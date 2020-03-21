For a make-ahead, good-for-you breakfast, overnight oats top the list. Just remember what you prepare the oats in is as important as the ingredients you add to your jar, in order to ensure quality, chemical-free results. To make sure you're getting the best containers for overnight oats, it's important to consider a few key factors.

Materials Matter

There are several different types of materials to choose from and it really comes down to personal preference.

Consider Capacity & Portability

Most jars or containers for overnight oats hold about 16 ounces, which is plenty of room for one serving of oats, fruit, nuts, and other toppings, but there are also 8- and 12-ounce options if you're looking for smaller portions. The best containers will also have wide mouths, making it easy to mix in ingredients and later clean the jars. And since overnight oats last up to four or five days in the fridge, it’s nice to have a set of jars so you can prepare breakfast for several mornings at once.

Overnight oats are appreciated in part for their portability, but that only works if your container has a reliable lid. Look for one that seals by twisting or locking into place, and ideally it should be leakproof to avoid making a mess.

With that in mind, it's time to find the best overnight oats container that will make your mornings a breeze.

1. The Overall Best: A Classic Jar That's Super Versatile Ball Wide Mouth Mason Jars (6-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon The best container for overnight oats is a classic mason jar, thanks to its shape, durable construction, and affordability. This wide-mouth, 16-ounce jar is a tried-and-true leakproof vessel for overnight oats, along with so many other foods. Ball is a well-established brand dating back to the late 19th century, and their jars are iconic and especially versatile. The nontoxic soda-lime glass jar is heat-tempered for durability to withstand canning, which also makes it safe in the microwave or dishwasher. But if you prefer to hand wash, the simple design of the jars in this six-pack makes it easy to do so. A two-piece lid with an inner rubber ring screws on for an airtight seal, but keep in mind the lid isn't quite as quick to snap on as some others on this list. Measurement markings on the side of the jar are also helpful for building your overnight oat recipe. Quell any concerns about broken glass with a set of cute silicone protector sleeves made specifically for these wide-mouth jars. A helpful review: “I used this for my overnight oats and it was a great buy. They’re the perfect size for a healthy serving of overnight oats and the jars are very easy to clean.”

2. An Overnight Oat Jar With An Attached Lid That's Air-Tight Encheng Wide Mouth Glass Jars With Hinged Lids (6-Pack) $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Love the glass jar idea, but hate the thought of having to hunt for yet another matching lid? This overnight oat jar is a heavy-duty glass container with a unique hinged lid that, like my first pick, is also airtight and leakproof, thanks to a rubber gasket. This 16-ounce jar is dishwasher safe, though the attached lid can be tricky to line up in the top rack. It's also worth noting that the attached metal parts on this wide-mouth jar and lid make it unsuitable for the microwave. Minor cleaning challenges aside, this is a versatile jar that reviewers used for everything from spices to DIY jams and spices. Plus, this six-pack comes with bonus sticker labels and six rubber seal ring replacements. A helpful review: “I love these jars, made three purchases so far and [planning] on getting more, they are durable, well sealed, and look pretty. Great product!”

3. A Collapsible Set For Easy Storage And Different Batch Sizes Deke Home Collapsible Silicone Food Storage Containers (3-Pack) $13 | Amazon See on Amazon If your kitchen is tight on storage, but you'd still like the tools to prepare weekly batches of overnight oats, then this trio of silicone storage containers is the pick for you. The set of three food-grade silicone containers, with airtight plastic locking lids, comes in three sizes: 12, 17, and 27 ounces. Plus, each wide container collapses to a third of its size, making it easy to bring home in your work bag. If you prefer your oats warmed up, these are also the best microwavable containers for overnight oats, thanks to an air vent in the lid. They're freezer and dishwasher safe as well. A helpful review: "Love these collapsible, compact containers. Small footprint. Bought these to keep with my camping gear."

4. A Stylish Container That’s Totally Instagrammable W&P Porter Seal Tight Bowl $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This cute overnight oat container works as well as it looks. With a shape somewhere between a bowl and a jar, this 16-ounce container is made of BPA-free and lead-free borosilicate glass with a protective silicone sleeve. This container is safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave. Its leakproof lid screws on and off, and this pick is also available in a 24-ounce size — with five lovely color options, including blush pink, mint, and slate. This brand's design is popular with the fashion-minded, and you may have spotted it in trendy stores like Food52, Madewell, Anthropologie, and the MoMa Design Store, which specifically recommends it for overnight oats. A helpful review: “I love this glass thermos dish. It's strengths are in its glass container, nice small meal sized bowl shape and that it can be microwaved.[...]”

5. A Budget-Friendly Set Of Plastic Jars With Convenient Snap-On Lids Overnight Oats Container Jar (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This four-piece set of plastic overnight oat containers offers a shatterproof alternative to the classic mason jar. Shoppers who want to avoid potential rust in the lid or the risk of broken glass will appreciate this option. Each 16-ounce jar comes with a snap-on, airtight lid for leakproof storage and the container's sturdy plastic construction makes them easily stackable. While the brand lists this container set as safe to use in the freezer, dishwasher, and microwave, the glass options on this list will be the safest bet for heating. A helpful review: “I got these containers for making overnight oats. I gave them 5 stars because they are so much nicer than Mason jars for them. The opening is wider and the lid attaches easier and just as secure. It's BPA [-free] plastic and not glass that I have to worry about breaking. I've also used it for snacks for my grandchildren. It's the perfect size for their tiny hands. They also stack nicely in the fridge.”