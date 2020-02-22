Owning a reusable water bottle is a win-win; it benefits the environment and saves you money. However, due to their often long, skinny openings, water bottles are not easy to keep clean. That's why there are major benefits to owning one of the best water bottle brushes. Simply put, water bottle brushes are able to reach and clean the crevices of bottles that normal sponges just can’t reach, thanks to their long handles and flexible bristle heads.

When shopping for a water bottle brush, you may want to opt for a silicone one. Silicone water bottle brushes are soft, flexible, and less likely to scratch bottles. They also have a reputation for being antimicrobial. However, if you don't like the feel of a silicone brush, a nylon or plastic bristle brush that's designed specifically for water bottles will work, too.

Lastly, since water bottle straws can also attract gunk, buying a separate water bottle straw brush or a set that includes both might be a great idea. That way, no matter what you put in your water bottle, whether juice, coffee, or flavored water, it will always taste as fresh as possible with no funky aftertaste from a less-than-clean bottle.

For more details on the best water bottle brushes you can buy, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best Water Bottle Brush Kitchiny Silicone 12.5-Inch Bottle Brush $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This Kitchiny silicone bottle brush is one of the most popular water bottle brushes on Amazon with an average rating of 4.3 stars and over 1,000 reviews. It's BPA-free and dishwasher safe with an easy-to-grip ribbed handle. Plus, its long 12.5-inch length means it can reach the bottom of most standard size bottles, and its silicone bristles also won't damage bottles or fall apart over time. Helpful review: "I really like this bottle brush. I was looking for something that wasn’t going to be a germ magnet so I like the silicone because it’s easy to keep clean. It works very well for cleaning my Klean Kanteens, the brush is small enough to get through the opening and cleans the whole bottle easily. I would purchase again."

2. The Best Bristle Brush OXO Good Grips Bottle Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Silicone brushes tend to be a bit gentle, so if you'd prefer more scrubbing action, a traditional bristle brush like this OXO Good Grips bottle brush might be more your speed. It boasts a combination of stiff blue bristles and softer white bristles that allows you to maximize your bottle cleaning experience. Like the previous pick, it's also 12.5 inches in length, has a nonslip handle, and can go in the dishwasher. And although you typically want to replace bristle brushes more often than silicone ones since they are typically less resistant to bacteria buildup, some reviewers have said that this OXO Good Grip brush has lasted them years before wearing out. Helpful review: “I've had this brush for 3 years, we use it everyday on my husband’s thermoses, and it still looks brand new. The bristles are that durable. They are very flexible to easily slide into the narrow opening, but also firm tough enough to sufficiently scrub the wall and bottom of the canister to a squeaky clean.”

3. The Best Brush Set Hiware Silicone Bottle Brush Set (3 Pieces) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For a good deal on both a silicone bottle brush and straw brush, look no further than this Hiware silicone bottle brush set. It includes a 14-inch bottle brush, a 10-inch straw brush, and a mini brush for lids and other corners. The bottle brush is made of silicone and has a nonslip handle, while the smaller detail brush (and straw brush) is made of plastic bristles. All of the tools are dishwasher-safe and can be hung to dry by their handles. Helpful review: “Love, love, love! The silicone is so much better than a sponge or wire brush. It is easy to use, and doesn't get that funky smell an old wet sponge gets. The straw cleaner is great and the smallest one I use to clean the areas under the gaskets. These three little pieces made a huge difference in the way my bottles get cleaned! I wish I would've had them before I had to get rid of expensive bottles because I couldn't reach to remove the mold.”

4. The Best Brush & Sponge Hybrid Dish Scrubbie Bottle Brush Cleaner Set (4 Pieces) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Combining the cleaning power of a bottle brush with a sponge, this Dish Scrubbie bottle brush cleaner set contains a pair of slim straw brushes and two 12-inch brushes which have sponge-like brush heads instead of bristles. The sponges at the ends of the bottle brushes won't fall out, bend, or scratch bottles while you're scrubbing away. This gives them an advantage over traditional bristle brushes and makes them a great alternative for people who aren't a fan of silicone ones. Although this set is pricier than the other one on this list, nearly 1,500 Amazon fans love it and have given it an average of 4.6 stars. Helpful review: "I like this brush set a lot! They work well for the smaller necked bottles, as well as the larger necked ones. I haven't had them long, but I have already used them several times, and I'm very happy with them. I try to reuse a lot of bottles and jars, rather than just tossing the into the recycling bin, and these brushes will help a lot with that. I also like the cheerful design."