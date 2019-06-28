If you have naturally dry skin, whether it's genetic or influenced by environmental factors, you've got to be extra careful about the products you use on your face and in the shower. Because labels can be misleading and ingredients are tricky to decipher, Bustle turned to an expert to help narrow down the five best soaps for dry skin.

According to Dr. Loretta Ciraldo MD FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta Skin Care, there are a few crucial things to keep in mind when searching for a face or body soap that won't exacerbate dry skin. "It’s best to use a sulfate-free liquid cleanser," she says. "Moisture-trapping cleansers work well, and creamy milks are more moisture-trapping." She also recommends looking for cleansers that contain ceramides, which help reinforce your skin's barrier and prevent moisture loss.

As for which ingredients dry skin types should avoid? Most importantly, "Avoid sulfate-based foaming cleansers since they can dry and irritate skin. Look at the ingredients and don’t use anything with sodium-/ammonium-laurel or laureth sulfate." Additionally, try and avoid formulas that contain ethyl or denatured alcohol.

Dr. Loretta also has a few other tips for helping combat dry skin. "Bath with tepid (room temperature, not hot) water. Stay in the shower or tub until your fingertips wrinkle, a sign that you’ve loaded up your surface skin with water." After washing your body with a moisturizing soap or cleanser, "come out and pat dry. Then, apply a barrier cream, like Aveeno, Lubriderm, or CeraVe cream to trap in moisture."

Now that you know how to properly treat your dry skin, scroll on to discover five of the best moisturizing soaps on the market.

1. Derm's Pick: Body Wash Amazon CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash, $11, Amazon "CeraVe Hydrating Body Wash is a good drugstore brand that features moisture-trapping ceramides and is free of sulfates," Dr. Loretta says about her top pick. This is one of those creamy milks she talked about, which will prevent skin from feeling tight or dry. The formula is free of fragrance and soap, which can both cause irritation on reaction-prone skin, and is accepted by the National Eczema Association. Meanwhile, it contains those handy ceramides that will help strengthen your skin's natural barrier, which tends to be compromised in dry, sensitive skin types.

2. Derm's Pick: Bar Soap Amazon Dove Beauty Bar (2 Pack), $3, Amazon If you prefer to use bar soap, this is the one Dr. Loretta recommends. "Most bar soaps are very drying, so I recommend Dove for a bar. For budget-conscious consumers (as most of us are!) Dove's Beauty Bar is great since it’s a cold cream in a bar and not soap." Enriched with Dove's signature moisturizing cream, this bar leaves skin soft instead of feeling stripped. You can use it on your face, body, and hands — though note that this formula does contain parfum, if your skin tends to react negatively to added fragrance.

3. Best Shower Oil Amazon Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil, $20, Amazon Oil-based cleansers are another great choice for dry skin, since they're packed with nourishing, skin-softening oils — and this one from French pharmacy brand Bioderma is one of the best options out there. Packed with vegetal biolipids, which soothe and moisturize skin, and a patented Barrier Skin Therapy complex that helps prevent irritation, this shower oil provides 24 hour hydration and instantly relieves skin that's been feeling dry, itchy, or otherwise uncomfortable. The hypoallergenic formula is free of parabens, soap, and preservatives, and it's also noncomedogenic, making it a safe choice if you're prone to body acne. It can also be used to help relieve eczema symptoms like itching, irritation, and flaky skin. What's more, it comes in a massive 33-ounce bottle, so you'll be stocked for ages. And though it's formulated for use on your body, some reviewers have had luck using it on their face.

4. Best Multi-Use Soap Amazon Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap Value Pack - Almond (2 Pack), $30, Amazon Made of USDA certified-organic ingredients — and just a handful at that — Dr. Bronner's multi-use soaps are a cult-favorite among clean beauty enthusiasts. The almond formula is packed with oils (like coconut, hemp, jojoba, and olive) that leave skin nourished and soft. Then, it contains an added dose of natural (not synthetic) fragrance that smells of delicious, sweet marzipan. Free of detergents, sulfates, preservatives, and other common irritants, you can use this soap as a body wash, shampoo, hand soap, and even as a general cleaning product. This particular order comes with two massive 32-ounce bottles, so you don't have to worry about running out anytime soon.