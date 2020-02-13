You'd likely prefer to leave mud, snow, dirt, rain, and sand outside your home. The best doormats for cleaning shoes are made of materials tough enough to prevent shoes (or paws) from tracking those messes inside. While outdoor doormats are the best first line of defense, using an indoor doormat as well will capture any remaining dirt or moisture before stepping inside which is why I've included both.

The best outdoor mats are often textured and made of tough fibers that scrape away debris like coir, a coconut husk-based material durable enough to withstand outdoor conditions so it's great for any doorway and particularly durable for uncovered doorways. Plus, it also resists mold and mildew.

If you live in a rainy or snowy area, a woven or rope-textured coir mat may be best for draining water on an outdoor mat. For an indoor mat, textured nubs can help trap any excess dirt an outdoor mat didn't catch. Consider coir mats reinforced with rubber backing to safely keep it in place, especially during wet conditions. However, since rubber can crack in extremely cold weather, it may be better suited to warmer climates or seasons. For a backing that stands up to winter weather, PVC is a better bet.

Though outdoor doormats are sometimes used inside, their tougher materials are more comfortable to use on shoes than bare feet. Indoor doormats, often made of cotton chenille and polypropylene, can catch remaining moisture on shoes and are kinder to bare feet. Cotton chenille especially is great since it's absorbent and soft and a natural material. Polypropylene is also soft and absorbent with the added benefit of being stain resistant.

With all this in mind, keep reading for the best doormats for cleaning shoes, including a boot brush to really get your shoes clean. I've also included dimensions for each pick, which is especially worth noting with indoor doormats to make sure they fit comfortably under an opening door.

1. The Overall Best Outdoor Doormat PLUS Haven Pure Coco Coir Doormat With Heavy-Duty PVC Backing $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This outdoor doormat is made of heavy-duty coir with a PVC backing to keep it in place. The fact that it has the largest surface area out of the picks on this list to clean yours and the shoes of everyone else who enters your home makes it my best overall pick. This has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with more than 800 reviews, and reviewers love its high quality and durability; shoppers report this doormat handles winter weather, and particularly snow, really well. To clean the mat, just shake it out or vacuum the mat every now and then. The natural coir fits in with almost any decor, but it's also available in several other patterns, including one with a very cute "home sweet home" message. Dimensions: 18 by 30 by 0.6 inches A helpful review: “This is such an impressive doormat. It is so important to leave the dirt and moisture outside and this mat does exactly that. It keeps our house clean and dry.”

2. The Best Outdoor Doormat That Allows Water To Drain Rubber-Cal Herringbone Outdoor Scraper Door Mat $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Like my first pick, this outdoor doormat for cleaning shoes is made of coir. What's unique is its design which allows water to drain to help prevent the mat from getting water logged. This drainage makes it a great choice for someone who lives in a rainy or snowy climate. Just know that this one may not stay in place as well as my first pick because the drainage ability means there's no rubber backing. This pick is especially good for scraping shoes clean because the coir fibers are wired at an angle to access the grooves of a shoe's sole and remove dirt. Plus, reviewers also report that this is a particularly great doormat for keeping sand out of the house. To clean the mat, just shake off the dirt or brush or vacuum it. Dimensions: 18 by 30 by 1 inches A helpful review: “This is great at collecting debris from shoes and catching it before my floors do! Works great, and significantly improved the cleanliness of my floors. Drains water well, and the holes mean the dirt falls through quickly.”

3. The Best Decorative Rounded Outdoor Doormat Kempf Coco Fiber Half Round Inlaid Doormat $25 | Amazon See on Amazon For an outdoor doormat that's as practical as it is decorative, this unique semi-circle coir mat fits the bill. The simple but striking pattern won't fade in the sun, like many printed mats do, and its recycled rubber backing keeps it in place. Just keep in mind that with the rubber backing, this mat may not stand up to extreme cold temperatures as well as some of my other picks with either no backing or PVC backing. The texture from the pattern's sections also helps with getting dirt off shoes. Finally, reviewers note this mat is super easy to clean with a hose. Dimensions: 29.9 by 18.1 by 1 inches A helpful review: “It is absolutely incredible. I like to linger, wiping my feet for longer than necessary hoping my neighbors will catch a glimpse of me utilizing my door candy. A traditional rectangular mat says "I'm boring," but this mat says "to heck with convention…I'm going half-round!" Plus it gets the junk off your shoes.”

4. The Best Indoor Doormat For Muddy Paws & Shoes Gorilla Grip Original Indoor Durable Chenille Doormat $23 | Amazon See on Amazon A high-quality indoor doormat with textured nubs can help put an end to muddy paws tracking in dirt through your home. This machine-washable mat is made of plush cotton chenille and has a rubber backing so it won't move around as you, your family, guests, or pets walk over it. Choose from more than a dozen colors and some patterns, including brown, green, and blue. This doormat has a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,300 reviews, including from shoppers who love this mat for being so soft, absorbent, and effective at trapping mud and grime. Plus, it's the only mat where you have your choice of sizes. It's also machine washable. Dimensions: 30 by 20 by 1 inches, plus six other sizes ranging from 24 by 17 by 1 inches to as large as 70 by 24 by 1 inches A helpful review: “I have 7 dogs and with this being the wettest weather on record, I have to say that these are a life saver!!!! Totally durable and do trap the wetness and mud and save my floors ( and nerves too)”

5. The Most Stylish Indoor Doormat Refetone Indoor Doormat $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This stylish indoor doormat can also keep your home's floors clean. It's made of polypropylene, which absorbs water and mud, with slightly raised fibers for enough texture to scrape any remaining dirt, sand, and other debris off of shoes. A thermoplastic rubber nonskid backing helps to keep it in place. This doormat comes in a neutral white and tan geometric pattern, as well as five other geometric pattern and color combinations. Easily keep it clean with a vacuum brush or hose; you can also machine wash it for a deep cleaning. Dimensions: 24 by 36 by 0.25 inches A helpful review: "I feel silly reviewing a doormat, but I love this doormat! It's low enough that the door can slide over it, which has been a problem with other mats for me. It washes and dries well and the rubber backing keeps it in place."