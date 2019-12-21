Pining for a good night’s rest? The best essential oils for sleep might help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. To learn more, Bustle reached out to Heidi Moretti, registered dietitian and nutritionist who recommends lavender, cedarwood, and roman chamomile for sleep and relaxation.

“These oils all help dampen down the stress response, or cortisol, in the body,” which encourages sleep, according to Moretti. For some, citrus and peppermint essential oils can be too stimulating around bedtime. “However,” Moretti qualifies, “I have known some people who really relax with use of orange oil.” So, I've included one citrus-y blend.

She adds that third-party testing is a hallmark of the best essential oil companies, noting DoTerra as one of the best: “They disclose each batch's exact composition,” she notes. So I've only included third-party tested oils. However, Moretti notes organic essential oils aren’t necessarily better, since they can still contain harmful solvents and "be quite [diluted].”

Diffusing is the best method for using essential oils to help you sleep, Moretti says, “because it releases small amounts into the air throughout the night. Topicals are nice, but some people can have skin sensitivities to the strong essential oils.”

Lavender, roman chamomile, and cedarwood have been scientifically proven to improve sleeping patterns, but scent preference or citrus sensitivity will help your decision-making; note that lavender and roman chamomile are more floral scents while cedarwood smells woodsy.

Read on for the best essential oils for sleep. All are 100% pure and have undergone GC/MS testing, which identifies different substances within a test sample.

1. The Best Lavender Essential Oil For Sleep DoTERRA Lavender Essential Oil (15 Milliliter) $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This 100% pure lavender essential oil by DoTerra gives off an earthy, floral scent and is the only pick in this roundup that can be used topically, internally, or diffused. One of the most popular and widely studied essential oils, a wealth of research suggests that lavender essential oil can effectively help relieve anxiety and depression while also relieving pain and promoting better sleep. In fact, one 2013 study found that lavender helped mice fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. All DoTerra products are Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG), which means each batch is tested for purity, potency, and consistency. The company is also very transparent about their sourcing practices; through the Source To You page on DoTerra’s website, you can follow the journey of the company’s essential oils from growers to distillers to lab testing to retailers to you. You can also download the GC/MS quality reports from the DoTerra website. What fans love: “I use this oil as a calming aid for baths and to diffuse at night before bedtime. It helps me wind down for a good night’s sleep. I've also used it on the pads of my dogs paws as a calming aid for them as well during traveling and storms. DoTerra is by far the best of the best when it comes to essential oils. If you haven't tried them yet, start today. They've changed my life in so many ways!”

2. The Best Budget Lavender Essential Oil For Sleep Plant Therapy Lavender Essential Oil (10 Ml) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon My first lavender pick can be a little pricey for some budgets, so this 100% pure lavender essential oil is a little easier on your wallet. All Plant Therapy oils are rigorously tested via GC/MS standards by a third party, and the company makes each batch's test results available for download on the Plant Therapy website. It comes backed by a 4.2-star rating after over 2,200 reviews. What fans love: "Great value for the money! I have been using the lavender as a means to relax before bed. It has helped my calm and allowed me to relax enough to easily drift to sleep. Recommended purchase!"