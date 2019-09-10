Over the past decade or so, the once-niche natural beauty market has gone fully mainstream. Thanks to the rise of the informed consumer and the general wellness trend, there's never been more of a demand for clean, non-toxic beauty products than there is now. However, though there are plenty of "natural" hair and skin care offerings, the makeup industry is still lagging behind. But for most health-conscious shoppers, finding safer alternatives to products that go near our mouths and eyes is at the top of the priority list. Ahead, a breakdown of the best natural and organic eyeliners, because the ingredients that you're putting in your eyes should be a top concern. Then, check out these natural mascaras and natural lip balms to complete your collection of clean beauty basics.

It's important to point out that this article isn't about fear-mongering, as many of the eyeliners and other eye-focused beauty products out there are completely safe to use, even if they're not "natural." But for people with sensitive eyes or skin, some of the common chemical ingredients found in regular eyeliners and mascaras can cause irritation, which is where natural alternatives come in.

However, it's also important to note that there is no government-regulated definition of the term "natural" or even "organic" when it comes to beauty and personal care products. For example, a product that contains one plant-based ingredient can still be labelled as "natural," and the term "organic" is just as vague, unless an ingredient is noted as certified-organic by an organization like the USDA. If you're trying to make the switch to a cleaner beauty routine, your best bet is to read up on ingredients, familiarize yourself with the types of organic and natural certifications out there, and, if you think your makeup or skin care products might be behind any irritation you've been experiencing, go see a dermatologist to find out if you're allergic to a specific ingredient.

That said, if you're simply interested in finding a cleaner eyeliner alternative without going down the whole, confusing, "natural beauty" rabbit hole, here are five great chemical-free picks.

1. Best Natural Liquid Eyeliner Juice Beauty Phyto-pigments Liquid Line & Define $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Juice Beauty is one of the most trustworthy beauty brands in the U.S. when it comes to clean, all-natural makeup and skin care products. Many of their products are USDA certified-organic, while most of their other products, like the Phyto-pigments Liquid Line & Define eyeliner, contain many USDA certified-organic ingredients. This liquid eyeliner has a jet black shade and firm, pointed tip that makes drawing precise lines easy. It's made of an impressive blend of natural and certified-organic ingredients, like jojoba oil and aloe vera juice. A combination of daisy, turmeric, henna, basil, and cranberry is used as an alternative to synthetic dyes to give it its rich color, while the smudge-proof (note it's not waterproof) formula makes it suitable for use on even the most sensitive of eyes. You won't find any parabens, petroleum, propylene or butylene glycol, phthalates, artificial dyes, or synthetic fragrances in this eyeliner, which is also vegan and cruelty-free, like everything else Juice Beauty makes.

2. Best Natural Eyeliner Pencil (Non-Waterproof) Ere Perez Natural Jojoba Eye Pencil $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Ere Perez is a natural beauty brand from Australia known for their high-quality, plant-based formulas. This dark brown non-waterproof eyeliner is formulated with a blend of botanical waxes and oils, plus mineral-derived pigments to give it its rich color. The formula even contains vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep your eyes moisturized, which can also help nourish your eyelashes if applied near the lash line. Like everything else in Ere Perez's cruelty-free line, this eyeliner is free parabens, propylene glycol, synthetic fragrance, lead, talc, paraffin, and all other known chemical irritants. Other shades: black, gold, copper, forest green

3. Best Natural Eyeliner Pencil (Waterproof) Jillian Dempsey Natural Khôl Eyeliner $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Created by top celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, this waterproof kohl eyeliner comes in four gorgeous colors: black, brown, Burgundy, and black sapphire. The latter two shades are perfect for amplifying your basic eye looks when you're looking for just a hint of color. Focusing on quality over quantity, Dempsey's line contains just a handful of (killer products), all of which use only clean, health-conscious ingredients. This specific eyeliner formula contains organic jojoba oil, organic shea butter, and marula oil, resulting in a smooth, easy-to-blend stick that's perfect for creating smoky eyes, thanks to the pencil's built-in smudging tool. Like all of the products listed above, you won't find any of those common chemical irritants here.

4. Best Affordable Eyeliner Pencil (Waterproof) Pacifica Beauty Natural Eye Pencil $10 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to clean but affordable beauty products, you can always count on Pacifica. Also free of all the usual chemical suspects — parabens, carmine, propylene glycol, mineral oil, petroleum, talc, and even peanut oil and gluten — this black eyeliner is enriched with shea butter, jojoba oil, and a blend of vitamins for a smooth, butter-like finish. The formula is even waterproof, in addition to being vegan and cruelty-free. Other shades: brown, silver/grey