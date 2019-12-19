Mattresses aren’t cheap, so protecting your investment is a no-brainer. Beyond extending your mattress's lifespan, the best breathable mattress protector can also help eliminate dust and allergens and even help prevent you from overheating. Read on to find the right mattress protector for you.

When breathability is a priority, go for natural fibers like cotton or naturally moisture-wicking bamboo. Tencel, made from eucalyptus trees, is another soft, breathable option that's especially good at absorbing moisture. Note that the primary fabric in your protector may be blended with polyester, and while polyester isn't natural, its antimicrobial properties do help prevent the growth of unwanted microorganisms.

If looking to limit night sweats, go for protectors billed as moisture-wicking. Choose ones that are waterproof or water-resistant to protect against liquids thanks to layers of polyurethane or other synthetic materials. Nowadays, they're generally vinyl-free to eliminate noise. Just be sure the top layer is made of natural fibers to maintain breathability.

Many mattress protectors are marketed as hypoallergenic. However, if you have sensitive skin, it might be smart to check out my organic pick as well.

The next shopping tip is to choose a mattress protector that fits your bed’s thickness. While most mattresses are 6 to 9 inches thick, some can be as thick as 12 to 18 inches, so it's important to measure your mattresses's thickness and then know your bed's size.

Keep reading to find the best breathable mattress protector for you; all of them are machine washable and highly rated. Since the most popular bed size is queen, my picks are listed in that size, but they're mostly available in a variety of sizes, except for my bamboo pick.

1. The Best Breathable Fitted Mattress Protector That's Waterproof SafeRest Premium Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Protector $27 | Amazon See on Amazon As the most common type of protector, fitted mattress protectors wrap around mattresses like a fitted sheet and are really quick to put on; so think of this as a particularly convenient option. If you live with pets, young children, or just want extra protection from spills and such, then you'll absolutely want a waterproof fitted mattress protector like this one. With a 4.3-star rating after over 40,000 reviews, this highly rated pick has saved many mattresses from all kinds of spills and potential stains. Its cotton terry surface is soft and absorbent while remaining breathable so beds remain cool and dry. The waterproof membrane in this mattress protector is free of vinyl, PVC, phthalates, or any fire-retardant chemical treatments, and it protects against urine, sweat, allergens, and dust mites, too. Use it to protect mattresses up to 18 inches thick. This pick is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. Fans love: “My wife went into labor a year and a half ago and that labor went very quickly....so quickly that she ended up giving birth on our bed in the presence of EMTs...Let's just say I was fully expecting to be purchasing a new mattress. To my amazement, once I'd bagged our sheets and this mattress pad, our mattress was perfectly fine. I bought another one immediately and will continue to use this brand as long as it exists. I challenge anyone to put it through a more rigorous test and I'm positive it can stand up to some sweat or your child's pee in the middle of the night.”

2. The Best Breathable Mattress Protector To Keep You Cool Coop Home Goods Mattress Protector $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers love how this highly rated mattress protector makes it cool and comfortable, even sleeping on memory foam mattresses which are known to retain heat. Like the first fitted pick, this waterproof protector is really easy to put on your mattress, just like the fitted sheet you'll put over this protector. This pick suits mattresses up to 18 inches thick, and it's made of mostly breathable bamboo-derived rayon with polyester for soft, quiet protection. Similar to the first pick, a durable waterproof membrane protects against stains from sweat or spills. This option has a 4.3-star review after over 2,400 reviews and claims to protect your mattress from dust mites, pet dander, bacteria, and other allergens, too. Plus, this pick is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. Fans love: “Recently purchased a nice 10" memory foam type mattress, loved the support it provides, but woke up hot each morning, ugh! This mattress protector solved that problem, it makes my new mattress feel comfortable like it should. I wake up refreshed instead of sweaty. If you need to cool down your memory foam, this will do the trick.”

3. A Budget Bamboo Mattress Protector That’s Naturally Moisture-Wicking And Breathable PlushDeluxe Premium Bamboo Mattress Protector $35 | Amazon See on Amazon Stay cool and comfortable on your thick bed with this affordable bamboo mattress protector that fits around 18-inch-thick mattresses. The fitted protector is super easy to put on your mattress and is made of naturally moisture-wicking and ultra-soft bamboo. Bamboo's natural breathability combined with the antimicrobial polyester and a waterproof polyurethane laminate layer mean hot sleepers can sleep sweat-free. This pick does not contain PVC, phthalates, or noisy vinyl, and reviewers love that it protects against spills and dust mites. This option is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king along with two crib sizes: regular and mini. Fans love: “I purchased a new bed recently and the previous mattress cover was not deep enough. This one washed nicely and I love how soft it feels. It fit the bed perfect with a little room to spare, but not enough to be bulky.”

4. The Best Zippered Mattress Protector That's Great Against Bed Bugs PlushDeluxe Premium Zippered Mattress Encasement $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Encased or zippered protectors cover the entire mattress, not just the top, and is ideal for keeping out mites, dust, bugs, or other allergens since it seals mattresses from all sides. This encased mattress protector is your best bet against bed bugs thanks to a fine zipper that envelops your mattress, plus Velcro flaps to make sure it stays closed. The surface is made of absorbent cotton terry, and a breathable, waterproof polyurethane membrane keeps your bed dry against all kinds of liquids. Choose from two options to fit 9- to 12-inch-thick mattresses or 12- to 15-inch-thick mattresses; either way, this one is highly rated with a 4.7-star rating after more than 1,000 reviews. This pick is available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king. Fans love: “I was very skeptical but so soft, quiet and breathable. After having to practically throw away all our furniture due to bed bugs😭. This was a Godsend. I would never have a mattress unprotected again.”

5. A Breathable Mattress Protector With Anchors So It Won’t Budge PUREgrace Mattress Protector $60 | Amazon See on Amazon Elastic strapped or anchored mattress protectors are a bit more secure than a fitted mattress protector, making them a great choice for those who toss and turn in their sleep. The straps or anchors to wrap around the mattresses's four corners for a snug fit that stays put and nearly snaps into place every time you make the bed. Like the fitted protector, anchored protectors are also quick to put on the bed. For a silky-soft touch and cool feel, try this quilted mattress protector made of 100% Tencel — a fabric made of eucalyptus that absorbs more moisture than cotton and naturally repels bed bugs. You'll love the fact that it's free of PVC, BPA, phthalates, and vinyl, and it works for mattresses up to 15 inches deep. This one only appears to be available in a queen. Fans love: “When I bought this, I figured that this would just be another mattress cover. However as soon as I opened it I knew that this was unlike others I have used. The softness and quality were immediately noticed. I was of course concerned that it wouldn't fit over my queen pillow top mattress but boy was I wrong! Not only did it fit, the extra corner "support" straps made sure each corner wasn't budging. Plus, the design of the corner support is what makes this work for ALL size queens, pillow top or not. I absolutely plan to purchase this in all other sizes!”