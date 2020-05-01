It’s easy to find a fitted sheet, but it’s much harder to find one that actually stays in place. When you’re shopping for the best fitted sheets that won't come off, the goal is to find options that hug your mattress tightly. This means you should target sheets that are the correct size for your mattress and utilize features like all-around elastic to help them stay secure.

If your fitted sheet is constantly slipping off, it’s possible that it’s too shallow for your mattress, especially if you have a tall mattress or a mattress pad. Deep pocket fitted sheets, which are usually 15 or more inches deep (while standard fitted sheets tend to be somewhere between 7 and 14 inches), might be an easy solution to your sheet-related woes. Some sheets may fit properly to begin with but shrink over time. Fabrics like microfiber are less likely to shrink, but that doesn't rule out more luxurious fabrics like Egyptian cotton, so long as you take proper care of them.

Most fitted sheets feature elastic at the corners, but those that have elastic all the way around will hug the mattress more tightly, thus keeping it from shifting. Some fitted sheets have additional elastic straps at the corners that provide a little extra holding power.

Never again will your fitted sheet pop off in the middle of the night; these five picks boast thousands of glowing Amazon reviews that indicate they will actually stay in place on your mattress.

1. The Overall Best Fitted Sheet That Won't Come Off Utopia Bedding Fitted Sheet $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This fitted sheet from Utopia is highly adored on Amazon, boasting a stellar 4.5-star rating among 8,800 and growing reviews. And reviewers indicated that the sheet actually stays in place on the mattress. It features a deep 15-inch pocket that is ideal for tall mattresses or standard-sized mattresses with a pad. This pick has all-around elastic, too, which contributes to its staying power. The fitted sheet is made of an ultra-cozy and breathable microfiber fabric that is resistant to shrinkage and fading. Choose from a range of standard sizes — from twin to California king — and a handful of basic colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Both my husband and I have bad backs. I finally ordered us a super thick mattress topper, and it works like a charm. We're getting a good night sleep, only problem was our fitted sheet was now too small. So it was constantly sliding off the corners. I tried getting king size ones, but they were gappy and didn't quite fit either. I tried several types and none fit, so when I typed in deep pocket queen into my search I wasn't holding my breath. It FITS!! Its soft, fits nice n snug over the corners and all the way around the sides! [...] I highly recommend buying this if u have a thick topper like us. I'm marking this in my Amazon favorites and will be ordering several more."

2. An Extra-Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet CGK Unlimited Fitted Sheet $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’ve got a super tall mattress, you’ll likely need to upgrade to this extra-deep pocket fitted sheet from CGK Unlimited. It features an impressive 24-inch deep pocket and elastic all around, both of which combine to help keep the sheet in place. The fitted sheet is made of a hypoallergenic microfiber material, and it comes in a surprisingly good selection of colors, including some fun bright ones. It comes in all standard sizes, ranging from twin to California king. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am beyond happy with this fitted sheet. I have struggled to find a sheet to fit and stay on my foam mattress. Even when it is advertised as deep pocket it doesn't stay on. This one does and is now the only fitted I use. Ordering more!"

3. A Fitted Sheet With Built-In Corner Straps Empyrean Bedding Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet $22 | Amazon See On Amazon This Empyrean Bedding fitted sheet has three main features that ensure it won’t come off your mattress as you sleep: a deep pocket (21 inches), elastic all around, and four additional elastic straps (one in each corner) for extra security. And if you need a little added assurance, take the word of Amazon reviewers who gave this pick glowing reviews on the site; the fitted sheet boasts an impressive 4.4-star rating among 4,600 and growing reviews. This pick is made of a microfiber material and comes in over 20 colors. It's available in all of the standard bed sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and even comes with a money-back guarantee in case you aren’t totally satisfied. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I finally found a sheet that is not slipping off of my mattress! I have ordered fitted sheets that claim deep pockets before, but not stand up to this one! This one works great with my super thick mattress and memory foam topper we have on it. We needed something to accommodate such thickness and this did the trick. No more [do] I have to put the sheet back on in the morning or get tangled up in the fitted sheet at night. This also comes with elastic bands to help keep the corners tucked. I will be ordering more of this sheet in the future."

4. A Deep Pocket Fitted Sheet Made From Egyptian Cotton Mayfair Linen Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Only one word is needed to describe this fitted sheet from Mayfair Linen: luxurious. The 800 thread count Egyptian cotton sheet feels like a dream. But of course, all of this would be ruined if this sheet couldn’t effectively stay in place. Luckily, this pick boasts an 18-inch deep pocket and elastic all around, both of which ensure that it won’t come off. The fitted sheet comes in a variety of neutral colors and in standard sizes ranging from twin to California king. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I just put my Mayfair linen sheet on my bed and it is all I was hoping for. One thing I do not believe in skimping on is good sheets. We spend a great deal of our lives in bed and a good nights sleep is essential for being productive! The 800 thread count is everything I was hoping for and fit over my king size pillow top mattress with not problems at all. The price is excellent for the quality and I was happy that I could purchase only the fitted sheet as I already had my top sheet. I was having difficulty finding just a fitted bottom sheet at local stores which is the reason I decided to look online. I'm glad I did!"

5. A Fan-Favorite Sheet Set That Won’t Come Off Mellanni Bed Sheet Set (4-Piece) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 89,000 reviews and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, this Mellanni bed sheet set honestly has everything you could want. It’s ultra-soft (thanks to being made of microfiber), and the fitted sheet will actually stay in place on your mattress since it has a deep pocket (16 inches) and elastic all around. The four-piece set comes with two pillowcases, a fitted sheet, and a flat sheet. This pick comes in a tremendous range of colors and designs, so you’ll absolutely find one that works in your home. It also comes in standard sizes ranging from twin to California king. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Honestly these are the BEST sheets you will ever buy. We’ve bought at least 15 sets of these. In 6 different colors. The colors stay bright and they are so comfortable. We have them on our king bed and on all of our kid’s beds. The pockets are deep enough the work on big pillow top mattresses or if you have a foam/gel topper. They are great! And very well priced."