When it comes to keeping debris out of your house, finding the best doormats for sand is key. However, given the vast number of rugs on the market, it's important to know what to look for when you're searching for a doormat that'll keep your home dirt-free. As a general rule of thumb, you'll want to make sure that you find a rug that offers durability and a sturdy grip — especially in high-traffic areas. You'll also want to keep in mind that there are certain types of materials that'll capture and retain more sand than others. Here's what you should be looking for as you shop for the best doormats for sand:

Materials

Your mat should be made of materials that are resistant to wear and tear, such as polyester and AstroTurf. It can also be a huge plus if your rug has absorbent qualities like those offered by microfiber. And of course, your doormat should be textured enough to scuff sand and dirt from shoes and paws as they enter your home. Another material that can help with scraping debris is coir, a rough fiber derived from coconuts.

Nonslip Backing

It's important that the base of your mat is made of a non-skid material — such as nonslip PVC or rubber — so it'll stay in place while you walk on it. Not only will this protect your floors from damage caused by scuffs and water, but it'll also help prevent unwanted slippage.

Easy to Clean

Lastly, your new mat should be easy to clean and maintain. If you can throw it into the washing machine, sweep it up with a broom, or soak it down with a garden hose, you're in good shape. (In other words, it shouldn't be harder to clean your doormat than the actual floor — because that would completely defeat the purpose of having it.)

With that being said, here are 10 of the best doormats to keep your floors clean from sand and dirt.

1 This Heavy-Duty Mat That Holds Up To 1 Pound Of Sand Clean Machine Dirt Trapper Mat Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with the Clean Machine doormat, which can trap up to 1 pound of sand or dirt per week, so your indoor floors stay spic and span. The mat is engineered with grass-like AstroTurf blades that grab and store sand beneath the surface until you’re ready to shake the mat or hose it off. Designed for all kinds of weather, it’s fade-, mold-, and mildew-resistant, and — according to reviewers — has a thick rubber backing that won’t budge. A reviewer wrote: “I had given up battling the sand and grass that was constantly being tracked in on my laminate wood floors. This rug popped up during my search for a new trash can and, even though I was skeptical, I gave it a try. [...] Literally amazing difference. I could almost drive to the manufacturer and hug them for making this awesome rug.” Available colors: 3

2 This Fun Mat In 11 Bright Colors DII Coir Fiber Doormat Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you want some cheerful color as you walk in the door, this coconut coir doormat comes in 11 vibrant shades, like coral, green apple, navy, and basic black. The natural coir fibers trap dust and dirt, and the nonslip PVC backing keeps the mat firmly planted on your front porch. When it’s time to clean, you can simply shake the mat and spray it with a hose. A reviewer wrote: “I know, it's boring to replace your doormat with the exact same doormat, but I still love it! The old mat [...] is roughly 4 years old and held up very well. I didnt realize how bad it looked until its replacement arrived lol. Great value, works perfectly and is a nice friendly touch at the front entrance.”

3 A Budget-Friendly 2-Pack Sierra Concepts Doormats (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Available at a wallet-friendly piece, this set of two doormats offers an amazing bang-for-you-buck value — and they’veearned a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 15,000 reviews. These heavy-duty rugs use grooved polyester surfaces to scrape and store various debris, and since they're also highly absorbent, you won't have to worry about water leaking onto your floor. These mats can be easily cleaned by shaking them off or watering them down with a hose. Similar to other rugs mentioned on this list, these have rubber backings that help keep them in place. A reviewer wrote: "I placed two mats by the entryway of the door to the backyard (one mat on the outside, one mat on the inside). It worked super well at collecting the sand. Didn't have to vacuum the floor as often anymore. Floor feels clean and not sandy even after a few days." Available colors: 2

4 This Basic Mat That Gets The Job Done PLUS Haven Coco Coir Doormat Amazon $22 See On Amazon A simple and affordable option that gets the job done, this doormat features high-pile coconut coir fibers that trap sand and dirt like a champ. The durable fibers also absorb water, and the heavy-duty, nonslip backing keeps the rug firmly in place. When the weather-proof mat has seen its fair of dust and dirt, you can shake it out and rinse it with a hose. A reviewer wrote: “Perfect! It's a heavy, thick mat, catches the pine needles and dirt from being tracked in to our house, doesn't shed and looks good. When I first opened it, it did need to be shaken out some, which is expected, but otherwise, no shedding and seems to be very durable.”

