When it comes to volume, I've literally tried it all: hot rollers, Velcro curlers, combing, you name it. No amount of teasing or curling can give my ultra-fine hair a boost without a ton of help from the best root lifters.

To get the lift you want, though, it's important to choose a product that works well with your hair texture. For example, if you have thin hair, a volumizing mousse may be a bit too heavy. Instead, you could opt for a light spray or powder to get the volume you're after. On the other hand, if your hair is thick and curly, you may want to try a volumizing lotion that doubles as a conditioner.

You'll also want to consider whether you prefer to use it on dry or wet hair. While lotions and mousses tend to go on best on wet hair, powders and certain sprays can usually be used on both wet and dry hair — making them more versatile picks.

Not sure which product to go for? Here's a roundup of a few high-quality root lifters to help you narrow down your options.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered: John Frieda Root Booster Blow-Dry Lotion John Frieda Root Booster Blow Dry Lotion $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this root-boosting lotion give you a lift at your roots, but it actually adds volume from top to bottom. The formula is made with "air silk technology," which gives this lotion its lightweight, silky texture that feels like there's nothing in your hair at all. It's even light enough to smooth in from your crown to your tips, and it even though it's designed as a blow-dry lotion, you can let your hair air dry, as well, and get the same effect. Just smooth in as much or as little as you want, let it dry, and watch your hair literally rise. According to one reviewer: "I've used this for approaching a decade (since it came out) on my thin, not-dense, wavy-curly hair. I spray my hair when wet and do not blow dry, but I do lift the roots with my fingers while wet. My hair isn't sticking down on my scalp on top, trying to look like a ridiculous helmet. The strands feel nice and separated and don't stick together like they usual do. Other than that I don't feel the product. No stickiness or perceptible coating, no powder."

2. The Best Splurge: BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray $23 | Amazon See On Amazon It may be a bit pricier, but this root lifting spray features a super lightweight formula that doubles as a hair texturizer for thin, straight hair. To use, just mist directly onto damp roots and allow to air dry or blow dry. This spray leaves your hair feeling soft and pliable without the hard "shell" that other products can leave behind. It's formula is also paraben- and sulfate-free, so you can feel good about spraying it on your hair. According to one reviewer: "I love this Boldify Hair thickening spray! I have had some hair loss on top of having thin hair strands but normal hair. This product adds volume without being sticky or weighing my hair down. AND the volume lasts all day. The lift at the roots and bangs makes me enjoy styling my hair again. THANK YOU!"

3. The Best Powder: SEXYHAIR Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder SEXYHAIR Big Powder Play Volumizing & Texturizing Powder $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This powder root lifter packs a powerful punch with very little maintenance. For one, it works wonders on dry hair, so you can use it between shampoos for both added volume and to absorb oil (sort of like a dry shampoo). And although it comes out as a light white color, this powder instantly becomes translucent when you blend it into your roots, making it suitable for any hair color. According to one reviewer: "Put it into the roots of your hair and it will give you the volumized look you've been looking for. It also keeps makes your hair soft and smooth enough to run your fingers through."