The 3 Pieces Of Relationship Advice Each Zodiac Sign Most Needs

People use astrology for a lot of different things from money and career to their life purpose. But according to astrologers, one of the more common uses for astrology deals with matters of the heart. If you know your zodiac sign, you can use astrology to unlock all kinds of relationship advice to help your relationship so you can have that happy, healthy, and loving relationship that you really want.

"In this day and age of information overload, sometimes getting the best advice can seem daunting," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "Luckily astrology can give us advice for our relationships to bring perspective and normalcy into our lives."

When you're looking to astrology for guidance on love, you don't have to limit it to your own sign. According to Mckean, there are many tendencies each person has that may not make sense to you. That's why knowing your partner's sign (or even the sign of someone you're interested in dating), can help you figure out things from how to tell if they like you or what their dating dealbreakers are. In short, astrology can be super useful, whether you actually believe in it or just find it entertaining.

We all need relationship advice at some point. Whether you're single and looking or already in an established relationship, here are the three pieces of relationship advice your sign needs most.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't be afraid to take things slow. "Aries know pretty quickly what they like and dislike," Maha Rose's resident astrologer, Leslie Galbraith tells Bustle. But remember, it takes at least two people to be in a relationship. Your partner may need more time to consider how they feel or what they want to do. So your first piece of advice is to practice a little bit of patience, especially if you really like someone new. "It can be helpful to slow down when you're feeling stressed by the impatience," she says. "Good things take time to develop." Don't take your partner for granted. As someone who loves the thrill of new beginnings, it’s important to keep your long-term relationship fresh and interesting. So in order to do that, astrologer and life coach, Stephanie Gailing, MS, tells Bustle, "Don’t take your partner for granted or assume that you know everything about them — instead, realize that every moment is a new one where they can show you who they are." That in itself, she says, will keep you intrigued and keep your passion stoked for a long time. Lastly, remember that life isn't a competition. It may be hard since you're a Fire sign and the first sign in the zodiac. But when it comes to relationships, your partner is your teammate. There's no need to one-up your partner or be better in any way. As Therese Tucker, psychic medium and intuition development teacher, tells Bustle, "Focus on cooperation, not competition."

