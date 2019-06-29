Sleeping on an inflatable bed can be uncomfortable. So, to make yourself or your guests cozy enough to sleep peacefully through the night, it's smart to add some extra cushion, support, and padding to it. Luckily, it doesn’t take much to transform an inflatable bed into a more comfortable sleeping solution. All you need is one of the best toppers for an air mattress and of course sheets plus a pillow or two.

Mattress toppers, in general, are ingenious affordable options for adding more support and comfort to any bed type. When you’re shopping for a topper for an air mattress, look for ones made of thick cushioned material like memory foam, latex, or fibers. The type of mattress topper to choose depends on personal sleep preferences and needs. Memory foam conforms to your body and isolates motion better than latex and fiber-filled toppers, add to that the fact that it's usually the most affordable option and you have a go-to pick, especially if the air mattress will be shared.

Both memory foam and latex provide additional support for pressure points with the ability to dampen sound, but latex has more bounce back. So, if you find it difficult getting in and out of your air bed, latex is a good option. It's a more natural option which some people prefer, but it also tends to be more expensive. There are also toppers with fibers such as wool or down-alternative fill for more softness available, too.

After researching the specs and hundreds of reviews on Amazon. Here’s my list of the best toppers for air mattresses to make your inflatable bed super comfy in a snap! Best yet, all are less than $100.

1. The Overall Best Topper For Air Mattresses Linenspa Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper $40 | Amazon See On Amazon This Linenspa memory foam mattress topper is a top-rated pick for those looking for added comfort. The gel beads inside the foam dispel heat to help you stay comfortable while sleeping. Since memory foam tends to sleep hot, the cooling gel makes this a great choice for year-round. It’s available in 2-inch and 3-inch thicknesses to help give your air mattress the support it needs. Plus, it provides excellent support for both back and side sleepers by conforming to your body to properly align and reduce pressure. Plus, this topper can extend the life of your mattress, too. What fans say: “This mattress topper is like sleeping on a cloud. Nicely dense, barely a trace of odor for the first day, just like they promised. It really makes a difference on painful pressure points when side-sleeping and gives me nice back support too!” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King

2. The Best Soft, Fiber Topper For A Pillow-Top Feel The Duck & Goose Company Plush Hypoallergenic Down-Alternative Fiber Mattress Topper $64 | Amazon See On Amazon For less support and softer padding ideal for side and front sleepers, consider this down-alternative topper. It’s light and breathable and turns your air mattress into one giant pillow top. This mattress topper is hypoallergenic and made from plush microfiber that creates an antimicrobial layer that helps block dust mites and allergens, making it an excellent option for allergy sufferers. It’s also very easy to keep clean and can be machine washed in cold water. And if you don't love it, this topper includes a 10-year warranty as well. What fans say: “It’s extremely comfortable with just the right amount of softness. It also doesn’t cause you to be too warm. I sleep so much better now.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, and King

3. The Best Latex Topper Sleep On Latex Pure Green 100% Natural Latex Mattress Topper $69 | Amazon See On Amazon The Pure Green natural latex mattress topper from Sleep On Latex is perfect for side sleepers. This topper offers firm support to your main pressure points during sleep. It’s heat neutral as well, making it a great choice for hot and cold sleepers alike. With this topper, you have the option of having an additional 1 to 3 inches of thickness to your air mattress to help make it more comfortable. It features open-celled foam for better breathability as well. It's a nice choice for those who prefer to sleep on a naturally derived material not made from petrochemicals. What fans say: “This topper is completely fantastic. I sleep so much better now. I sleep through the night more often, can go back to sleep more easily if I do wake, and I don't have aches in the morning. I sleep on my side and it takes the pressure off my shoulders and hips.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King