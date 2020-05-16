Whether you're chilling a cocktail, filling a cooler, or blending a frozen drink, having an ice maker is convenient. However, finding the best countertop ice maker for your kitchen depends on how much space you have and how much ice you need. It's a plus if they work quietly, too.

When you begin shopping for an ice machine, you'll definitely want to take its size into consideration so you can decide if it'll fit on your countertop without taking up too much room, and in a cabinet or pantry when you don't need it.

You also want to consider how long your ice maker takes to produce ice and how much it's able to make in one sitting. The machines that I've included can make roughly 24 to 36 pounds of ice within 24 hours, with about nine cubes produced every six to 15 minutes (depending on the maker). Finally, factor in how you'll retrieve that ice after its made. Some machines come with scoops, while others have automatic dispensers.

Even if your fridge has a built-in ice maker, having access to your own ready-to-go supply is convenient. So if you're shopping around for the best countertop ice machine, I'm here to help.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Fan-Favorite Ice Maker With Over 600 5-Star Reviews IKICH Portable Ice Maker Machine $139 | Amazon See On Amazon Coming in with a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon, this countertop ice maker produces nine cubes in just six minutes (and 26 pounds of ice in one 24 hours). It includes a 68-ounce water tank and is super simple to use: Simply add water, press the power button, select the ice size, and you're done. The ice can be made in two sizes — small and large — and you can retrieve pieces with the included ice scoop. Plus, thanks to the clear upper window, you can see exactly how much ice you have. On top of that, this machine is quiet, so don't worry about disturbing anyone when it's running. It even includes two light indicators that'll glow when your ice bucket is full or when you need to add more water to the tank. Size: 8.7 x 12.3 x 12.6 inches What fans write: "Wonderful machine! Attractive sitting on my countertop. Always ready to add water and make ice when unexpected guests arrive, or if one has a party, you can start early in the day making ice cubes, putting them in zip lock bags and throw them in the freezer."

2. The Best Budget Ice Maker Northair Portable Countertop Ice Maker $83 | Amazon See On Amazon Priced under $90, this quiet countertop ice maker is a great buy — and it's very similar to the first option. It's designed to produce nine ice cubes in six minutes, and — just like the first ice machine — it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice in 24 hours. This maker also products two different ice cube sizes, while the nifty indicator light alerts you when the ice maker is running or when it's time to add more water to the tank. It's also equipped with a 68-ounce water reservoir and stocked with a scoop that helps you retrieve the cubes quickly and easily anytime you're ready. And thanks to the clear window on top, you'll know how much ice you have left. Size: 8.8 x 12.3 x 12.6 inches What fans write: "This ice-maker is great, makes ice fast, I love it."

3. A Decorative Ice Maker That Comes In 2 Gorgeous Colors KUPPET Portable Ice Maker Countertop Ice Cube Maker $120 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure to cheer up any kitchen space, this portable ice cube maker comes in two beautiful shades, red and mint green. Like other machines on this list, it can produce nine cubes within six to 10 minutes — and it has the ability to make 1.1 pounds of ice per hour (equalling just over 26 pounds per day). However, it's a little bit bigger than the first two options. The 74-ounce water tank can produce pieces ice in two sizes, and you can use the scoop that's included to shovel them out. Similar to others, the device's built-in warning system alerts you when the water reserve is low or when the ice basket is full — and the clear viewing window gives you an up-close glimpse at how much ice you have left. Like the others, this also offers quiet operation. Size: 9.5 x 14 x 13 inches What fans write: "Love my ice maker. It fast and easy to use. I use it in my RV. Nice to have ice when ever I want it."

4. The Best Ice Maker With A Self-Cleaning Function COSTWAY Ice Maker $190 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're willing to spend some extra cash, then this versatile ice maker might be your best bet. Unlike the other makers on this list — which produce around 26 pounds of ice per day — this machine can make up to 33 pounds of ice within 24 hours (or nine cubes within seven to 15 minutes). The ice cubes are available in two sizes, and there's a scoop included. This quiet machine boasts three indicator lights that'll let you know when the machine is making ice, when the ice bucket is full, or when the tank needs water. The clear window also lets you keep an eye out for how much ice you have. What sets this machine apart from the rest, though, is the self-cleaning function which will remove built-up scale within your ice maker with the touch a button. However, the manufacturer doesn't disclose the actual size of the water tank. Size: 10 x 16 x 17 inches What fans write: "Best ice maker yet. Easy to use. Self cleaning option is done in under 10 min. Best investment we made."