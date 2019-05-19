Let's be real: Sweeping your hardwood floors isn't the most pleasant chore. Between pet hair tumbleweeds and tiny particles that never seem to fully go away, getting your floors clean can seem impossible. Luckily, the best brooms for hardwood floors won't leave behind anything — no dust, pet hair, or unsightly scratches.

When choosing a broom, it's important to consider the quality of the bristles. Hardwood floors are prone to scratches, and believe it or not, a hard-bristle broom can cause them — especially if you tend to push on your broom as you sweep. To take care of the dirt and your floors, you'll want a broom with extremely fine and soft bristles. Horse hair or rubber-bristle brooms are always good choice.

You'll also want to keep in mind the space you're trying to tackle. For example, if you're sweeping in a room with tons of corners or furniture to work around, you'll want an angled broom that can get touch-to-reach areas. But if you have a wide-open space, a soft-bristle push broom will make the job go quicker. There are even hardwood floor brooms made specifically for pet hair, which is the number one issue in my house.

Angled or flat? Traditional or push broom? No matter which way you go, it's safe to say the perfect broom for hardwood floors will make your life way easier. Here's a round-up of some of the best options out there to help you make a decision.

1. Best Traditional Broom Casabella Wayclean Wide Angle Broom $14 Amazon See On Amazon Even though this traditional broom looks pretty standard, it's anything but. First, the super soft bristles are densely packed and feature "exploded" tips, or tips that are split into fine fibers, making it even easier to pick up every single particle. The bristles are also angled at one of the edges so you can get into those tough corners. This broom also features a three-piece pole you can snap together when you're ready to use, or deconstruct for easy storage. Once reviewers invest in this broom, there's no going back. One reviewer writes, "This broom is awesome! The bristles are really fine and flexible, so the broom captures even tiny crumbs & particles. I can sweep my (super tiny) kitchen in about thirty seconds and then walk around barefoot, confident I won't end up with anything gnarly stuck to the soles of my feet."

2. Best Push Broom BISSELL Smart Details Hardwood Push Broom $21 Amazon See On Amazon There's no better way to sweep an open space than with this ergonomic push broom. The bristles are made from ultra fine horse hair, which are so soft that they actually help your hardwood floors maintain their luster as you sweep. This broom also features a lightweight, jointed handle that bends to reach under large pieces of furniture. Plus, the handle is collapsible — just snap it closed for super simple storage. Reviewers can't say enough good things about how effective this broom is, with one reviewer writing, "This works so much better on hardwood floors than a regular broom. It does a great job of getting every bit. I love that you can adjust the height of the handle. So happy with this, that I bought two."

3. Best For Pet Hair Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom With Squeegee $14 Amazon See On Amazon If you're struggling with annoying pet hair tumbleweeds, this fur removing broom does the trick. The bristles are made of 100 percent rubber, which is basically a magnet for pet hair and other fine fibers. This broom also features a telescopic handle that can be adjusted according to your height or the area you're trying to reach, and there's even a built-in squeegee if you want to mop your floor when you're finished sweeping. Reviewers with pets swear by this tool, with one reviewer writing, "I bought this broom 2 years ago and it is still going strong! I have 4 large breed dogs and we have fur - EVERYWHERE! This works so so [well]! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum."