Reading in bed is a great way to unwind, but you know what's not great? The inevitable stiffness that comes with it — that is, if you don't have the best pillows for reading in bed. Back and neck cricks are no fun, so it's worth it to invest in some extra support if you don't already have one of these ergonomic pillows.

There are a few types of "reading pillows" on the market. You've probably seen the classic arm-clad option that offers back support. However, U-shaped pillows can also be maneuvered into reading-friendly positions. Then, there are wedge pillows, which are ideal if you want to sit up to read but need a little cushion between your body and your headboard or wall.

Depending on how you prefer to read in bed — laying down, sitting up, or both — and how long you plan to do so, one option might be more suitable for you than another. But can you really ever have too many pillows? Methinks not.

Below, find a list of some of the best reading pillows that fit each aforementioned, crick-busting category. They're extra soft and sure to make plowing through chapters comfier than ever.

1. Best Pillow For Reading In Bed, All Things Considered Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow $40 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring the classic style with arms and a handle for easy carrying, this plush reading pillow from Linenspa was practically made with bookworms in mind. Its silky velour cover is stuffed with breathable, shredded foam that'll hug your body. The cover can be spot cleaned as needed, plus this pillow is available in two sizes and colors: standard (gray, pictured) and extra-large (navy). It'll arrive compressed, so be sure to let it expand completely before use. What fans say: "This is a very nice, very firm reading pillow. Soft fabric, nice soft grey in color, I fall asleep sitting up reading almost every night now. I love how comfortable it is and how well it holds me up. The arms seemed a little floppy at first, just work some of the filling from the back into the arm sleeves and it fills them out."

2. Best U-Shaped Reading Pillow Moonlight Slumber Comfort U Total Body Support Pillow $100 Amazon See On Amazon This U-shaped pillow from Moonlight Slumber is multifunctional, but it'll do wonders for your reading positioning, as it's made to promote proper body alignment. The hypoallergenic, synthetic down material won't trap heat or deflate over time, and the entire pillow is machine washable, according to the manufacturer. What's more, this United-States-made pillow is available in five colors including the pictured white shade. Here's a reading-in-bed position idea: Flip the ends upwards to create a little seat. Sit inside the circular "seat," then rest your head against the flipped-up ends. What fans say: "I'm [five feet two inches tall] and the pillow is as tall as me. It's extremely comfortable, though I was unable to use the curved part as a pillow, it's very thick and I'm more of a flat pillow person. I can comfortably have the curve at my feet and I curl up on the sides. When sitting in bed reading, I flip the pillow over and use the curved side to prop myself up and support my back."