As anyone who has, or has ever had long hair knows, styling your hair with hot tools isn't always an enjoyable experience. With the right tools, however, you can style long hair the way you want without the hassle. The best flat irons for long hair, for example, are designed to speed up the straightening process, and provide more even, consistent results without adding stress or effort to your daily hair routine.

Since straightening long hair can take a long time if you don't have the right iron for the job, when shopping for a straightener for long hair start by thinking about speed. In general, extra-long or large plates will cover more of your hair as you style and in turn, speed things up.

Another feature you should look into when buying a flat iron for long hair is its plates. If you're straightening long, curly or thick hair, an iron with titanium plates works better because it will allow for the heat to transfer quickly to your hair and give you more immediate, polished results. On the other hand, if you have fine, thin, or damage-prone hair, a ceramic flat iron is safest because it heats evenly and will glide easily through the hair without snagging.

Either way, the straightener you choose should have floating plates that make smooth contact with your hair as you style to prevent you from having to go back over the same piece twice. This will keep your hair smooth and damage-free, and save time during the process.

Still not sure which flat iron is right for your long hair? You won't go wrong with one of the four best flat irons for long hair below.

1 The Best Overall Iron: A Tourmaline Ceramic Straightener With Extra-Long Plates That Will Cover All Of Your Hair Amazon Revlon Ceramic Flat Iron 1" Extra Long $39 AmazonBuy Now As mentioned above, long plates like the ones found on this Revlon ceramic flat iron are a great choice for long hair because they 'grab' more of your hair in the clamp and allow you to straighten your hair the fastest. This iron is a particularly smart buy because it has tons of other features perfect for quick and easy use: it heats up to 455 degrees Fahrenheit; it has ceramic plates that are lightweight, floating, and infused with tourmaline; and it features an accurate LCD digital display, fast heat-up, and automatic dual voltage.

2 The Most Popular Iron: An Infrared Tool With Extra-Wide Floating Plates Amazon Xtava Infrared Hair Straightener $37 AmazonBuy Now The Xtava infrared hair straightener is great for long hair because its wide, 2-inch plates allow you to spend less time styling your hair and more time enjoying your look. The iron also features a 90-second heat-up, 10 accurate temperature settings, auto shut-off, and — best of all — infrared technology and ceramic tourmaline floating plates so that the iron's heat spreads evenly to your hair (from the inside out) and you don't have to worry about added breakage or damage.

3 The Best Iron For Thick and Curly Hair: A Professional-Quality Flat Iron With Titanium Plates Amazon BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium-Plated Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron $130 AmazonBuy Now For hair that's long and curly or thick, the BaBylissPRO Nano iron, with its 1 3/4-inch plates, is the best titanium flat iron for the job. Able to heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, this iron will effectively straighten even the thickest hair, while still emitting millions of negative ions that keep your hair smooth and hydrated. Its titanium plates transfer higher amounts of heat to your hair more quickly than other materials. And, when it comes to titanium irons, choosing a professional-quality option like the BaBylissPRO means you'll have the most accurate temperature settings so you won't have to worry about damaging your hair with excessive heat.