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Shake things up to avoid getting stuck in a rut. Since you are Venus-ruled, Mckean says, "You are bestowed with the gift of being able to appreciate a wide spectrum of feelings, activities, and emotions that tickle all of your senses." You're also a fixed sign, which means getting you to try something new once you found something you like can be quite the challenge. But relationships need something new every now and then in order to avoid being stuck in a rut. "Venturing out of your comfort zone can open a wide variety of options and opportunities that will allow you and your partner to grow a deeper bond and avoid the rut," Mckean says. Trust your partner. As a Taurus, you do have the tendency to get a tad bit possessive. But people are not possessions, Tucker says. So focus on trusting others more, especially your partner, and your relationships will be much smoother. Don't limit yourself. As an Earth sign, you value stability, security, and loyalty, above anything else. Although those qualities do make for great long-term partnerships, they're not exactly the most fun. As we all know, your idea of fun is the simple, sensual pleasures life can give you. But don't limit yourself. "Let fun and creativity take you out of your bubble, and you might just find the security, depth, and commitment you long for in a partnership," Kristen, relationship coach, astrologer, and founder of Kristen.Today, tells Bustle.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't talk around or avoid your issues. Geminis are Mercury-ruled, so as Galbraith says they are "blessed with high-level communication skills." Because of that, they know how to talk their way around anything. Since you're represented by the Twins, you have an inherent duality that can make it easy for you to disconnect the mind from the heart. In other words, you might easily go along with something even if that's not what you truly believe. But if you want your relationship to succeed, you can't do that. Open and honest communication is key. "When conflict arises, talking directly to the point can help resolve things more quickly," she says. Always be present when you're with your significant other. Since you're symoblized by the Twins, Mckean says you have the ability to be at two places at once. "While this may be one of the things that helps keep you stimulated, your partner might not feel that you are fully with them," she says. So as much as you might need quite a bit of stimulation to stay interested, be sure to focus on your partner when you're with them. "Your partner will undoubtedly feel your full presence once you put your complete focus on them," Mckean says. "While it might make you feel vulnerable, this vulnerability will allow a tenderness to evolve in your relationship." You can still have a social life and a committed relationship. Unlike more stable Earth signs like Taurus, you're an Air sign that loves the freedom to go out and be social. As Gailing says, you're curious, you love variety, and you find that routines bore you. But instead of feeling bored and wanting out right away, work on the relationship. Find ways to keep things interesting for you and your partner. "See your relationship as an avenue through which you can continue to learn and grow," she says. "With that said, you can’t get everything you need from one person. So don’t feel bad if you still want to have your cabal of friends."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't take things so personally. Cancers are known for being "soft, sensitive souls." According to Mckean, you prefer to be non-confrontational, so you're more likely to brood when your partner says or does something that rubs you the wrong way. But if you're in a healthy relationship, you should know that your partner loves you and doesn't intend to hurt you in any way. So your first piece of advice is to not take things so personally. "With that, you'll spend more time loving and less time stressing," she says. Be honest about your needs. You're very in tune with your emotions and you know yourself very well. However, as Gailing says, you're a caretaker at heart. You take a lot of joy in nurturing other people. If you're not careful, you can lose yourself in that. "Just make sure that your relationship isn’t one-sided in this way," she says. "Be honest with your partner about your needs as well." Your happiness is just as important as your partner's. Don't be afraid to let your partner take care of you too. You love taking care of everything and everyone. But when you're in a relationship, you need to allow your partner to take care of you too. "Instead of trying to mold your relationship to be as good as you can make it, learn from it as an equal player," Kristen says. "From there, you can find the key to being the power couple you dream of becoming."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Use your words to express yourself. Leos are incredibly adept at understanding the needs of their partner, Galbraith says. The biggest advice for you is to learn how to express your own emotional needs. "It can sometimes feel like the other person should know how you feel but that isn't always the case," she says. You're a generous and loyal partner, so chances are, your partner will be willing to give you what you want in return. Be humble. When it comes to attracting a partner, you know how to do it well. You're ruled by the Sun, so you might love having the attention on you. But as Tucker says, don't overdo it. "Focus on developing humility and seeing the value in others and you can attract a good partner who likes you for you." Let you partner lead every now and then. You're a Fire sign, so you're all about taking initiative. But as Mckean says, there's nothing wrong with taking a back seat and letting your partner steer the wheel. "While being a leader comes natural to you, sometimes there are great advantages to sitting back and letting your partner take the initiative between you two," she says. "Not only does it allow you much deserved down time, but you also get the benefit of being doted on." You do love having attention on you, so you might really enjoy it.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Shut down that inner critic. According to Galbraith, Virgos are all about hard work and service to humanity. "They often show love by doing very tangible things like, 'I washed your clothes for you,'" she says. Virgos are also known for being total perfectionists. So her advice for you is to recognize the perfectionist inside of you that tells you something needs to be fixed. Your partner and your relationship will never be perfect and striving for that will only make you miserable and push your partner or potential partners away. "Softening this voice can ease the intensity," she says. It's OK to forget your responsibilities from time to time. You love your routine, but it's perfectly fine to relax and just forget it all every now and then. As Kristen says, "Breaking out of your routines and being irresponsible once in a while can help you feel connected to the deep, spiritual yearnings you have." As a bonus, it can also help you be more physically and emotionally available to your partner. Embrace being in the moment. You're all about details, plans, and making sure things go accordingly. But life doesn't always work out that way. "Sometimes it's better to just go with the flow and embrace the moment around you as-is," Mckean says. "Your partner will get closer to you for it."

