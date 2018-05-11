It's hard to argue with the benefits of wearing sunscreen on your face every day. Still, it's not easy to find a product that feels good on your skin and works well with your makeup. Instead of settling for a liquid formula, which are often thick, heavy, or greasy, consider investing in one of the best powder sunscreens, which basically feel like you've got nothing on your face at all. Some of them are so good, they can even replace your current foundation or bronzer — and of course, they're great for travel and on-the-go touchups.

Powder sunscreens are a relatively new innovation, and they offer a convenient, less messy alternative to your standard liquid sun protection. With powder, you don't have wait for the sunscreen to start working, there are plenty of formulas that are free of chemicals, and you can reapply it as often as you want. So, which powder is right for you and your needs? Well, that depends heavily on your current skin care routine. A pressed powder, or one that comes in a mirrored compact, is great for post-gym application and stowing in your bag. Tinted formulas are great for giving your skin a soft, matte finish and can be easily integrated into your current makeup routine. Another thing to consider, of course, is your skin type. If you have sensitive skin, look for formulas with soothing or all-natural ingredients like green tea, chamomile, red algae, tapioca powder, or lavender powder.

Below, you’ll find five of the best powder sunscreens on the market, including a brush-on powder for sensitive skin, a budget-friendly baby powder with SPF 20, and a loose mineral powder that gives skin a flawless finish.

This Loose Mineral Powder That Comes In 14 Shades Amazon jane iredale Amazing Base Loose Mineral Powder $44 AmazonBuy Now There's a lot to love about jane iredale Amazing Base Loose Mineral Powder. It's an all-natural, mineral foundation that not only gives your skin sheer to medium coverage and a smooth, matte finish, but is also infused with a broad spectrum SPF 20 sunscreen that's water resistant up to 40 minutes. This loose powder stands out among others because it's made from micronized minerals, is chemical- and oil-free, and comes in 14 different shades to suit a range of skin tones.

This Best-Selling Powder Sunscreen That Comes In Brush Form Amazon Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Brush $64 AmazonBuy Now If you have sensitive or blemish-prone skin, you'll love the Colorescience Sunforgettable Mineral SPF 50 Sunscreen Brush. It's an innovative brush-on powder that's made with custom-refined minerals and calcified red algae to calm and treat your skin. It also has chemical-free, broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen for maximum sun and UV protection that lasts all day. The powder blends easily into your skin with a built-in soft bristle brush and can be used to conceal redness, acne, or hyper-pigmentation. It's also water-resistant and comes in four different shades.