The 4 Best Lightweight Duvet Insert

Getting a good night's rest can be difficult when your duvet causes you to overheat. To help you in your search for the best lightweight duvet inserts, I've gathered a list of the top options on Amazon, based on three main consideration: fill, shell material, and stitching.

Whether you're looking for a duvet insert, choosing the right fill will be an important factor in your decision. There are three common fill types: goose down, alternative down, and silk fill. Down alternative made from materials like microfiber and polyester tend to be much more affordable, less likely to aggravate allergies, and more suitable for all seasons. While goose down can provide more warmth and loft, you'll want to stick to a fill power of 600 or less to keep the duvet lightweight. The higher the fill, the heavier and warmer it will be. For hot sleepers, a silk-filled option can regulate body temperature and is super lightweight. However, silk bedding often has a much a higher price point than other options.

When it comes to the duvet's shell, your options include polyester, microfiber, cotton, or a blend of materials. Polyester tends to be moisture-wicking and often budget-friendly, but it may not be as soft or breathable as cotton. Microfiber, which is typically made from polyester or a blend of polyester and nylon, on the other hand, is breathable, durable, and wrinkle-resistant.

Depending on the type of fill, duvet inserts will usually have either sewn-through or baffle-box stitching. The former is a more affordable option, but the latter is better for real goose down options in particular, as it allows more room for the down to achieve its full loft. Both will help keep the fill evenly distributed.

Read on for the best lightweight duvet inserts to keep you cool and comfortable all night (and they work especially well when paired with a cooling duvet cover).

1. The Overall Best Homelike Moment Reversible Lightweight Duvet Insert $30 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: For a reasonably priced pick that's suitable for all seasons, this is one of the best duvet inserts on Amazon. With microfiber filling and quality stitching to keep it in place, this duvet is a lightweight option that will still provide sufficient warmth on cooler nights. Made out of a microfiber shell, it's both breathable and hypoallergenic. It's even OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning it's been thoroughly tested for many harmful substances. Designed with tabs on each corner, your duvet cover will stay securely in place, if you choose to use one. This pick is machine-washable and can be put on a low tumble dry cycle. What fans say: "This was such a good buy! I’m impressed with the quality for such a low price. It is very light weight. I’ve washed it several times now and the material is not beading or pilling at all. Color is bright and true to pictures as well. Very pleased. It is better than what I expected at that low of a price. Don’t get me wrong, it’s not amazingly luxurious. But it’s a great quality for the price." Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

2. The Most Budget-Friendly HOMBYS Lightweight Goose Down Alternative Duvet Insert $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Cost-effective and efficient, this HOMBYS lightweight duvet is a great option for those on a budget. Made with a 100% polyester shell, it's soft and durable. It's also filled with polyester goose down alternative that is hypoallergenic and lightweight. Equipped with four corner tabs for a cover, this duvet insert is machine-washable and easy to maintain. It has a wavy stitch pattern that offers a chic look if you use it without a cover, though it may not keep the fill spread as evenly as some of the pricier picks on this list do. What fans say: "This comforter is quite soft and nice to the touch. It is extremely lightweight and good for the summer. I also admire the stitching on the comforter as it is very tough and resistant to tumble and wear in the laundry or from my cat when we play." Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King

3. The Best Goose Down Duvet Three Geese Goose Down Lightweight Comforter $89 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a real goose down option that won't be too hot for warmer nights, this extra-fluffy duvet insert is a great way to go. With a fill power of 600, it's lightweight but still offers that cozy, lofty feeling. Constructed with baffle-box stitching, the fill won't shift around or clump. It has eight corner loops to attach to your duvet cover. OEKO-TEX certified and hypoallergenic, this duvet is constructed with a 100% cotton shell, making it extra-breathable. However, it's recommended that you dry clean this pick to keep it in top condition. What fans say: "I was very impressed by the quality of this duvet. It is lightweight but very warm. It is generously sized to fit a queen bed. The outer fabric feels very high in cotton and very expensive. You could use this with or without a duvet cover." Available sizes: Queen, King

4. A Splurge-Worthy Duvet For Hot Sleepers Silk Camel Mulberry Silk Duvet $166 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Earning a spot as one of the best duvet inserts for hot sleepers, this airy option does not disappoint. Its shell is 100% cotton, making it super breathable, while its fill is 100% long-strand mulberry silk. Lightweight and allergen-free, this insert is moisture-wicking and helps keep you at a comfortable temperature. It has a total of eight tabs to attach to a duvet cover. This pick comes in four different options named by season; the one above is considered "summer," though if you live in a cooler climate, you may want to opt for the fall or even winter options. To maintain this duvet, spot clean it with cold water and hang it to dry, being careful to avoid any prolonged sun exposure. This duvet should not be bleached or tumble dried. What fans say: "I purchased this duvet because I like the weight of a cover in the summer but was getting to hot with a quilt. This is a great product! Super cool to sleep under, even with high temperatures. It fit perfectly in a regular duvet cover, and looks great on my bed. The duvet also came in really really nice packaging! It will look great when it's being stored for the winter." Available sizes: Twin, Queen, King