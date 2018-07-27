Litter boxes can really stink up a joint, especially if you live in a tiny studio apartment or any other place where extra room is scarce. Fortunately, the best litter boxes for small spaces are designed to help you creatively solve all the issues that can come up with both mess and odor containment.

One of the biggest challenges is literally just finding a place to put it. In most cases, a bathroom is ideal because it's more private and easier to maintain. The Petmate Booda Dome Litter Box is a perfect pick for that, because, at $27, it's pretty affordable. Plus, it's small and designed in a circular shape so it's not as large or obtrusive as a traditional pan or covered option can be.

However, if your bathroom doesn't offer that kind of flexibility, you might feel like you're SOL. In that instance, the trick is to find a litter box that you can feel comfortable keeping in common areas. An automatic litter box that'll promptly take care of messes is one way to go, or you may just want to opt for something slim that'll tuck into a corner nicely.

No matter which box you choose, this round-up can help you narrow down your picks and get the best one for your fluffball.

1 Best Overall: This Highly-Rated Circular Litter Box That Works Great For Cramped Spots Amazon Petmate Booda Dome Litter Box $27 Amazon Buy Now Terrific for bathrooms and other small spaces, this litter box is similar to the Booda Cleanstep Litter Box (aka the Taj Mahal of litter boxes), but it's not as humongous. This is definitely the best overall pick because of its affordability, unique circular shape, and easy plastic construction that makes it remarkably simple to clean. Available in several pearlescent shades that'll match your home's decor, this box assembles in under a minute and comes with a charcoal filter that absorbs unwanted odors. It doesn't having a swinging lid like other covered litter boxes do, but it does have a compact shape that smaller cats under 10 pounds will find comfortable. One reviewer wrote, "Got a small cat that doesn't kick litter too badly and doesn't pee all directions but mostly down, and you're trying to save space, but don't want to see or smell the funk, this litter box is awesome."

2 Cheapest Pick: This Open-Style Litter Box That's Perfect For Senior Cats Amazon Nature's Miracle High-Sided Corner Litter Box $15 Amazon Buy Now In an apartment, keeping an open litter box is usually a no-no. The reason? Unlike covered boxes, which help keep smells contained and under control, there's no buffer whatsoever. There are a few advantages to having an open litter box though, especially this corner litter box from Nature's Miracle. With more than 700 rave reviews on Amazon, this 26-inch by 23-inch by 10-inch box comes with a non-stick surface coating as well as antimicrobial and odor-blocking protection. While its angled shape is somewhat bigger than other options on this list, it actually fits perfectly in corners, so you'll feel like you're saving a ton of space while you're using it. Reviewers of this litter box say the two biggest advantages are that it has a low entry point and high sides, which help to keep litter inside. For senior cats, this is also a major benefit, as it's easier to hop in and out of. Though you won't have the built-in odor-protection you'd have with a covered box, you'll have the advantage of seeing waste even easier.

3 Least Messy: This Insanely Innovative Litter Box That Helps Prevent Leaks And Scatter Amazon Modkat Flip Litter Box with Scoop and Reusable Liner $80 Amazon Buy Now With an almost perfect five-star rating on Amazon, the Modkat is one of the most innovative and insanely popular litter boxes on the market — and for a good reason. It's seamlessly designed and gives cats the ultimate flexibility. Great for larger breeds like Maine Coons and featured on Animal Planet's My Cat From Hell, this litter box comes with a tall, seamless base that contains a reusable tarp liner. It also includes a flipping lid with three privacy positions (closed, half open, or fully open), which you can adjust based on your cat's preference. Because it doesn't have one big hood, it's actually easier to clean. All you have to do is swivel the lid open and scoop. This design is also ideal if you have a cat that pees on the higher side. Per a rave review, "This product has been amazing. We have a high peeing cat and the urine always leaked in the cracks of the other litter boxes that are two pieces. This is so much better. Expensive but worth every penny!"

4 Best Automatic Litter Box: This Little Device That'll Do All The Work For You Amazon PetSafe ScoopFree Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $100 Amazon Buy Now Automatic litter boxes don't come cheap, but if you're ready to make the investment, this is the device you need. Nearly 2,000 reviewers give this self-cleaning option top marks because it literally does all the work for you. It comes with a bag of crystal cat litter, which absorbs urine and dehydrates solid waste to remove odors. Because they're 99 percent dust-free, the crystals won't stick to your cat's paws like clay can. The plastic tray lining also comes with extra-powerful leak protection. Reviewers recommend swapping out the disposable tray every few weeks as needed for a quick, easy cleanup. "Great for odor control in small apartments," wrote one reviewer.