floors from grimy to gleaming.

1 Best Overall, All Things Considered Bissell 1544A Powerfresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop $120 Amazon Buy Now This two-in-one steam mop has all the bells and whistles to take care of just about any mess. Use it as a traditional standing steam mop, or detach the handheld device to tackle stubborn stains and dirt. This steam mop system comes with 13 different tools to clean everything from tubs to toys. The grout-cleaning tool pulls up caked-on messes from between tiles, while the fabric extension steam cleans pet beds and blankets. There's also a flat scraping tool to lift heavy-duty messes, an angle tool to clean pet toys, various brushes and hoses, and even a window squeegee tool. Plus, this mop also features a flip-down scrubber, microfiber pads, and multiple heat settings so you can clean any floor without worrying about damage. Although it's a little pricey, this cleaning system is so comprehensive that it's totally worth the cost.

2 Runner-Up: A Scented Option For Ultra Fresh Floors Bissell 19404 PowerFresh Pet Steam Mop $89 Amazon Buy Now Coming in a close second, this powerful steam mop still does the trick, but doesn't include a handheld option or extensions like the overall best option on this list. With multiple heat settings and the flip-down scrubber pad, this standing steam mop eliminates 99 percent of germs and bacteria. And for those particularly difficult pet stains, there's also a scrubby microfiber pad to tackle caked-on dirt without scratching your floor. The microfiber pads can also be used to buff and polish floors when you're finished steaming. As an added perk, this steam mop includes two spring breeze fragrance discs to leave behind a fresh, clean scent.