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Truly know yourself before you enter a relationship. As a Libra, you have people-pleasing tendencies. Sometimes, that can mean losing yourself in your relationship in order to keep the peace. But as Tucker says, a relationship does not give you an identity. "Before getting into a relationship, focus on your autonomy to create 'whole' relationships, rather than codepdency," she says. Trust yourself. When you are in a relationship, you make a really great partner. As Galbraith says, you have a natural talent for understanding how to work with people and you know how to take care of them. "This can also lead to over-focus on the other," she says. "Checking in with yourself and listening to your inner guidance when it says you need to take care of yourself is the key." Disagreements are OK every now and then. As Mckean says, you're also a cardinal sign, which means your inner nature makes it so that you want things your way. That can be frustrating if those two opposing forces causes you to be indecisive. Just know, it's OK to disagree with your partner. "Sometimes your priority to preserve the peace ends up backfiring," she says. "So it's perfectly alright to take the lead every now and then." If you're in a healthy, well-balanced relationship, you making decisions that you're happy with won't make your partner run.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Let go of control. "Passion and more passion is how Scorpios relate in a partnership," Galbraith says. This goes very deep and can sometimes be too much where it feels obsessive, jealous or possessive. You're known for your intense energy so you can pretty much expect your partner to feel that. So her advice for you is to "learn when things need time to breathe and come up for air." Most importantly, don't be afraid to let go of control. Letting go and just letting your partner be is OK. Break out of your comfort zone. You're known for liking the upperhand in relationships. So one way to find more balance in your partnership is to do new activities with your partner that take you both out of your comfort zones. "When you lessen your grip on control by skydiving or storm chasing, you become more available for your partner to step up as an equal," Kristen says. "This can further solidify the foundations of your relationship." You don't have to do extreme things like storm chasing, but anything new and different that allows you to learn and be vulnerable is key. Be positive. Scorpios might not open up to everyone easily. In fact, you typically stay guarded until you meet someone you can trust completely. But if you want a happy relationship, you need to open yourself up. As Tucker says, "Fear of loss will not make another want to stay. Focus on the silver lining in all situations and practice positivity."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Focus your attention on the person you really want in your life. As a Fire sign, the need for freedom is the number one important thing for a Sagittarius. "Their optimistic, adventurous soul will always be seeking information, knowledge, and adventures," Galbraith says. "Trying to restrict that can cause friction." Clearly, you're not the first sign who's going to be ready to settle down. But if you really like someone, you may need to ground yourself a bit. "Your energy can be very scattered," she says. "It would benefit your relationships to have clear and straightforward focused attention." Don't fear commitment. According to Mckean, loyalty isn't exactly your strong suit. At the same time, cheating goes against your sense of integrity, so you tend to play it safe by foregoing commitment altogether. "But sooner or later commitment is going to be the key to allowing you to find the love of your life," she says. Many Sagittarius like to believe that commiting to one person will make them lose their sense of adventure or freedom. But as Mckean says, you'd be pleasantly surprised. "When you make a commitment to someone, your relationship will allow synergy to achieve more than double of what you do in your non-committed relationships and go further past horizons beyond your imagination," she says. So don't fear it. Welcome it. Set goals. Once you've made a commitment and you still crave adventure, one way to have that is to set some goals for yourself and for your relationship. "In doing so you can witness your adventurous side rekindle and the doors of possibility open," Kristen says. "When your spirit is happy, your relationship thrives."

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Allow life to happen. As a Capricorn, you work hard to create a stable life for yourself and your loved ones. You're also an Earth sign, so you might like thinking you can control everything that happens in your life. But as Tucker says, “Trying to control everything and everyone does not mean you have control." So focus on letting go and allowing life to unfold in it’s own time. Once you do that, you're opening yourself up to let life surprise you by bringing in people who can really make you happy. Be vulnerable. If you want a loving relationship, opening yourself up to your partner is important. As Kristen suggests, "Put yourself in foreign situations, and your vulnerability may open you up to receive the care and attention your life partner wants to give you." Have fun. You're all about work first, play later. But sometimes you do have a tendency to work really hard and forget about play time altogether. Try to avoid that. Everyone needs their down time, especially if you want to nurture a long-term relationship. "You need to press the 'off' button when it's time for play and let your hair down," Mckean says. "The joy and delight you'd experience will not only bring you and your partner closer, but strengthen your bond for years to come."

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Find a like-minded partner. As an Aquarius, you're known for valuing your individuality. Being with someone who doesn't value your uniqueness will not make you happy. You're also all about humanitarian causes, so it's important to find a partner who gives you that freedom to change the world. "To elevate the possibility of success for a long-term relationship, you should be in a relationship that gives you the freedom you need to focus on humanitarian causes near and dear to your heart, as well as give you the intellectual stimulation required to keep your attention inspired," Gailing says. Build a foundation of friendship with your partner. According to Galbraith, you are very connected to "the collective." So when it comes to relationships, taking that time to build a friendship is important. "Because of the bright mind of this Air sign, sometimes the lesson can be where they are too detached and cool," she says. "Emotions can sometimes be difficult for Aquarius and it is good to take time to consider them, not just the intellectual, rational side of things." Don't overthink things. You're an Air sign, you have a tendency to intellectualize everything. But as Tucker says, "Overthinking can be the death of intimacy. Instead, focus on listening to your heart more." Your partner will really appreciate it.