The 5 Best Rain Boots For Wide Calves

Searching for boots that fit wider calves can be quite challenging — so it goes without saying that finding the best rain boots for wide calves is a whole other issue in itself. Because of their rubber construction, rain boots tend to have less stretch and maneuverability than traditional leather or fabric boots, making it even more important to find a proper fit. That's why it's important to know what to look for when you shop.

Much like regular boots, wide-calf rain boots tend to run the gamut when it comes to styles and heights. The key feature in terms of fit, of course, comes down to the circumference of the boot's top opening and shaft. In general, you'll want a boot that measures somewhere between 15 to 19 inches in circumference, depending on your calf size and comfort level. Although they are not as easily accessible, there are many companies that even offer an opening of up to 24 inches. The addition of adjustable straps and gussets can also prove to make things easier when it comes to rain boots for wide calves. Boots with straps, buckles, gussets, or any combination of the three, will help you get in and out of your boots with less effort. So it may be beneficial to keep these things in mind when selecting your next pair of galoshes.

Once you come across a pair that will fit your legs with ease, you may then want to delve into other comfy specs for your boots, such as memory foam insoles and polyester lining, which will help keep feet cozy, warm, and dry on a rainy day.

All-in-all, finding the best rain boots for wide calves that meet at the intersection of comfort, functionality, and style is key. And with this list, you're sure to find exactly what you've been searching for.

1. The Overall Best Rain Boots For Wide Calves Jileon Extra Wide Calf Rain Boots $95 | Amazon See On Amazon Jileon's extra-wide rain boots features a calf circumference that can be adjusted between 16 and 20 inches. With a shaft height of approximately 15 inches, the rubber upper comes with both side and rear gussets for extra adjustability while the rubber sole offer non-slip walking and traction. Plus, this pair is naturally easy to slip on and off because of its wide foot and ankle design Reviewers say: "I have never been able to find rain boots that fit my 19 inch calf, and these fit great. I love that they are adjustable and they've held up well too using them in a farm environment. Love them!"

2. A Budget-Friendly Option With Different Designs Western Chief Wide Calf Rain Boot $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Western Chief's rain boot is a great shoe at an even more amazing price point. The rubber upper protects feet from wet, inclement weather, while the rugged rubber outsole prevents slipping. The boot's shaft measures approximately 12.5 inches in height with a 15.25-inch opening that comes with an adjustable strap for ultimate comfort and customization. Reviewers say: "I can’t say enough good things about these boots! I have a 16” calf and these fit great."

3. Rain Boots With Memory Foam Insoles Rahata Wide Calf Rain Boot $44 | Amazon See On Amazon The memory foam padded footbed in Rahata's rain boots provides ultimate comfort, while the polyester lining absorbs moisture and prevents odors. Like the other shoes on this list, these boots feature a rubber upper and sole, for water-resistant and anti-slip wear. With a calf circumference that can be adjusted between 16.9 and 22 inches, these boots can be customized to fit many calf sizes and widths. They stand approximately 13.5 inches high, making them a great mid-height boot. Reviewers say: "The boots are great for wide calves. Mine are 17" and they felt great."

4. More Memory Foam Rain Boots With Different Colors Chooka Wide Calf Rain Boot $60 | Amazon See On Amazon With a shaft circumference that adjusts between 16.5 and 18 inches via to back buckles and memory foam padding, Chooka's rain boots are another great option for comfortable, wide-calf rain boots. Made of a rubber outer and sole, these boots have a moisture-wicking polyester lining, a 14-inch shaft height, and come in a variety of colors to suit your personal preferences. Reviewers say: "Since I have wide calves of hard to find boots that fit around my calves but aren’t too big in the foot; these boots are both. They fit perfectly and my foot doesn’t side around like other rain boots."