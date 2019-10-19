Whether you’re vegan, lactose-intolerant, or just like almond milk, the best milk frothers for almond milk can make creamy, frothy almond milk for your go-to drinks. You’ll find three types: automatic, battery-operated, and manual, so there’s bound to be a pick to meet your needs.

The best frothers for almond milk are just the best milk frothers in general. However, successfully frothing almond milk is all about preparation. Since almond milk contains more water than dairy milk, it can be more difficult to texturize, needing gentler steaming than dairy milk, especially if preparing a cappuccino, to avoid overheating, which can split almond milk. When you're done, pour slowly to avoid breaking the crema.

Frother Types

Automatic are the most convenient, since they heat and froth milk with the push of a button, but are bulkier and the most expensive.

are the most convenient, since they heat and froth milk with the push of a button, but are bulkier and the most expensive. Handheld devices are more compact, battery-operated, and so quite convenient as they don't require an outlet or cord for use. However, you’ll have to heat milk separately and keep batteries on hand.

devices are more compact, battery-operated, and so quite convenient as they don't require an outlet or cord for use. However, you’ll have to heat milk separately and keep batteries on hand. Manual ones are the most labor-intensive, since you heat milk separately and then froth milk by hand. However, they tend to be more affordable than automatic. They don’t require electricity or batteries, or take up much space either making them a good choice for travel.

The picks below are either durable stainless-steel (naturally BPA-free) or glass (also BPA-free) and easy-to-clean, though only the manual options are dishwasher-safe.

For speed, the battery-operated selection is the quickest at 20 seconds. At 60 seconds, the manual pick comes next. However, the automatic device is the least hands-on option, since it heats and froths in two minutes or less with a press of a button.

With that, here are the best milk frothers for almond milk available on Amazon.

1. The Best Automatic Frother For Almond Milk That Heats & Froths Secura Automatic Electric Milk Frother & Warmer $35 | Amazon See on Amazon This automatic electric milk frother is capable of heating and frothing your almond milk with the push of a button in about two minutes, according to reviewers. It's made from stainless-steel with vacuum insulation and a detachable base, and its capacity is about 4.2 ounces for milk froth preparation and 8.45 ounces for hot milk preparation. This pick is hand-wash only, but comes with a cleaning brush. It also boasts a 4.1-star rating and over 2,500 reviews. What fans are saying: “It’s easy to use. It works best with regular milk, soy milk and almond milk...I use it every day! I love it!”

2. A Budget-Friendly Handheld Frother For Almond Milk With Over 8,000 Reviews PowerLix Milk Frother Handheld Battery Operated Electric Foam Maker $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This battery-operated handheld electric frother features a stainless steel whisk, ergonomic handle, and a 4.5-star rating after more than 8,000 reviews. Although this option can’t heat milk, you can preheat milk in your mug and then just place the whisk in your cup and turn it on ⁠— the frother creates creamy froth almost instantly. Within 15 to 20 seconds, you should have a cupful. To clean, simply stick the whisk in a glass with hot soapy water and turn it on. Never immerse the frother fully. What fans are saying: “This product works exceptionally well. I use it for almond milk, which can be difficult to froth. I haven’t tried it with any other types of milk, but I’d be surprised if it didn’t work equally well.”

3. The Best Stainless-Steel Manual Frother For Almond Milk HIC Stainless-Steel Milk Frother $27 | Amazon See on Amazon HIC’s stainless-steel manual milk frother creates a frothy rich foam in 60 seconds or less. It works without electricity or batteries, making it ideal for travel. Its mesh-screen plunger froths beautifully, but you’ll need to heat your almond milk in a container before or after frothing. It's top rack dishwasher-safe, and works for all kinds of dairy and dairy-alternative milks. Amazon shoppers give this pick a 4-star rating and over 1,300 reviews. What fans are saying: “I bought this because I love frothy milk in hot drinks. But most coffee houses don't use almond milk, and the drinks are expensive, so I thought I would try this out. Well this product does the job for a great price! It worked great with my hot almond milk. I just fill it with cold milk, heat it on the stove for a few minutes, give it 40-60 brisk pumps, and I have frothy milk. I made chai teas for guests this weekend, and they loved them!”