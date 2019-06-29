We famously spend about one-third of our life in bed, which means we also spend one-third of our life between sheets. Besides being another soft layer to snuggle under, sheets are a bedding layer that’s easy to wash frequently, unlike mattresses or comforters. Even with how easy they are to clean, however, stains happen. Urine, blood, sweat, and even food stains can linger after a spin in the machine. While there are a myriad of ways to treat sheet stains, buying stain-resistant sheets from the jump can save you a lot of time and grief. Thankfully, the best sheets that don't stain easily also happen to be value-driven and comfortable.

Natural fibers like linen and cotton are difficult to make stain-resistant. They can be treated with chemicals, but that has fallen out of favor. (In fact, certifications like Oeko-Tex tell consumers, among other things, that the fabric isn’t treated with special wrinkle-resistant or stain-resistant chemicals.) If you want stain-resistant sheets, your best bet is to go with synthetic materials, namely, microfiber. Woven tightly, they’re less absorbent than cotton or linen and will resist stains better. Best yet, some are even Oeko-Tex certified so you don't have to lose the safety aspect for stain prevention.

And while microfiber sometimes gets a bad reputation as far as breathability, the most popular microfiber sheets are actually lightweight and still a good option for hot sleepers. Microfiber is also more wrinkle-resistant than cotton and easy to wash.

Best of all, microfiber sheets are also typically budget-friendly, which is especially good if your stain concerns mean you need to frequently buy new sheets and keep extra sets on hand. No matter your reason for needing stain-resistant sheets, however, you can sleep better knowing you’re better protected with one of these picks.

1. The Best Overall Mellanni Bed Sheet Set $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Mellanni's microfiber sheets are an Amazon cult-favorite and best-seller, with 4.4 stars and more than 53,000 reviews. The brushed microfiber construction is soft and silky, with a lightweight feel designed to sleep cool in the summer and warmer in the winter. In addition to being stain-resistant, its also wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic. The sheets also feature deep pockets for thicker mattresses. Comes in 38 colors including white stripes, baby blue, and gray paisley

Available in: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

2. A Budget-Friendly Sheet Set With 40 Colors And Patterns Sweet Home Collection Bed Sheet Set $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Another popular hypoallergenic microfiber sheet set on Amazon, this set from Sweet Home Collection has more than 28,000 positive reviews and starts at a lower price point than Mellanni's. It also comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns including tropical leaves, paisley, and styles inspired by block printing. Patterns and bright colors are especially great for microfiber since they resist fading over time better than cotton and linen. Patterns can often be helpful in disguising stains. Soft and lightweight, the deep pocket help it fit thick mattresses, and an elastic corner strap helps hold it in place. Comes in 40 colors including buffalo check, yellow, and ivory

Available in: twin, twin XL, full, queen, RV queen, king, California king, split king

3. The Best For Hot Sleepers PeachSkinSheets $90 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from material similar to performance athleticwear, these are ultra sweat-wicking but won’t absorb stains as quickly as cotton. Even though they are great at removing moisture, they are also designed to feel soft, not like exercise gear. Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial, they soften as you wash them. The sheets should be washed separately, or with other PeachSkin sheets, and because of the quick-dry fabric, can be completely dry in 20 minutes. After more than 1,100 reviews, customers have given this a 4.4-star rating saying things like: "Wonderful sheets, comfortable and stain resistant, wash well and easy to put on, fit great, will buy again when needed." Comes in 19 colors including vanilla bean, beach blue, and navy

Available in: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

4. The Best For Cold Weather (And It's Oeko-Tex Certified) Bare Home Fleece Super Soft Premium Sheet Set $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Cozy brushed polar fleece will keep you warm in lower temperatures, but is still wicking, so you won’t wake up overheated or sweaty unless you're a very hot sleeper. The synthetic material is also stain-resistant, and praised by reviewers for being super soft. The unique material is easy to care for and can be washed and tumble dried with like colors. The sheets are also pill-resistant and hypoallergenic. It's even Oeko-Tex certified to be free of harmful chemicals. Comes in eight colors including taupe, red, and gray

Available in: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king

5. The Best For A Silk-Like Feel Zen Bamboo 1800 Series Sheets $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Bamboo provides a smooth finish similar to silk but without the price tag or fussy care. Here, rayon derived from bamboo is blended with stain-resistant microfiber. These sheets are also hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant. The only downside is that while bamboo sheets can initially feel cool, they do sleep slightly warmer than most microfiber and may not be the best choice for hot sleepers. However, it's been a much-loved pick for hundred of customers, with a 4.4-star rating after more than 700 reviews. Comes in 12 colors including olive, white, and black

Available in: twin, full, queen, king, California king