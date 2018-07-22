When comes to buying the best fans for large rooms the key is finding a fan that is powerful enough that you can feel the breeze anywhere in the room, but not so powerful that it's blowing everything around. The fan that is widely considered the best in this regard, is the Vornado whole-room air curricular. Not only has it been lauded by a slew of publishers as the hands-down best fan on the market, but it has a cult following both on Amazon and Reddit.

What makes Vornado fans so great is in part their Vorando Technology which circulates air around the room rather than just blowing a powerful, straightforward gust. But it's also popular thanks to its mid-range price point and reputation for lasting for years.

However, Vorando isn't the only notable fan on the market. For half the price, Honeywell (another well-known and highly-praised brand) has one of the best oscillating tower fans — and unlike the Vorando, it comes with a remote control and twice the setting options. Then there's an ultra-quiet standing fan for those who can't sleep with white noise (it also comes with a remote). And finally — because budget is going to play a big role for most folks — I've included a Lasko box fan on this list that is not only a great deal at $25, but since it doubles as a window fan it's noteworthy option even if you're not on a budget.

With out further adieu, these are the best fans for cooling large rooms:

1 The Best All-Around Fan To Cool An Entire Room Amazon Vornado, 660 Large Whole Room Air Circulator Fan $100 Amazon Buy Now Vornado's large air circulating fan that uses the brand's signature Vortex Technology to create an airflow pattern called Vortex Action. Here's how it works: The fan's deep-pitched blades generate a twisting stream of air that bounces off walls and ceilings within 100 feet. To adjust airflow direction use the fan's glide bar. The whisper-quiet unit, which comes in your choice of white or black comes equipped with a removable polarized power cord and four different speed settings that work at the touch of a button. Plus, it's a snap to clean — to do, unscrew the grill and remove dust and grim with a cloth or vacuum. One Amazon reviewer said, "I replaced my ceiling fan for this, and I love it!" He added, "This fan blows out a TON more air than any fan I have ever had before."

2 The Best Tower Fan With Dimmable Lights for Large Bedrooms Amazon Honeywell, HYF290B Quietset 8-Speed Whole-Room Tower Fan $52 Amazon Buy Now Do annoying little lights on appliances keep you up at night? The Honeywell Quietset Whole-Room Tower Fan solves the problem with its built-in light dimmer with five different settings including off. The slim machine is both quiet and mighty with eight different cooling modes that allow users to personalize airflow and sound levels with an easy to read electronic display or with the convenient remote control. The latter has a little compartment in the back of the fan for storage. Another attractive feature, which helps save energy, is the auto timer that can you set for up to eight hours. An Amazon reviewer called it, "My best fan EVER."

3 The Best Silent Pedestal Floor Fan With a Remote Control Amazon Rowenta VU5670 Turbo Silence Oscillating Stand Fan $140 Amazon Buy Now If a short, squat fan doesn't cut it, this pedestal option by Rowenta is the tallest option on my list that extends from 42-inches to a towering 54-inches. It comes with a compact remote for triggering five whisper quiet speed settings that range from turbo boost for powerful airflow to silent night for the ultimate in soundless cooling. The 16-inch diameter fan uses five efficient blades to chill spaces measuring a minimum of 2,436 cubic feet. For your cooling convenience, the fan also features two more settings via the built-in electronic control panel: An eight-hour timer and energy-saving mode, which will automatically slow down fan speed for optimized efficiency.