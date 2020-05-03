Among tons of other benefits, the best waterless essential oil diffusers prevent spills, minimize unwanted moisture in a space, and are often much easier to travel with. However, they're nowhere near as common as the standard diffuser-humidifier hybrid, so it can be difficult to find one that suits your needs. That's where the internet comes in. When shopping for a great waterless diffuser, you'll want to consider two main factors: the means of diffusion and the power source.

There are two main styles of waterless diffusers: a nebulizer, which turns essential oils into an undiluted gas-like mist, and a motor-powered fan, which propels the scent through the air as it evaporates from some kind of pad. The former style is really effective when it comes to filling up a large space — but nebulizing diffusers can also be fragile and expensive. The latter won't throw scent as far, but they're typically affordable, portable, and convenient.

Next, consider the power source. Most diffusers use USB or AC plugs, but since waterless diffusers are a great pick for travel, you may want one with a cordless design. Battery-operated or rechargeable units are great for on-the-go use — and this list even includes a solar option for optimal convenience.

1. The Overall Best Nebulizer Waterless Essential Oil Diffuser PtahTex Essential Oil Diffuser $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in red or black, the PtahTex diffuser has a nebulizing design that atomizes essential oils without heat or water, but unlike some competing brands, this one is encased in a durable aluminum alloy shell that travels easily. It has a rechargeable battery for cordless use, so it's great for the car, office, or home. Finally, the three modes let you choose the cycle that best suits your needs, while the powerful motor disperses a scent in mere minutes. One reviewer wrote: "I have many diffusers. This one is a favorite. I bought it because I wanted a waterless way to diffuse in our vehicles on long trips. It’s ended up being used daily around the house as well."

2. The Best Fan-Powered Cordless Essential Oil Diffuser AromaAllure Essential Oil Diffuser $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than nebulizing, this AromaAllure diffuser uses a battery-operated fan to circulate your favorite scents — so while the scent won't be as concentrated, it's still a mess-free way to experience the benefits of aromatherapy. Use AAA batteries for a fully cordless experience, or plug it into the nearest USB port so you don't have to worry about battery life. Either way, there's no tank to clean and each one comes with three absorbent, interchangeable pads. One reviewer wrote: "This diffuser is fantastic! No water at all. Quiet and simple to use. I will purchase again as a gift."

3. The Best Budget Pick — & The Most Eco-Friendly QBUC Solar Aromatherapy Diffuser $18 | Amazon See On Amazon The QBUC aromatherapy diffuser doesn't require batteries, cords, or chargers to work. Instead, it sits on your dashboard, windowsill, or other sunny spot to collect energy from the sun, which it then uses to power the mini fan. Each order comes with a scent ring, but customers report that you can also add your own essential oils. The body is made from zinc alloy (and comes in a few choices of color), while the bottom features a self-adhesive sticker for nonslip security in your car. It's also available in a larger size if you prefer. One reviewer wrote: "Coolest air freshener ever! We got this air freshener for our new truck, it not only looks super cool but also keeps the good smell going! This is great for aromatherapy on the go!"

4. A Wood Grain Portable Option weljoy Wood Grain Essential Oil Diffuser $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Since it fits in the palm of your hand and is fully rechargeable, the weljoy waterless diffuser is a great portable option. Simply remove the cover and add a few drops of your favorite essential oil; then the quiet, lithium-polymer battery will power the fan for up to 5.5 hours, distributing the scent around your car, work space, or room. You can also use it with a USB cord to preserve battery life, and there are three speed settings to choose from. Each order comes with one diffuser (in your choice of light or dark wood exterior) and eight replaceable pads. One reviewer wrote: "I love the sleek design, quiet motor, and compact size. Perfect for small spaces such as on a desk at work, in the car, in a bathroom. Easy to transport in my purse, which makes it great for travel as well."