5 A Geometric Mat With A Natural Vibe Refetone Nonslip Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon This nonskid doormat by Refetone meets perfectly at the intersection of functionality and style. It's made with polypropylene fabric that helps trap debris and absorb wetness, all while looking chic. Plus, since the mat features a shallow depth and reinforced edges, it won't get caught underneath your door while its opening and closing (depending on the height of your door, of course). Not only is this mat useful and pleasing to the eye, but it's also extremely simple to wash. If you want to freshen it up, you can use a vacuum or broom to pull the debris off. For an intense cleaning, you can throw it into the washing machine. A reviewer wrote: "It stays in place which is something that really bothered me with my previous rug. I also like the look of the item! I love the color and design and it fits perfect in my rustic home." Available colors: 1

6 The Versatile Doormat That’s Highly Absorbent ubdyo Doormat Amazon $27 See On Amazon This versatile doormat combines the best of both worlds: It’s engineered with a combination of artificial grass to trap sand and dirt and highly absorbent microfiber to absorb water before you walk in the door. The nonslip rubber backing keeps it securely in place, and for cleaning, you can shake the sand loose and then spray it down with a hose — the whole thing dries incredibly quickly. A reviewer wrote: “I like that this rug has a soft and “rough” texture. The rougher part is great for cleaning shoes and the softer part absorbs moisture. [...] It has held up great and still looks new.” Available colors and styles: 8

7 A Sweet Option Made With Coconut Fiber Sierra Concepts Welcome Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon This sweet and homey doormat has an ultra-friendly welcome message and uses a thick layer of coconut coir to collect dirt and debris as you walk across it. This natural material is quick-drying and even features a PVC backing that'll prevent slipping. Plus, it's super easy to maintain. To give it a quick cleaning, all you have to do is run the vacuum over it or shake it out. The best part? It comes with a cotton buffalo plaid rug — use it inside, or place it underneath to make the doormat pop (just keep in mind that the black and white rug is not water-resistant). A reviewer wrote: "Love this! It looks so cute on my front door!! The brown Matt is thick and durable perfect for cleaning off your feet and the plaid rug under just adds such an extra pop of color! :)” Available colors: 1

8 This Doormat With A Cute Paw Print Dog Gone Smart Dirty Dog Doormat Amazon $21 See On Amazon Dog Gone Smart's Dirty Dog doormat features tiny strands of quick-drying microfiber that'll trap debris and absorb mud as you walk across it. Thanks to its impressive absorption rate of 3,000 grams per square meter (GSM), it's the perfect product for anyone who lives near the beach or other areas prone to dampness (whether dogs live in the house or not). This doormat is made with a nonskid rubber backing that'll prevent extra movement and slippage, too. Not to mention, it's machine-washable, which means you can clean it up after times of heavy usage. This versatile doormat — which comes in a variety of sizes and colors to complement your space — is a fan favorite on Amazon. It currently boasts 12,000 reviews and an overall 4.7-star rating from users who can't seem to get enough of its amazing functionality. A reviewer wrote: "This mat is unbelievable! I have 2 shih tzus that used to track in Florida sand every morning and throughout the day via their doggie door. I have had this mat in place for a week. Their paws may be damp from the dew but no more sand to sweep up.” Available colors: 13

9 An AstroTurf Mat That Looks Like Grass GrassWorx Clean Machine Flair Doormat Amazon $33 See On Amazon This GrassWorx doormat is made with AstroTurf material, which uses grass-like plastic blades to scuff and trap sand from the bottom of your shoes. Apparently, the mat itself can hold up to 1 pound of dirt per week, all while hiding it beneath its blades. According to the doormat's manufacturer, it even features a nonslip fabric bottom that keeps it in place. Don't worry about getting it wet, either; it's resistant to mildew and mold. A reviewer wrote: "Living in the country in a place where it’s waiter sticky clay or powder sand, we always have issues with a ton of dirt getting tracked in the house. We love having these at our front and back door to collect dust and dirt! Definitely a must have for country life!!” Available colors: 1