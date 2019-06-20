Shopping for fans might not be the most entertaining experience of your life, but the best pedestal fans can make your life infinitely more comfortable, whether it’s circulating air in a stuffy bedroom or overheated workspace.

But there are a lot of highly-rated pedestal fans out there to choose from, so it's important to know exactly what you want out of a fan. Do you need a quiet fan or a powerfully loud fan for white noise that might help you sleep better? Do you need a small fan that won't take up too much space in your studio apartment, or are you committed to finding a pretty fan to fit your home or office aesthetic?

Another thing you might want to consider is whether you would rather splurge a little bit for a "smart" fan that can auto-adjust based on the current room temperature, or if all you really need is simply a cheap fan that's easy to assemble and gets the job done. Also, keep in mind that some fans are much heavier than others — so if you're looking for a fan that can easily be moved all around the house, you might not want to go with a heavy metal design.

Take a look at the five best pedestal fans below. All of them are highly rated on Amazon and come with fan-tastic customer reviews.

1. The Best Overall: A Quiet, Remote-Controlled “Smart” Fan Pelonis Oscillating Standing Pedestal Fan $106 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a quiet fan that can be controlled remotely, and you don't mind spending a bit more for it, the Pelonis Oscillating Standing Pedestal Fan is the best option for you. Not only is this highly-rated "smart" fan equipped with a digital DC motor to reduce noise, it comes with a 12-hour On/Off programmed timer and memory function as well. This fan has 26 speeds for versatile use, five aviation blades for more power, and five different intelligence modes. The 'Comfort' mode can even adjust the fan's wind speed automatically with the change of room temperature. What Fans Are Saying: “Great fan with lots of features/modes. I love the speed control dial on remote and fan. The fan was easy to assemble (took about 10 minutes). I will recommend this fan if you are looking for a great design and functionality. Even the oscillations can be controlled through remote control!”

2. Best On A Budget: A Powerful Oscillating Pedestal Fan Lasko Remote Control Cyclone Pedestal Fan with Built-In Timer $44 | Amazon See on Amazon For under $50, you can't beat the powerhouse Lasko Remote Control Cyclone Pedestal Fan with Built-In Timer. Not only does this fan boast a 3.9-star rating and thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, it also comes with a wireless remote that allows you to control fan speed, plus a built-in timer that you can program to shut the fan off automatically after one to four hours. Thanks to its widespread oscillation feature and adjustable height and tilt-back head, it can easily cool a large space, but be warned: this is not the quietest fan on the market. It does, however, have three energy-efficient speeds to choose from, so you don't have to obsess over your energy costs. You shouldn't need any tools for assembly, either. What fans are saying: “Yes, it is loud. Yes, it is made of mostly plastic. BUT, I LOVE THIS FAN. The motor ROCKS! I have had many different fans over time to circulate the air in my large open-concept living/dining room. This is the only fan that has ever been able to do that effectively. And, I noticed one day that my dining room chandelier was moving slightly from side to side. This fan was moving the chandelier with air flow! It is an amazing fan..... especially for the price.”

3. A Decorative Pedestal Fan With Vintage Vibes Vornado Vintage Vfan Sr. Pedestal Air Circulator Fan $250 | Amazon See on Amazon This gorgeous fan is definitely the most expensive option in this roundup, but it's a splurge you're not likely to regret if you're looking for a powerful fan with a beautiful design. And while the Vornado Vintage Vfan Sr. Pedestal Air Circulator Fan is pricey, its classic metal design is backed by a five-year satisfaction guarantee. This fan also offers three speed settings with a full action pivot head for multi-directional air flow, plus Signature Vortex technology. The biggest drawback to this fan is that it doesn't come with a remote or a programmable on/off switch — but reviewers give it 4.5 stars anyway. What Fans Are Saying: “This is the best room fan, hands down. I own the ‘Sr.’ size as a desk fan and as a pedestal fan. The fan is QUIET and powerful, unlike some of the smaller fans which have to be turned up loud to move the air. The pedestal base is very heavy, solid metal, so you need to keep that in mind if you plan on moving it a lot. My one complaint might be that you cannot rotate the fan without also moving the entire fan. You can adjust the height. I hate cheap, plastic products — this is the OPPOSITE of that.”

4. A Space-Saving Pedestal Tower Fan Lasko Space-Saving Pedestal Fan with Remote Control $55 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for a fan to use in a smaller space, the Lasko Space-Saving Pedestal Fan with Remote Control is ideal for circulating air without taking up much room. It comes with three quiet energy-efficient speeds, a wireless remote control, LED display, and a built-in timer so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Even better? Reviewers give this fan 4.1 stars overall and say assembly is a cinch. What Fans Are Saying: “Very sleek looking. Works great for a small/medium sized bedroom. I would not recommend this fan for a living room. I am very pleased with this fan.”