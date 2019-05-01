When it comes to hanging up a shower curtain, there's no easier or more affordable solution than a tension shower rod. The best tension shower rods are simple to install and don't require the use of power tools. As their name implies, these rods rely on tension from the springs contained inside of them to hold a shower curtain up, rather than on nails or screws. That makes them ideal for renters or anyone who simply doesn't want to drill into the tiled walls of their shower.

While most tension shower rods are rustproof and generally secure, you should keep an eye out for one that is strong enough to hold up the weight of your specific shower curtain. This is especially true if you know you have a heavier shower curtain made out of a thicker fabric, like canvas, or if you have heavier, decorative curtain hooks.

Next, look to the shape of your bathroom and tub. Some bath tubs lend themselves to a curved shower rod whereas others work best with a standard straight design. For the fastest drying time, pick up a double curtain rod that holds your curtain and liner on separate rungs, allowing them to dry quicker.

In addition to function, design-conscious shoppers may also want to select a rod that matches their bathroom decor. Luckily, tension rods come in a variety of finishes and styles to choose from.

Feast your eyes on the best tension shower rods money can buy.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered BRIOFOX Tension Shower Rod $30 Amazon See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 42 to 72 inches With a glowing, 4.6-star rating on Amazon, this best-selling tension rod is the complete package. The shower rod is designed with a large plate at each end to prevent it from slipping down tile walls, a common issue with standard tension rods. It also is super strong and can hold up to 20 pounds of weight. Choose from either a stainless steel or brass finish to match the design of your bathroom. Plus, this rod is guaranteed to be rustproof for at least five years. Keep in mind that this model is only available in a standard shower length (between 42 and 72 inches), so if your bathtub is extremely large or small, this wouldn't be the best option for you. For most people, however, this rod offers a tremendous value for the price.

2. The Most Affordable AmazonBasics Tension Rod $19 Amazon See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 24 to 108 inches To cut straight to the point: This tension rod is a bargain. Not only does it have a sleek, contemporary design, but it's available in a range of sizes to fit showers from 24 inches to 108 inches in length. You can even pick between five different finishes, including matte white and black as well as shiny nickel, chrome, and bronze. While it does come with a one-year warranty, there's one drawback to this affordable option: The manufacturers make no promises that this is rustproof, so buyers should beware that it may not be the most long-lasting rod for inside a humid, wet bathroom.

3. The Best Double Rod (Which Is Great For Reducing Mildew!) Zenna Home Aluminum Double Tension Shower Curtain Rod $40 Amazon See On Amazon Fits shower sizes: 44 to 72 inches Buying a double tension rod, like this aluminum one, is the way to go if you'd like to hang up your shower curtain and liner separately. (Doing so may reduce a curtain's drying time and prevent mildew and mold from forming.) Available in a nickel or chrome finish, this lightweight, rustproof rod fits showers that are between 44 and 72 inches. It's also easy to install: Simply extend both sides of the rod to the wall and twist. Although it works as a tension rod, you also have the option of permanently mounting this rod to a wall with screws, should you want to use it for a different purpose or in a different space in the future.