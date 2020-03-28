A hair straightener is the simplest way to get sleek, smooth hair. However, different hair types have different needs when it comes to straightening. The best straighteners for frizzy hair are adjustable, easy to control, and fairly gentle.

What Causes Frizzy Hair?

Frizz rarely discriminates when it comes to hair type. That’s because frizz occurs when hair is dry or damaged. This could be a result of shampooing too frequently, showering in overly hot water, or towel-drying your hair, among other things.

How To Pick The Best Straighteners For Frizzy Hair

Straighteners work to straighten hair by using heat to break apart the bonds in the hair that hold its shape, allowing them to reform as the hair cools. Straighteners typically come in two different formats:

Traditional flat irons press your hair between two heated plates. They could be more effective on thick or curly hair, but they also usually run quite hot and can snag or tug on the hair.

press your hair between two heated plates. They could be more effective on thick or curly hair, but they also usually run quite hot and can snag or tug on the hair. Straightener brushes integrate heat into a brush-shaped tool. If you have frizzy hair that is fine, wavy, or what you’d describe as “easy to straighten,” a straightener brush might be the better option, as it tends to be less damaging to the hair. This is because straightener brushes typically operate at lower temperatures and don't apply heat to two sides of the hair — plus they shouldn't tug the hair as much as a traditional straightener.

If you've decided to opt for a flat iron, be aware of the different types:

A ceramic flat iron holds heat well and provides even heat distribution at lower temperatures. While a ceramic straightener won’t get as hot as a titanium option, it is still plenty effective at styling your hair. If you have fine or wavy hair, this is the flat iron for you.

holds heat well and provides even heat distribution at lower temperatures. While a ceramic straightener won’t get as hot as a titanium option, it is still plenty effective at styling your hair. If you have fine or wavy hair, this is the flat iron for you. A titanium flat iron is a popular choice in salons because it heats up quickly and can reach super high temperatures. While high heat is more damaging (and can lead to more frizz), you may opt for a titanium straightener if you have thick, curly or hard-to-straighten hair.

is a popular choice in salons because it heats up quickly and can reach super high temperatures. While high heat is more damaging (and can lead to more frizz), you may opt for a titanium straightener if you have thick, curly or hard-to-straighten hair. Some flat irons are coated with tourmaline, which is known for its ability to give you smoother and shinier results due the fact that it produces negative ions that reduce static frizz. This is definitely something to be on the lookout for if you have frizzy hair.

No matter the type of straightener, opt for a model with adjustable heat settings. The three best straighteners for frizzy hair are all highly adjustable to reduce the chance of damage, and thousands of Amazon users have given them rave reviews. Read on for my top recs — and never use them without a good heat protectant spray.

1. A Fan-Favorite Ceramic Flat Iron That’s Coated With Tourmaline HSI Professional Glider Flat Iron $40 | Amazon See On Amazon With a whopping 33,000+ reviews on Amazon, it’s safe to say that this HSI Professional straightener is a favorite among those who’ve used it. And there's a clear reason for that... the one-inch straightening plates are made of the perfect combination of ceramic and tourmaline, allowing you to achieve a shiny, silky look without frying your locks. The plates even have eight built-in sensors that regulate the temperature and evenly distribute heat, so it's safer for your hair and requires fewer passes to achieve your desired style. The straightener's temperature can be adjusted from 140 to 450 degrees, which gives you a lot of control over the amount of heat that comes into contact with your hair. This pick also features a swiveling power cord that allows you to move freely as you work. And the included heat-resistant glove protects your hand from the iron. This pick comes with a one-year warranty. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this HSI ceramic flat iron because of all the great reviews. I am so glad that I did! [...] My hair went from frizz city to being sleek, shiny and soft. I have tried others and they have never accomplished this. The iron is easy to handle and is not hot to the touch. The 360 degree cord keeps it from tangling and inevitably breaking like some of my friend's flat irons. This is a professional flat iron. It has multiple heat settings and floating ceramic plates that make straightening my hair a breeze without heat damage."

2. An Easy-To-Use Hair Straightener Brush MiroPure Hair Straightener Brush $49 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’ve never tried out a straightener brush, you are truly missing out. This MiroPure straightener brush heats up incredibly fast and is so easy to use: simply brush it through your hair to achieve a gorgeous end result. And Amazon reviewers? Well they give this pick a standout 4.5-star rating among 2,300 reviews on the site, championing this straightening brush for its ability to tame frizz. Ceramic heating delivers a consistent temperature that can be set to 16 different settings between 300 and 450 degrees. You can lock the temperature at a chosen setting so that it's impossible to accidentally press buttons and expose your hair to higher heat. According to MiroPure, the straightener has a double ionic generator that seals hair cuticles for a smoother look. Other features include a swiveling power cord, an auto-shutoff after 60 minutes of non-use, and a heat-resistant glove to protect your hand from getting burned. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I would never have taken a chance on this if I didn't have a friend who used one, but I am SO glad I did! I have unruly wavy/curly/frizzy hair that I had given up on wearing straight because even flat ironing after blowouts with lots of product didn't keep the frizz away. This thing works! In less than 5 minutes, I had non-frizzy, straight, but not flat, hair! My hair still has body and movement without having to wear it curly. I would highly encourage you to try it - it is worth every penny!"